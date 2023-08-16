Italjet Dragster 200 Malossi Edition

Italjet unveiled the new Dragster 200 ‘Malossi Edition’ last year at EICMA, a limited-edition variant paying homage to the partnership between Italjet and renowned performance parts specialist Malossi.

Now available from Australian dealerships, the limited Malossi Edition is finished in striking co-branded livery, making it one of the most visually exciting scooters available.

The Italjet Dragster 200 made its Australian debut in early 2022 and was received well by riders, enthusiasts, and collectors alike, with performance upgrades from the genuine accessories catalogue proving a big hit.

The Malossi Edition livery will be offered as a standard specification vehicle in the Australian market, complemented by a wide range of optional performance and tuning parts for race use.

Several stages of transmission upgrades (clutch, variator, torque controller), big bore cylinder kits, aftermarket exhausts, fuel injection modules and more are available via the authorised Australian dealer network.

The Italjet Dragster 200 Malossi Edition is available for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $10,490 Ride-Away.

It is supported by a reputable dealer network across all states and territories (except NT and TAS).

Malossi Race Academy

Since last year’s opening race season in Italy, the Italjet Dragster has been used by the Malossi Race Academy, where young emerging talent can learn the craft of motorcycle racing and all that is involved.

Everyone can apply to participate in the Malossi Racing Academy: For a race season, the vehicle and riding apparel will be provided for a fee, and theoretical lessons and practical exercises will be included. It is a training camp where the idea is that all participants have a vehicle of the exact specification to develop and sharpen their racing skills.

Participants partake in official race events on different racetracks, mainly in northern Italy, during the season from May until October.

While that’s likely not an option for most Australian riders, it does give you more insight into the racing pedigree of the Italjet Dragster.