2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Seven – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot ahead of Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac, Justin Brayton and Kyle Chisholm. Tomac squeezed past Roczen after the German made a small mistake.

That order up front never changed for the remainder of the Heat. Sexton taking victory by 1.6-seconds over Tomac and Roczen a further two-seconds back.

Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin worked their way past Justin Brayton to take fourth and fifth respectively.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda 9 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha +01.614 3 Ken Roczen Honda +03.569 4 Aaron Plessinger KTM +11.173 5 Marvin Musquin KTM +13.623 6 Justin Brayton Honda +20.302 7 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +28.736 8 Justin Bogle Suzuki +30.794 9 Cade Clason Honda +35.940 10 Alex Martin Yamaha +40.121 11 Alex Ray Honda +45.382 12 Justin Starling GASGAS +51.566 13 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 8 Laps 14 Joan Cros Kawasaki +13.295 15 Alexander Nagy KTM +19.328 16 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +21.088 17 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki +51.554 18 Deven Raper Kawasaki 6 Laps 19 Preston Taylor Kawasaki +59.384 20 Chad Saultz KTM 2 Laps

450 Heat Two

Vince Friese celebrated his first 450 race of the season by scoring the holeshot in his 450 Heat ahead of Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart.

Friese held on to that lead for the first two laps but eventually Malcom Stewart made a great move to take the lead. It took Cooper Webb a little longer to work his way past Friese but he made his way past to take second place.

Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson then pushed Friese further back to fifth on the penultimate lap.

Barcia had been as high as third but a late fall cost the GASGAS man a number of positions, eventually finishing seventh.

Malcolm Stewart the victor for Husqvarna with a clear six-second buffer over Webb.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Interval/Laps 1 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna 9 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM +06.315 3 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +09.949 4 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +10.499 5 Vince Friese Honda +13.787 6 Shane McElrath KTM +14.769 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS +15.517 8 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +16.228 9 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +16.716 10 Max Anstie KTM +17.711 11 Fredrik Noren KTM +34.343 12 Kevin Moranz KTM +41.069 13 Tristan Lane KTM +41.747 14 Ryan Breece Yamaha +46.231 15 Adam Enticknap Suzuki +51.741 16 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki 8 Laps 17 Mason Kerr Kawasaki +05.844 18 Joshua Greco Kawasaki +21.991 19 Austin Cozadd Yamaha +23.006 20 Jerry Robin GASGAS 2 Laps

450 Main

Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton and Malcolm Stewart when the gates dropped for round seven of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Championship leader Eli Tomac went down on the face of a triple early on the second lap after having to evade his Monster Yamaha Team-mate Dylan Ferrandis. Tomac had been relegated all the way back to 20th place by the time he was back up and running.

Cooper Webb led Chase Sexton by just over a second over most of the opening laps. Sexton was chasing Webb hard and made a few small mistakes but eventually overhauled Webb with just over 14-minutes remaining on the shot clock.

Shortly after losing the lead Webb was then pushed further back to third by Jason Anderson. Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin were not far behind that pair, running fourth and fifth ahead of sixth placed Roczen.

Sexton had steadily built a three-second lead over Anderson by half race distance.

Eli Tomac had worked his way up to tenth by that halfway point of the race. It took quite a few laps for Tomac to get the better of Plessinger but he then made short work of Roczen to move up to seventh.

Malcolm Stewart was looking to have a podium wrapped up but he went down with just under three-minutes left on the clock. That allowed Marvin Musquin to move up and take that third place.

22-year-old Sexton continued to pull away in the second half of the race, maintaining a gap of around three-seconds over Anderson only to falter just as the shot clock his zero!

Sexton went down hard after losing the front on the face of the jump situated just out of a left-hander after the finish line. His bike didn’t make the jump but his body did, slamming into the face of the next jump! Sexton struggled to get up for a long time and never managed to get back on his motorcycle, but was still credited with a 16th place finish and seven-points.

Sexton’s late mistake saw Jason Anderson the victor over Cooper Webb by three-seconds.

Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia.

Eli Tomac came from the back of the field all the way through to sixth place for 17-points which saw him maintain his championship lead, but his buffer trimmed to only three-points over Anderson.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 26 Laps 2 Cooper Webb KTM +02.833 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +15.086 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +17.075 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS +28.359 6 Eli Tomac Yamaha +32.963 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM +37.359 8 Ken Roczen Honda +40.418 9 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha +43.731 10 Justin Brayton Honda +44.671 11 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +47.073 12 Vince Friese Honda 25 Laps 13 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +11.839 14 Alex Martin Yamaha +23.938 15 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +34.370 16 Chase Sexton Honda 24 Laps 17 Justin Bogle Suzuki +2m14.073 18 Cade Clason Honda +2m23.063 19 Ryan Breece Yamaha +2m46.159 20 Shane McElrath KTM 23 Laps 21 Justin Starling GASGAS +24.856 22 Max Anstie KTM 6 Laps

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 7 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 151 2 Jason Anderson 148 3 Malcolm Stewart 131 4 Justin Barcia 128 5 Cooper Webb 126 6 Chase Sexton 123 7 Marvin Musquin 119 8 Ken Roczen 107 9 Dylan Ferrandis 102 10 Aaron Plessinger 97 11 Dean Wilson 84 12 Shane McElrath 62 13 Justin Brayton 59 14 Brandon Hartranft 58 15 Max Anstie 55 16 Kyle Chisholm 39 17 Mitchell Oldenburg 37 18 Justin Bogle 29 19 Alex Martin 29 20 Joey Savatgy 27 21 Adam Cianciarulo 23 22 Josh Hill 13 23 Cade Clason 13 24 Justin Starling 13 25 Ryan Breece 12 26 Vince Friese 11 27 Fredrik Noren 9 28 Kevin Moranz 3 29 Joan Cros 2 30 Adam Enticknap 1

250

250 Heat One

Josh Osby scored the holeshot to kick off his 250 East campaign ahead of Pierce Brown and Kyle Peters and that trio remained up front over the course of the opening lap. Stilez Robertson also started well.

