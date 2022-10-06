Phil Read

Loveable rogue Phil Read passed peacefully overnight at his home in Canterbury England. Read was 83 years of age.

Phil is best known for winning Yamaha’s first world championship title in 1964 with four more Yamaha-mounted titles including one fought as a privateer, plus two premier class 500cc world championships in 1973 and 1974 for the Italian MV Agusta marque.

Often a controversial and outspoken figure, his prolific racing career included 52 FIM Grand Prix wins and eight wins at the iconic Isle of Man TT Races. In 2002 he was granted the status of “MotoGP Legend” by Dorna.

Phil is survived by his sons Michael, Graham, Phil Jr, Roki and daughter Esme’.

Only weeks ago Read was still putting in regular appearances at various motorcycle events around the world.