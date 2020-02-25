WSBK Phillip Island Test Day Two

Morning Report

Leon Haslam, Tom Sykes and Loris Baz were the first riders on track this morning as they gingerly felt their way around the Phillip Island Circuit after heavy rain overnight. The track was mainly dry though and drying further with each minute that passed.

Day one pace-setter Toprak Razgatloglu along with Alvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies then joined the track about half-hour in to the two-hour morning session.

Baz was the first man into the 1m30s this morning, a 1m30.524 as the session went into the second hour.

Jonathan Rea then went quickest so far this week, a 1m30.448 to the reigning world champion with half-an-hour remaining in the morning session.

Tom Sykes then joined the 1m30s party with a 1m30.568 on the BMW S 1000 RR and Toprak Razgatlioglu set a 1m30.886. The Turk improved to 1m30.752 later in the session, still did not quite match his 1m30.740 from yesterday.

The top-end horsepower of the Honda was again displayed today with Alvaro Bautista hitting 322.4 km/h down the chute, the fastest top speed recorded here so far this week. For comparative purposes, Bautista was the fastest through the speed trap at the Phillip Island WorldSBK race event last year with 322.4 km/h on the Ducati V4 R in practice. Chaz Davies set the fastest speed here last year in a race at 321.4 km/h on the Ducati.

Bautista made solid gains this morning down to a 1m31.453 but Haslam remains the quickest Honda, the Brit sixth fastest this morning on 1m31.046. Haslam was third quickest through the speed trap.

Takumi Takahashi had a big crash yesterday and did not feel up to riding this morning.

WorldSBK riders will hit the circuit again at 1340 this afternoon for a final two-hour session before WorldSSP competitors are then out on track between 1550 and 1740.

Phillip Island WorldSBK Testing

Tuesday Morning Times

Rea 1m30.448 Baz 1m30.524 Sykes 1m30.568 Razgatlioglu 1m30.752 Redding 1m31.022 Haslam 1m31.046 Van der Mark 1m31.077 Laverty 1m31.436 Rinaldi 1m31.438 Bautista 1m31.453 Davies 1m31.533 Lowes 1m31.560 Cortese 1m31.781 Caricasulo 1m31.944 Fores 1m32.312 Gerloff 1m32.405 Scheib 1m32.415 Camier 1m32.676

Tuesday Morning WorldSBK Speeds

Bautista – Honda 322.4 Davies – Ducati 320.5 Haslam – Honda 318.6 Rinaldi – Ducati 317.6 Razgatlioglu – Yamaha 317.6 Redding – Ducati 316.7 Rea – Kawasaki 316.7 Lowes – Kawasaki 315.8 Van der Mark – Yamaha 314.9 Sykes – BMW 314.0 Laverty – BMW 313.0 Camier – Ducati 312.1 Caricasulo – Yamaha 312.1 Scheib – Kawasaki 311.2 Gerloff – Yamaha 310.3 Fores – Kawasaki 307.7 Baz – Yamaha 306.8 Cortese – Kawasaki 305.9

Images by GeeBee