Pierce Brown moved through to the lead on lap two and from there was never headed, the GASGAS rider taking victory.

Jett Lawrence took a steady approach to the start of his season, running seventh in the early laps behind Jeremy Martin and Max Vohland. Jett then worked his way past Martin halfway through the race, then sneaked past Vohland on the following lap to move up to fourth.

With two-minutes remaining Jett Lawrence was 1.5-seconds behind Robertson, and three-seconds behind Peters, but the young Australian then put the hammer down to pass and pull clear both of them to take second place. Jett crossing the line four-seconds behind winner Brown, but setting the fastest lap of the race by more than half-a-second to underline his speed.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Pierce Brown GASGAS 9 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda +04.082 3 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +07.345 4 Kyle Peters Honda +08.052 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +08.652 6 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +12.653 7 Max Vohland KTM +13.644 8 Henry Miller KTM +28.628 9 Jeremy Hand Honda +29.038 10 Devin Simonson Yamaha +30.167 11 Josh Osby Honda +30.352 12 Tj Albright Kawasaki +33.082 13 Jared Lesher Yamaha +37.061 14 Izaih Clark Honda +39.473 15 Tanner Ward Kawasaki +41.166 16 Zack Williams GASGAS +42.622 17 Cullin Park Honda +46.645 18 Hunter Sayles Kawasaki +55.385 19 Jack Rogers Kawasaki 8 Laps 20 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki DNS

250 Heat Two

Mitch Oldenburg didn’t even get out of the gates in the second 250 Heat, his Honda failing to fire and leaving him to watch on from the sidelines.

Rookie Levi Kitchen stole the holeshot from Jordon Smith with a great move in turn one. RJ Hampshire was quickly up to third ahead of Austin Forkner and Phillip Nicoletti.

Kitchen mate a mistake on the second lap which saw him lose the lead to Smith and RJ Hampshire then pushed him further back to third. Austin Forkner had a huge moment while running fourth but somehow managed to stay on the motorcycle and retain that position. Nicoletti then did squeeze past him but the two had a coming together from which Forkner came out on top.

With two-minutes to run on the shot clock Jordon Smith led Hampshire by just over a second while Kitchen was a further three-seconds back in third. Hampshire closed Smith down though to take the victory. Kitchen held on to third despite a late charge from Forkner.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna 9 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Honda +00.600 3 Levi Kitchen Yamaha +04.181 4 Austin Forkner Kawasaki +06.452 5 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +13.069 6 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha +15.244 7 Jace Owen Yamaha +17.772 8 Derek Drake Suzuki +19.433 9 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +20.172 10 Coty Schock Honda +21.234 11 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +28.300 12 Grant Harlan Honda +30.585 13 Max Miller KTM +32.987 14 Jarrett Frye Honda +33.958 15 Aj Catanzaro Honda +34.908 16 Hunter Yoder Honda +36.229 17 John Short Honda +37.529 18 Joe Clayton KTM +38.490 19 Kyle Swanson KTM +40.920 20 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda DNS

250 Main

Jett Lawrence kicked off his season in fine style with a good gate and the early running saw the 18-year-old Aussie chasing Austin Forkner around the opening lap before making his move early on lap two to take the lead.

From there Jett was never headed. A dominant victory over five-seconds ahead of Forkner and the only rider in the main to record a 48-second lap.

Likewise Cameron McAdoo was soon up to third and then held that position all the way to the flag despite advances from Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire.

A perfect start to Jett’s 2022 campaign saw the youngster throw his goggles into the crowd, followed by his gloves.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“The run up into this, since I got here, I have been freezing my butt off, I have to give it to the people that live here, I have mad respect for you guys, I am out there with about 15 layers of clothing on. So excited today, I was so excited, even at the gates I was smiling and so happy to be back, so awesome, you don’t get that adrenaline from anything else. The track is so technical, I cased a couple of times, might have some mud in the back of the pants from those sketchy moments. Can’t wait for next time out in Dallas.”

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 20 Laps 2 Austin Forkner Kawasaki +05.349 3 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +07.134 4 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +08.110 5 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +09.060 6 Pierce Brown GASGAS +30.895 7 Stilez Robertson Husqvarna +32.481 8 Enzo Lopes Yamaha +33.977 9 Levi Kitchen Yamaha +35.138 10 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha 19 Laps 11 Jace Owen Yamaha +17.086 12 Derek Drake Suzuki +19.141 13 Jordon Smith Honda +24.544 14 Henry Miller KTM +39.269 15 Cullin Park Honda +40.798 16 Jeremy Hand Honda +44.323 17 Coty Schock Honda 18 Laps 18 Marshal Weltin Yamaha 17 Laps 19 Kyle Peters Honda 13 Laps 20 Joshua Varize Husqvarna 12 Laps 21 Jarrett Frye Honda 8 Laps 22 Max Vohland KTM DNS

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 East Championship Standings (Round 1 of 9)