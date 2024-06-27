2025 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO

Since its launch in 2024, the KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO has become the premier model in the KTM Enduro line-up, achieving the top position in the 2025 range and available directly from dealerships.

Having already clinched victories in the first two rounds of the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and achieved three consecutive wins at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo with Manuel Lettenbichler at the helm, the KTM 300 EXC stands as a formidable competitor. Through his and other pro-racer feedback, the 2025 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is engineered to provide the ultimate READY TO RACE Enduro package.

The new standout technical feature of the 48 mm WP XACT closed-cartridge spring fork on the 2025 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is the innovative adjustment of the base valve preload, which mirrors the design of KTM’s high-end aftermarket pro components.

The base valve pre-load adjusters enable seamless, on-the-fly adjustments by hand, with a total travel distance of 4 mm. KTM says this translates to quick and effortless fork setup modifications: increasing pre-load for improved stability on fast enduro tracks or decreasing it for enhanced comfort in technical riverbeds. This adjustment impacts almost the entire stroke of the fork, and now it translates to full adjustable suspension, both front and rear.

Additionally, upgrades have been made to the rear shock settings, chain slider, and fuel tank roll.

However, as its nameplate suggests, the HARDENDURO is built to tackle the toughest terrain, featuring a collection of select and purposeful options over the standard KTM 300 EXC.

These include various protection parts, along with several signature HARDENDEURO-specific parts, such as;

NEW BLACK AND ORANGE, HARDENDURO GRAPHICS

ORANGE FRAME – BLACK FACTORY RACING SEAT

MAP-SELECT SWITCH

ORANGE FACTORY FRAME PROTECTOR SET

FACTORY WHEEL SET COMPRISED OF BLACK D.I.D RIMS, BLACK SPOKES, ORANGE HUBS, ORANGE NIPPLES

METZELER 6 DAYS EXTREME TYRES

WRAP-AROUND HANDGUARD KIT

RADIATOR FAN

BLACK ANODIZED CNC MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMPS

WP XACT CLOSED CARTRIDGE FRONT FORK FEATURING NEW BASE VALVE PRELOAD ADJUSTERS

SKID PLATE

FLOATING FRONT BRAKE DISC

FRONT BRAKE DISC GUARD

SOLID REAR BRAKE DISC

ORANGE REAR BRAKE DISC GUARD

ORANGE SUPERSPROX STEALTH REAR SPROCKET

ORANGE OIL PLUG

CLUTCH SLAVE CYLINDER PROTECTION

PULL STRAPS

Set to roll off the Mattighofen production line, the new 2025 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO will be available in limited quantities at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from October 2024 onwards. For more information, visit KTM.com