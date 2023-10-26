ASBK 2023

Round Six – Phillip Island

Friday morning round-up

It is a sensational morning down here at Phillip Island as the penultimate round of the 2023 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul got underway under perfect blue skies, and that is expected to hold for most of the weekend, however some cloud will roll in tomorrow and bring some stronger winds with it.

With 14-points separating Troy Herfoss and Josh Waters heading into this round, it is fair to say that Herfoss not only brings the hot form into this pivotal round, but also that despite also having a hefty motocross crash that left him injuries (eight broken ribs amongst other things, ouch…) to recover from during the mid-season break, he is better prepared than his primary foe in the title chase.

Josh Waters went down hard after being collected by another rider during the Suzuka 8 Hour at the beginning of August. The collision left him with as he told us in this interview this week, “I fractured, dislocated and tore ligaments in my right wrist as well as dislocating my shoulder and fractured my humerus bone. The injury was a greater tuberosity shoulder fracture.”

Despite his setback, Herfoss has been on the bike a lot, and has been logging plenty of kilometres at Phillip Island. As has Mike Jones, Glenn Allerton, Bryan Staring, Ted Collins and Max Stauffer. In contrast, Waters has done very little as he lets his bones, tendons and muscles heal. Thus he comes into this battle a little underdone. However, he has done some time on the bike both here and at Tailem Bend in the past couple of weeks to try and get back in the groove.

Waters dominated here at the beginning of the year, and set a new ASBK race lap record at 1m31.075 in the process. Waters time set at the opening round is only three-seconds off the MotoGP race lap record here at Phillip Island, a 1m28.108 set by Marc Marquez a decade ago. The fastest race lap at last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix was a 1m28.823 set by Jorge Martin.

Cru Halliday was also a force to be reckoned with here at the beginning of the season and ran Waters the closest, the YRT man recorded a fastest race lap of 1m31.743. The best race lap Fabio Quartararo managed on the Yamaha MotoGP bike last week was a 1m29.927. Less than two-seconds quicker, despite being 40 km/h faster through the speed trap. Cru was just about as quick through the middle sectors of the circuit on the YZF-R1M, while the MotoGP bike finds its time around the final sector onto the chute and also in the first sector of the lap.

More recently, it was Glenn Allerton that beat all-comers here early this month when many of the ASBK front runners did battle in a round of the Victorian Championships. However, their speed was nothing like what was demonstrated by Waters here back in February.

Bryan Staring has been finding more speed from the MotoGO Yamaha and young Max Stauffer has been improving at every round. They are both better prepared ahead of this round than they have been at any time earlier in the season.

This weekend we also have the wildcard that is Tom Toparis, who is only throwing his leg over a Cube Racing prepared and Stop N Seal backed YZF-R1M here this morning. Toparis is fresh back from a British Supersport season that saw him finished third, and young Jacob Hatch has also come back from a season in the British Junior Superstock Championship to throw his leg over a Superbike this weekend! Veteran Jed Metcher is back in the ring along with Mark Chiodo, and Anthony West is finding more confidence with his new team.

The track temperature was 22-degrees when riders exited pit-lane this morning at 1020 for the opening 30-minute practice session.

Mike Jones wasted no time getting down to business, a 1m33.4 on his fourth lap. Back into the pits then out again to log some more low 33s, followed by a 1m32.885 on lap 16 to top the session ahead of team-mate Cru Halliday on 1m33.240.

Josh Waters stopped the clocks at 1m33.403 on his ten th lap of the session to go third quickest ahead of Troy Herfoss and Broc Pearson. It is early days yet though with many of the field yet to show their hand as they shook things down this morning before things start get serious later in the day. Nonetheless, a great start to proceedings for YRT.

Superbike FP1

Mike Jones 1m32.885 Cru Halliday 1m33.240 Josh Waters 1m33.403 Troy Herfoss 1m33.612 Broc Pearson 1m33.923 Anthony West 1m33.948 Glenn Allerton 1m34.247 Bryan Staring 1m34.259 Max Stauffer 1m34.300 Jed Metcher 1m34.957 Ted Collins 1m35.036 Tom Toparis 1m35.317 Mark Chiodo 1m35.487 Matt Walters 1m35.826 Arthur Sissis 1m35.834 Paris Hardwick 1m38.358 Josh Soderland 1m38.561 Jacob Hatch 1m39.539 Scott Allars 1m39.656 Michael Kemp 1m41.786

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Troy HERFOSS 262 2 Josh WATERS 248 3 Mike JONES 202 4 Glenn ALLERTON 196 5 Cru HALLIDAY 177 6 Bryan STARING 159 7 Broc PEARSON 155 8 Ted COLLINS 150 9 Arthur SISSIS 138 10 Max STAUFFER 117 11 Matt WALTERS 99 12 Anthony WEST 95 13 Paris HARDWICK 84 14 Scott ALLARS 80 15 Michael KEMP 72 16 Jack DAVIS 41 17 Michael EDWARDS 32 18 Eddie LEESON 32 19 Josh SODERLAND 25 20 Mark CHIODO 16 21 Dominic DE LEON 13 22 Nicholas MARSH 12 23 Albert BAKER 12 24 Leanne NELSON 4

Phillip Island ASBK Schedule

Friday 0725 SSP300/R3, OJC, SBK Masters Briefing 20m 0750 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15m 0905 R3 FP1 15m 0925 SSP FP1 25m 0955 SSP300 FP1 20m 1020 Superbike FP1 30m 1055 bLUcRU FP1 15m 1115 Masters FP1 15m 1135 R3 FP2 15m 1155 SSP FP2 25m 1220 Lunch 30m 1250 SSP300 FP2 20m 1315 Superbike FP2 30m 1350 bLUcRU FP2 15m 1410 Masters FP2 15m 1430 R3 FP3 15m 1450 SSP FP3 25m 1520 Superbike FP3 30m 1555 SSP300 FP3 20m 1620 bLUcRU FP3 15m 1630 SBK/SSP Briefing 60m 1640 Masters FP3 15m Saturday 0905 R3 Q1 15m 0925 SSP Q1 25m 0955 SSP300 Q1 20m 1020 Superbike FP4 30m 1055 bLUcRU Q1 15m 1115 Masters Q 15m 1135 R3 Q2 15m 1150 Lunch 45m 1235 SSP300 Q2 20m 1300 SSP Q2 25m 1330 bLUcRU Q2 15m 1350 Masters R1 5m 1415 R3 R1 7m 1440 Superbike Q1 20m 1510 Superbike Q2 15m 1530 bLUcRU R1 6m 1555 SSP300 R1 7m 1620 Masters R2 5m Sunday 0905 SSP300/R3 WUP 5m 0915 SSP WUP 5m 0925 bLUcRU WUP 5m 0935 Superbike WUP 10m 0950 Masters WUP 5m 1005 bLUcRU R2 6L 1030 SSP R1 10L 1105 R3 R2 7L 1130 Superbike R1 12L 1210 SSP300 R2 7L 1230 Lunch 60m 1335 SSP300 R3 7L 1405 SSP R2 10L 1445 bLUcRU R3 6L 1515 Superbike R2 12L 1600 R3 R3 7L 1625 Masters R3 5L

ASBK 2023 Calendar