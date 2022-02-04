Pista scooters arriving in Oz from $2940 ride-away

Joining the scooter segment in Australia is the Pista 50 and Pista 125, with the latter arriving in both a carbed and EFI version, offering great value for those looking to get started on two wheels or riders who want a second bike to run around town on.

On sale through a robust network of more than 20 dealers Australia-wide and distributed by PS Importers, the Pista 50 and 125 scooters are sport-inspired and run LED lighting for a modern look.

Sharp rideaway prices start at $2940 for the Pista 50 and $3740 and $4190 for the Pista 125 carburetted and EFI models respectively. All three LAMS-approved commuters complete with generous levels of standard equipment and a 12-month/30,000km warranty (including parts and labour).

For a limited time, the Pista 50 and 125 models come with a complementary topbox and mounting rack, representing up to $109 of free added value (excludes EFI model).

The Pista 50 is powered by a 50cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine, with 12-inch wheels, a low centre of gravity and a wet weight of just 93 kg for maximum agility and versatility. Being a 50cc moped, the Pista 50 can be ridden legally in Queensland and Western Australia on a regular driver’s license. 50cc models are also much cheaper to register in some states, in Victoria, for example, it is less than $150 to register a scooter under 60cc for 12 months, that’s less than a third of the price of registration for an electric scooter.

Both Pista 125 models up the ante with the force of a flexible 125cc four-stroke engine as well as 13-inch wheels and a combined braking system. Choose from the Pista 125, fuelled by a tried-and-true carburettor, or the Pista 125 EFI for punchier performance and optimum fuel efficiency.

Standard Pista scooter equipment:

Contemporary, sporty styling

Generous underseat storage to accommodate an open-face helmet

LED lightning with daytime-running lights

Front disc brake

Blue backlit LCD/analogue dash with fuel gauge and clock

Sidestand with safety switch

Centrestand

Luggage hook

Convenience and backup of both electric and kickstart

The Pista 50 and 125 scooters are available in three colourways: White Edition/Blue, White Edition/Flame and White Edition/Carbon.

Genuine accessories include the choice of a 31-litre top case in either Matte black ($99) or Matte black with white insert ($109). A mounting rack is included.

For more information see the Pista Scooters Australia website, or check out their dealer locater to find your nearest stockist.