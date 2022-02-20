2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Seven – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Heat One
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac, Justin Brayton and Kyle Chisholm. Tomac squeezed past Roczen after the German made a small mistake.
That order up front never changed for the remainder of the Heat. Sexton taking victory by 1.6-seconds over Tomac and Roczen a further two-seconds back.
Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin worked their way past Justin Brayton to take fourth and fifth respectively.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|9 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+01.614
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+03.569
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+11.173
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+13.623
|6
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+20.302
|7
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+28.736
|8
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+30.794
|9
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+35.940
|10
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+40.121
|11
|Alex Ray
|Honda
|+45.382
|12
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+51.566
|13
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|14
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+13.295
|15
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM
|+19.328
|16
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+21.088
|17
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|+51.554
|18
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|19
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|+59.384
|20
|Chad Saultz
|KTM
|2 Laps
450 Heat Two
Vince Friese celebrated his first 450 race of the season by scoring the holeshot in his 450 Heat ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart.
Friese held on to that lead for the first two laps but eventually Malcom Stewart made a great move to take the lead. It took Cooper Webb a little longer to work his way past Friese but he made his way past to take second place.
Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson then pushed Friese further back to fifth on the penultimate lap.
Barcia had been as high as third but a late fall cost the GASGAS man a number of positions, eventually finishing seventh.
Malcolm Stewart the victor for Husqvarna with a clear six-second buffer over Webb.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval/Laps
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|9 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+06.315
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+09.949
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+10.499
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+13.787
|6
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+14.769
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+15.517
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+16.228
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+16.716
|10
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+17.711
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+34.343
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+41.069
|13
|Tristan Lane
|KTM
|+41.747
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+46.231
|15
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki
|+51.741
|16
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|17
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|+05.844
|18
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki
|+21.991
|19
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha
|+23.006
|20
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|2 Laps
450 Main
Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart when the gates dropped for round seven of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Championship leader Eli Tomac went down on the face of a triple early on the second lap after having to evade his Monster Yamaha Team-mate Dylan Ferrandis. Tomac had been relegated all the way back to 20th place by the time he was back up and running.
Cooper Webb led Chase Sexton by just over a second over most of the opening laps. Sexton was chasing Webb hard and made a few small mistakes but eventually overhauled Webb with just over 14-minutes remaining on the shot clock.
Shortly after losing the lead Webb was then pushed further back to third by Jason Anderson. Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin were not far behind that pair, running fourth and fifth ahead of sixth placed Roczen.
Sexton had steadily built a three-second lead over Anderson by half race distance.
Eli Tomac had worked his way up to tenth by that halfway point of the race. It took quite a few laps for Tomac to get the better of Plessinger but he then made short work of Roczen to move up to seventh.
Malcolm Stewart was looking to have a podium wrapped up but he went down with just under three-minutes left on the clock. That allowed Marvin Musquin to move up and take that third place.
22-year-old Sexton continued to pull away in the second half of the race, maintaining a gap of around three-seconds over Anderson only to falter just as the shot clock his zero!
Sexton went down hard after losing the front on the face of the jump situated just out of a left-hander after the finish line. His bike didn’t make the jump but his body did, slamming into the face of the next jump! Sexton struggled to get up for a long time and never managed to get back on his motorcycle, but was still credited with a 16th place finish and seven-points.
Sexton’s late mistake saw Jason Anderson the victor over Cooper Webb by three-seconds.
Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia.
Eli Tomac came from the back of the field all the way through to sixth place for 17-points which saw him maintain his championship lead, but his buffer trimmed to only three-points over Anderson.
450 Video Highlights
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|26 Laps
|2
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+02.833
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+15.086
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+17.075
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+28.359
|6
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|+32.963
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+37.359
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+40.418
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+43.731
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+44.671
|11
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+47.073
|12
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|25 Laps
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+11.839
|14
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+23.938
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+34.370
|16
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|24 Laps
|17
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+2m14.073
|18
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+2m23.063
|19
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+2m46.159
|20
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|23 Laps
|21
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+24.856
|22
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|6 Laps
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 7 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|151
|2
|Jason Anderson
|148
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|131
|4
|Justin Barcia
|128
|5
|Cooper Webb
|126
|6
|Chase Sexton
|123
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|119
|8
|Ken Roczen
|107
|9
|Dylan Ferrandis
|102
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|97
|11
|Dean Wilson
|84
|12
|Shane McElrath
|62
|13
|Justin Brayton
|59
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|58
|15
|Max Anstie
|55
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|39
|17
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|37
|18
|Justin Bogle
|29
|19
|Alex Martin
|29
|20
|Joey Savatgy
|27
|21
|Adam Cianciarulo
|23
|22
|Josh Hill
|13
|23
|Cade Clason
|13
|24
|Justin Starling
|13
|25
|Ryan Breece
|12
|26
|Vince Friese
|11
|27
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|28
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|29
|Joan Cros
|2
|30
|Adam Enticknap
|1
250
250 Heat One
Josh Osby scored the holeshot to kick off his 250 East campaign ahead of Pierce Brown and Kyle Peters and that trio remained up front over the course of the opening lap. Stilez Robertson also started well.
