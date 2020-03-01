MotoGP class cancelled at the Grand Prix of Qatar

Due to Qatar travel restrictions brought into force affecting passengers from Italy and other countries, the premier MotoGP class will not race at Losail, with FIM, IRTA and Dorna making the announcement of the cancellation of all MotoGP class sessions, including the race.

All passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past two weeks, were being taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. Italy’s vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class – both on track and off – meant the decision was made to cancel premier class competition.

As the teams and riders of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes are already in Qatar for the three-day official test at Losail International Circuit earlier this week, the races of both categories will go ahead. The lightweight and intermediate classes will therefore compete in their season opener from the March 6-8. The same will apply to the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, which will have two races during the Qatar Grand Prix as originally planned. A revised schedule will be released soon.

Team Suzuki Ecstar shared they are naturally disappointed not to race but agree with the decision which was not taken lightly by the officials.

Davide Brivio – Team Suzuki Ecstar Team Manager

“Obviously It’s a big shame to have to cancel this first race of the season, as we were all really ready to start, and so were the MotoGP fans. Some of our team staff stayed in Qatar following the test days, as we were aware of the seriousness of the outbreak. But at this time the most important thing is the safety of the people, and we have to respect the decision made by the local authorities and by the MotoGP officials. It’s a delicate and strange time for everyone around the world and we need to take things race-by-race at the moment and see what develops in the coming weeks. I’d like to wish good luck to those riding in Moto2 and Moto3 next weekend, and I hope we can be back on the track soon.”