2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round Four – OR Thailand Grand Prix – Chang International Circuit

Jakkreephat Phuettisan is an Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup race winner after the Thai rider came out on top of an unbelievable fiver rider fight for home turf victory at the Chang International Circuit in the opener. The race was won – and lost – at the final corner as Shinya Ezawa and Amon Odaki claimed second and third, with Zen Mitani and Veda Pratama less than a second away from the win in fourth and fifth respectively.

In the second race, one hand and four fingers are what Veda Pratama has on the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup winner’s trophy after rebounding from Race 1’s final corner disappointment to win on Sunday morning in Thailand. Amon Odaki and Saturday winner Jakkreephat Phuettisan claimed podiums as Zen Mitani and Shinya Ezawa crashed out of the lead group.

Race One

For the third time in four rounds, Pratama stuck his machine on pole and got a great launch as the lights went out. Once Ryota Ogiwara had served his two Long Lap penalties, a group of five riders quickly formed at the front and for the entire race, the lead and podium places were changing lap by lap, corner by corner.

Pratama was keen to make sure he was the leader at any given moment and heading onto the final lap, the Championship leader was doing exactly that. But Phuettisan, Ezawa, Mitani and Odaki were right in the hunt. Pratama led out of Turn 11 but both Phuettisan and Ezawa were up the inside into Turn 12 – the final corner.

Phuettisan got the move done as Ezawa and Pratama made contact at the apex. Ezawa came out of the small clash better as Pratama did well to keep himself on the bike, but it was a moment that cost the five-time 2023 winner a podium. Phuettisan took the chequered flag in P1 to win his first ATC race, as Ezawa and Odaki won the battle for the final two podium spots.

Importantly for his title chances, Mitani capitalised on Pratama’s Turn 12 drama to claim two points back on the latter, with the points difference now sitting at 55 points. That means Pratama can’t win the 2023 title on Sunday in Thailand, but he’ll be aiming to bounce back in Race 2.

Riichi Takahira edged out the recovering Ogiwara as the Japanese duo picked up P6 and P7, as Aussie Marianos Nikolis, wildcard Kiattisak Singhapong and Reykat Fadilah completed the top 10.

Levi Russo meanwhile finished in 15th.

ATC Indonesia Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 27’00.576 2 Shinya EZAWA JPN 0.160 3 Amon ODAKI JPN 0.225 4 Zen MITANI JPN 0.737 5 Veda PRATAMA INA 0.873 6 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN 14.523 7 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 14.592 8 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS 23.388 9 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 23.607 10 Reykat FADILAH INA 23.628 11 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT 23.679 12 Farres PUTRA MAL 26.410 13 Ahmad DARWISY MAL 40.121 14 Chessy MEILANDRI INA 40.193 15 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS 40.391 16 Jorge Raphael GADING INA 40.512 17 Adi PUTRA MAL 40.856 18 Kitsada TANACHOT THA 40.888 Not classified 18 Hafizd Fahril RASYADAN INA 4 laps 11 Sarthak CHAVAN IND 5 laps 10 Burapa WANMOON THA 10 laps Not finished first lap 19 Farish HAFIY MAL

Race Two

Launching well from pole position again, Pratama grabbed the holeshot ahead of Phuettisan as a battle for the podium places and race lead began to rage from Lap 1. In the early stages, the top 15 were split by just over two seconds but heading into the final handful of laps, a top seven had formed – Pratama, Odaki, Phuettisan, Mitani, Ezawa, Ryota Ogiwara and Shinya Ezawa.

Drama then unfolded with five laps to go. Mitani, running in P2, highsided out of contention on the exit of Turn 7 and unable to avoid the Japanese rider’s stricken machine, Ezawa crashed out too. Both riders were taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

That left five riders fighting for the race win. Pratama led onto the final lap and held station until Odaki made a creative move stick at Turn 9, as once again it came down to the final corner.

Odaki went defensive but was slightly too deep, which allowed Pratama to take a wider, sweeping, cutback line – and it was a move that handed the Indonesian a sixth victory of the season. Odaki was less than a tenth away from victory, with Phuettisan claiming P3 to cap off a wonderful weekend for the Thai rider on home soil.

Ogiwara and Takahira narrowly missed out on the podium in P4 and P5 respectively, as Farish Hafiy, Marianos Nikolis, Farres Putra and Reykat Fadilah battled it out inside the top 10, with Hamad Al-Sahouti finishing P10 a couple of seconds off the group ahead.

Levi Russi was battling further up the field in race two, claiming 13th.

ATC Indonesia Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Veda PRATAMA INA 27’08.030 2 Amon ODAKI JPN 0.091 3 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 0.217 4 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 0.319 5 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN 0.549 6 Farish HAFIY MAL 10.773 7 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS 11.044 8 Farres PUTRA MAL 11.098 9 Reykat FADILAH INA 11.248 10 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT 13.779 11 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 15.675 12 Hafizd Fahril RASYADAN INA 19.880 13 Levi Kwan RUSSO AUS 20.010 14 Chessy MEILANDRI INA 20.139 15 Kitsada TANACHOT THA 26.178 16 Ahmad DARWISY MAL 26.320 17 Adi PUTRA MAL 26.611 18 Sarthak CHAVAN IND 30.857 19 Jorge Raphael GADING INA 41.732 Not classified Zen MITANI JPN 5 laps Shinya EZAWA JPN 5 laps

2023 Asia Talent Cup Standings