2022 Asia Talent Cup – Round Five

Sepang, Malaysia

Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Race 1 in Sepang didn’t disappoint, with a three-rider battle to the line seeing Carter Thompson come out on top for his first ATC win, having already claimed pole position.

The Australian held off a last corner attack from Gun Mie, which saw the Japanese rider relegated to third, with Rei Wakamatsu grabbing second in the dash to the finish line.

Big drama earlier in the race hit for former points leader Hakim Danish as he crashed out from the race lead, rider ok after a check-up in the Medical Centre.

Buriram winner Veda Ega Pratama then took a tumble as he was pushing to catch the fight for victory, leaving two key players taking home nil points from Saturday.

Thompson got the perfect start from pole to take the early lead, but Danish hit quickly to take over. He pushed to make a gap and looked to be controlling the race before crashing out, leaving Thompson, Mie and Wakamatsu battling for the win and not just the rostrum.

That went down to the final corner after Thompson had taken the lead at Turn 1 on the final lap, with Mie heading round the outside but then overcooking it.

Thompson cut back and hit the gas to the line, taking his first victory. Wakamatsu kept his powder dry in second, with Mie able to gather it back up and take third.

Carter Thompson – P1

“So happy to come away with the win in Race 1. Thanks to everyone who has helped make this happen. Can’t wait for Race 2 tomorrow.”

Shinya Ezawa was able to take a valuable fourth place and with it the points lead, with some clear air for the Japanese rookie too.

Behind there was a group battle won by Amon Odaki in fifth, ahead of Marianos Nikolis who finished sixth after a brilliant ride from his 20th place start right at the back of the grid. Farish Hafiy and Hamad al-Sahouti took P7 and P8, close on the chase.

Behind them, Reykat Fadillah took P9, with Diandra Trihardika and Farres Putra for close company.

Cameron Swain finished a distant 17th, almost 17-seconds off 16th-placed Thanakorn Lakharn.

Thompson sits sixth in the standings following the opening race, Nikolis 11th and Swain is 18th.

Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 Carter THOMPSON AUS 30’21.058 2 Rei WAKAMATSU JPN +0.195 3 Gun MIE JPN +0.256 4 Shinya EZAWA JPN +9.343 5 Amon ODAKI JPN +19.205 6 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS +19.320 7 Farish HAFIY MAL +19.467 8 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT +19.625 9 Reykat FADILLAH INA +21.662 10 Diandra TRIHARDIKA INA +21.668 11 Farres PUTRA MAL +21.692 12 Aan RISWANTO INA +24.181 13 Thanat LAOONGPLIO THA +24.190 14 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA +24.231 15 Emil IZDHAR MAL +30.815 16 Thanakorn LAKHARN THA +30.865 17 Cameron SWAIN AUS +47.364 18 Kavin QUINTAL IND +1’06.753 Not classified Veda Ega PRATAMA INA 4 laps Hakim DANISH MAL 8 laps

Asia Talent Cup Standings