Pierce Brown moved through to the lead on lap two and from there was never headed, the GASGAS rider taking victory.
Jett Lawrence took a steady approach to the start of his season, running seventh in the early laps behind Jeremy Martin and Max Vohland. Jett then worked his way past Martin halfway through the race, then sneaked past Vohland on the following lap to move up to fourth.
With two-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence was 1.5-seconds behind Robertson, and three-seconds behind Peters, but the young Australian then put the hammer down to pass and pull clear both of them to take second place. Jett crossing the line four-seconds behind winner Brown, but setting the fastest lap of the race by more than half-a-second to underline his speed.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|9 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|+04.082
|3
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+07.345
|4
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+08.052
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+08.652
|6
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+12.653
|7
|Max Vohland
|KTM
|+13.644
|8
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+28.628
|9
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+29.038
|10
|Devin Simonson
|Yamaha
|+30.167
|11
|Josh Osby
|Honda
|+30.352
|12
|Tj Albright
|Kawasaki
|+33.082
|13
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+37.061
|14
|Izaih Clark
|Honda
|+39.473
|15
|Tanner Ward
|Kawasaki
|+41.166
|16
|Zack Williams
|GASGAS
|+42.622
|17
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+46.645
|18
|Hunter Sayles
|Kawasaki
|+55.385
|19
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|20
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|DNS
250 Heat Two
Mitch Oldenburg didn’t even get out of the gates in the second 250 Heat, his Honda failing to fire and leaving him to watch on from the sidelines.
Rookie Levi Kitchen stole the holeshot from Jordon Smith with a great move in turn one. RJ Hampshire was quickly up to third ahead of Austin Forkner and Phillip Nicoletti.
Kitchen mate a mistake on the second lap which saw him lose the lead to Smith and RJ Hampshire then pushed him further back to third. Austin Forkner had a huge moment while running fourth but somehow managed to stay on the motorcycle and retain that position. Nicoletti then did squeeze past him but the two had a coming together from which Forkner came out on top.
With two-minutes to run on the shot clock Jordon Smith led Hampshire by just over a second while Kitchen was a further three-seconds back in third. Hampshire closed Smith down though to take the victory. Kitchen held on to third despite a late charge from Forkner.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|9 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+00.600
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|+04.181
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|+06.452
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+13.069
|6
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|+15.244
|7
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+17.772
|8
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+19.433
|9
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|+20.172
|10
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+21.234
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|+28.300
|12
|Grant Harlan
|Honda
|+30.585
|13
|Max Miller
|KTM
|+32.987
|14
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|+33.958
|15
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda
|+34.908
|16
|Hunter Yoder
|Honda
|+36.229
|17
|John Short
|Honda
|+37.529
|18
|Joe Clayton
|KTM
|+38.490
|19
|Kyle Swanson
|KTM
|+40.920
|20
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|DNS
250 Main
Jett Lawrence kicked off his season in fine style with a good gate and the early running saw the 18-year-old Aussie chasing Austin Forkner around the opening lap before making his move early on lap two to take the lead.
From there Jett was never headed. A dominant victory over five-seconds ahead of Forkner and the only rider in the main to record a 48-second lap.
Likewise Cameron McAdoo was soon up to third and then held that position all the way to the flag despite advances from Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire.
A perfect start to Jett’s 2022 campaign saw the youngster throw his goggles into the crowd, followed by his gloves.
Jett Lawrence – P1
“The run up into this, since I got here, I have been freezing my butt off, I have to give it to the people that live here, I have mad respect for you guys, I am out there with about 15 layers of clothing on. So excited today, I was so excited, even at the gates I was smiling and so happy to be back, so awesome, you don’t get that adrenaline from anything else. The track is so technical, I cased a couple of times, might have some mud in the back of the pants from those sketchy moments. Can’t wait for next time out in Dallas.”
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|20 Laps
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki
|+05.349
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+07.134
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha
|+08.110
|5
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna
|+09.060
|6
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS
|+30.895
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+32.481
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha
|+33.977
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|+35.138
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|19 Laps
|11
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+17.086
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki
|+19.141
|13
|Jordon Smith
|Honda
|+24.544
|14
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+39.269
|15
|Cullin Park
|Honda
|+40.798
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda
|+44.323
|17
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|18 Laps
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha
|17 Laps
|19
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|13 Laps
|20
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna
|12 Laps
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda
|8 Laps
|22
|Max Vohland
|KTM
|DNS
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 East Championship Standings (Round 1 of 9)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|2
|Austin Forkner
|23
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|21
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|19
|5
|Rj Hampshire
|18
|6
|Pierce Brown
|17
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|16
|8
|Enzo Lopes
|15
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|14
|10
|Phillip Nicoletti
|13
|11
|Derek Drake
|11
|12
|Jordon Smith
|10
|13
|Henry Miller
|9
|14
|Jace Owen
|8
|15
|Cullin Park
|8
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|7
|17
|Coty Schock
|6
|18
|Marshal Weltin
|5
|19
|Kyle Peters
|4
|20
|Joshua Varize
|3
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|2
|22
|Max Vohland
|1