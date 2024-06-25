2025 KTM EXC Six Days

The new 2025 KTM EXC Six Days range will roll off the Austrian production line in June and will be available in exclusive numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from September onwards.

The 2025 KTM EXC Six Days line-up boasts several models, with the KTM 250 EXC SIX DAYS and KTM 300 EXC SIX DAYS leading the 2-stroke stables.

On the 4-stroke side of the pitlane, the ever-present KTM 250 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 350 EXC-F SIX DAYS, KTM 450 EXC-F SIX DAYS and KTM 500 EXC-F Six Days take the top position.

The 2025 KTM EXC Six Days range benefits from the same 95 per cent refresh as the 2024 KTM EXC range, it also brings a selection of updates.

Along with the signature high-gloss orange powder-coated frame, 48 mm WP closed-cartridge suspension, and unique 6DAYS Spain graphics, the 2025 KTM EXC Six Days range adds updated rear shock settings, chain guide and tank roll to the mix, along with the usual collection of KTM EXC Six Days specific parts.

2025 KTM EXC Six Days