WorldSBK 2024

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will again host the season opener of the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, from 23 – 25 February 2024.

Next year will mark 33 years of WorldSBK racing at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, setting the scene for what fans, spectators and motorsport enthusiasts can expect for the upcoming season.

2024 sees a big changing of the guard next season and Phillip Island will the place where we will first get to see Toprak Razgatlioglu race a BMW, Jonathan Rea race for Pata Yamaha and Axel Bassani on the Factory Kawasaki.

And with a year of experience on a Yamaha World Superbike and Pirelli rubber, Remy Gardner will be hot to trot in 2024.

2024 will also usher in some new regulations, including a new combined machine and rider minimum weight.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said: “We look forward to welcoming riders, crew and fans back to Phillip Island in February 2024 for thrilling action on the track and plenty to explore in this natural wonderland. Superbike fans from around the world will be tuning in for the opening round, putting Phillip Island on the global stage as the home of this world class sporting event and a fantastic visitor destination.”

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit General Manager David Bennett said he is excited to have the circuit host the season opening round, which also includes hosting the final pre-season test on February 19 and 20.

“Phillip Island is the perfect place to start the year. With some major shake-ups on the grid the fast-flowing nature of The Island is a great place to put both rider and machine to the test,” Mr Bennett said.

Grand Ridge Brewery return as naming rights sponsor for the Australian Round, continuing the strong partnership developed over the past two years.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Grand Ridge Brewery for the Australian Round, creating the best experience possible for fans and spectators who travel down to the Island for this magnificent event.”

While there are still several teams set to announce their riders for next year, the Australian spirit ran high when it was announced Remy Gardner will be lining up for his second season in World Superbikes.

“Remy has done a tremendous job in his Rookie season, and there is no doubting his strong potential to put on a good show in front of his home crowd – his results have consistently been improving each round, so it would certainly be a real treat having the 25-year-old battling up the front next year,” Mr Bennett said.

WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla said that WorldSBK’s return to Phillip Island in 2024 will mark the beginning of a momentous new chapter for WorldSBK.

“We are delighted to return to the historic Phillip Island Circuit for the opening round of the 2024 WorldSBK season. Phillip Island has been a cornerstone in WorldSBK’s storied history, and we anticipate that this event will mark the beginning of a momentous new chapter following significant changes to the grid. The 2024 season promises to deliver unprecedented excitement and competition. We eagerly await the start of this thrilling journey at Phillip Island and extend our gratitude to the Australian motorsport community for their continued support.”

Providing Aussie fans with ultimate viewing pleasure, the event will again feature the opening round of the Australian Superbike Championship, running in front of a world-class crowd.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle said the much-anticipated February round is a highlight of the year ahead for the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

“We are extremely pleased to once again host Round 1 of the 2024 ASBK Championship as part of the FIM Superbike World Championship.” Mr Doyle said.

“There’s no better way than to start the year than in front of a huge crowd, passionate superbike fans, and a world-class circuit at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

“We look forward to once again showcase Australia’s fastest riders competing in the ASBK championship. It is a unique opportunity to race in front of the WorldSBK paddock; with the ASBK Superbike, ASBK Supersport, and ASBK Supersport 300 classes, as they battle it out for victory.” added Mr Doyle.

The warm summer weather in February makes Phillp Island the perfect place for a World Superbike getaway so start planning your trip now.

Tickets for the 2024 event will go on sale soon. You can register your interest and keep up to date via www.worldsbk.com.au