Fabio Quartararo Interview

Friday – Australian GP

Trev was in the press scrum on completion of proceedings on Friday at Phillip Island and reports in with some quotes.

Have you been struggling, what have you been looking for?

Fabio Quartararo: “Turning. Our bike is getting more difficult, more difficult to turn, every year. I think we lose a lot from 2019 to now, that was once a strong point, now it’s clearly a weak point, and that was the only thing that we could really have. You can see, I’m one second away from the top guy, my team mate, he is also struggling, so its really difficult to understand what is happening right now.”

Is this worse than you expected, this track?

Quartararo: “Much worse because, you know last year I qualified in P5, but everyday last year we improved quite a lot, because the conditions really improved. Right now the lap time compared to last year, last year was I think 29.4s, now I’m half a second faster, but I’m 17th. So this is crazy and also is different in a way, because everyone is pushing much more. But I was clearly at the limit to make 28.9s and this is a little bit strange for this lap time.”

How do you explain the inconsistency going from struggling Motegi, to Mandalika, then struggling again here? What’s the common factors?

Quartararo: “For me in Indonesia, before the weekend I said we’ll fight for the podium, we can fight for the podium, just because of the tyre, the carcass was different, we knew it was something really great for us, but here I knew it would be more difficult, but not as difficult as now. The tyres are not effecting us, but is effecting much more the others in the positive side. Unfortunately we cannot really be consistent for that, because I mean it was exactly the same as India and Japan, India was fighting Jorge in the last lap, in Japan he was one second faster. In Mandalika I was one of the fastest, and here I am 17th. So, it’s really difficult to understand the way of how we are riding and why the position is that much different.”

How much difference will it make having a race tomorrow in stead of the Sprint?

Quartararo: “I think if it was standard weather, I mean like today, to Sunday would have been not good, because the more you ride, the more is rubber on the track, the better is for us. But I mean we have nothing really to say, we just have to try to improve, try to be in front, and this is going to be the most important for us.”

MotoGP Friday Afternoon Practice Results

B. Binder 1:27.943 J. Miller +0.148 M. Viñales +0.269 J. Martin +0.279 P. Espargaro +0.420 M. Bezzecchi +0.425 F. Di Giannantonio +0.509 E. Bastianini +0.510 A. Espargaro +0.513 J. Zarco +0.513 F. Bagnaia +0.699 A. Rins +0.701 A. Fernandez +0.713 R. Fernandez +0.716 A. Marquez +0.718 M. Marquez +0.847 F. Quartararo +0.994 J. Mir +1.064 L. Marini +1.221 M. Oliveira +1.768 T. Nakagami +1.807 F. Morbidelli +1.965

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J. Martin 1:29.039 A. Fernandez +0.720 M. Viñales +0.738 B. Binder +1.246 J. Zarco +1.272 M. Bezzecchi +1.395 A. Marquez +1.395 J. Miller +1.414 E. Bastianini +1.425 A. Espargaro +1.441 F. Bagnaia +1.479 M. Marquez +1.575 P. Espargaro +1.636 A. Rins +1.639 R. Fernandez +1.714 F. Di Giannantonio +1.780 T. Nakagami +1.795 F. Quartararo +1.819 F. Morbidelli +1.901 J. Mir +1.933 M. Oliveira +2.124 L. Marini +2.293

