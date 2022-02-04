Pista scooters arriving in Oz from $2940 ride-away
Joining the scooter segment in Australia is the Pista 50 and Pista 125, with the latter arriving in both a carbed and EFI version, offering great value for those looking to get started on two wheels or riders who want a second bike to run around town on.
On sale through a robust network of more than 20 dealers Australia-wide and distributed by PS Importers, the Pista 50 and 125 scooters are sport-inspired and run LED lighting for a modern look.
Sharp rideaway prices start at $2940 for the Pista 50 and $3740 and $4190 for the Pista 125 carburetted and EFI models respectively. All three LAMS-approved commuters complete with generous levels of standard equipment and a 12-month/30,000km warranty (including parts and labour).
For a limited time, the Pista 50 and 125 models come with a complementary topbox and mounting rack, representing up to $109 of free added value (excludes EFI model).
The Pista 50 is powered by a 50cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine, with 12-inch wheels, a low centre of gravity and a wet weight of just 93 kg for maximum agility and versatility. Being a 50cc moped, the Pista 50 can be ridden legally in Queensland and Western Australia on a regular driver’s license. 50cc models are also much cheaper to register in some states, in Victoria, for example, it is less than $150 to register a scooter under 60cc for 12 months, that’s less than a third of the price of registration for an electric scooter.
Both Pista 125 models up the ante with the force of a flexible 125cc four-stroke engine as well as 13-inch wheels and a combined braking system. Choose from the Pista 125, fuelled by a tried-and-true carburettor, or the Pista 125 EFI for punchier performance and optimum fuel efficiency.
Standard Pista scooter equipment:
- Contemporary, sporty styling
- Generous underseat storage to accommodate an open-face helmet
- LED lightning with daytime-running lights
- Front disc brake
- Blue backlit LCD/analogue dash with fuel gauge and clock
- Sidestand with safety switch
- Centrestand
- Luggage hook
- Convenience and backup of both electric and kickstart
The Pista 50 and 125 scooters are available in three colourways: White Edition/Blue, White Edition/Flame and White Edition/Carbon.
Genuine accessories include the choice of a 31-litre top case in either Matte black ($99) or Matte black with white insert ($109). A mounting rack is included.
For more information see the Pista Scooters Australia website, or check out their dealer locater to find your nearest stockist.