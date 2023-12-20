Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2024

Veda Pratama and Jakkreephat Phuettisan will race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 2024 as Dorna Sports’ selected riders.

Pratama, from Indonesia, had a stunning season in the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup to secure the crown, and Phuettisan, from Thailand, raced at the front throughout the year and took his maiden win on his way to finishing fourth overall.

Last season, Pratama made a significant impact in his rookie year in the ATC and despite some injury struggles, won a number of races to end the season with some serious momentum.

After beginning 2023 as a favourite, that momentum only continued to grow as he took nine wins out of a possible 12 this season, wrapping up the crown with time to spare.

Phuettisan was also noteworthy as a rookie, consistently finishing in the top ten and achieving his best results with fifth places in Motegi and Buriram.

In 2023, the Thai rider continued his impressive trajectory, securing his maiden ATC win on home turf in Buriram and adding three more podium finishes to end the year fourth overall. That progress earns him a place in the Rookies.

Pramata and Phuettisan join the 2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup as Dorna Sports’ selected riders, where they will race the likes of 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup champion Hakim Danish on the next step on the Road to MotoGP.

2024 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Calendar