2022 Jerez WorldSBK Test

The Jerez WorldSBK test has wrapped up after two days, with six-time Champion Jonathan Rea topping the time sheets as the only rider to lap in the 1’38s bracket. Only three WSBK riders were in attendence, with Team HRC opting out of day two to save their testing time, after gathering enough data.

After sitting out Wednesday’s running, Rea took to the track around 13:00 local time on Thursday to complete half-a-day of action, going straight to the top of the timesheets with a 1’38.851s. Rea was able to complete 61 laps in his half-day of testing, lapping faster than teammate Alex Lowes by around 1.4 seconds.

Jonathan Rea

“Times and positions don’t really matter at this time of the year but it was really nice to get back on the bike. I had felt OK on the bike, and very fast, in the December test. But physically I was not so good after a lot of holiday time at home in the off-season. But after starting my winter training programme with my coach before Christmas I felt much better with the bike. Already we did a race simulation. Because we have some new items on the bike we need to test them with a long run. I was reluctant to do that but when we concluded I felt quite positive. We tested some chassis items here and Pirelli brought a new variation of tyre to try. We had some new electronic items as well. Now we need to re-test again at another track. We will be back in Portimao at the beginning of February. I am excited to go there and see how the 2022 version of our Ninja ZX-10RR works there.”

Lowes spent Wednesday focusing on the front of his Kawasaki ZX-10RR machine before switching his attention to the rear on Thursday as he looked to focus on corner exit improvements. Lowes completed 59 laps and posted a best lap time of 1’40.266s. Both Rea and Lowes were able to test Pirelli’s new-for-2022 SCQ tyre during their Thursday action.

Alex Lowes

“The final day was busy. We had a lot of things to try to get through today, but in an afternoon it was not easy. Some things were better and some things need more attention, but on the electronics side the idea was to go back a few steps to go forward with some of the things I have been struggling with. It was good to get all that information to the guys. Now they will have to work hard before the next test to make a step forward, but it was good test. On the front of the bike we made some modification, with the Showa forks and chassis settings. It felt better, especially entering the corners. In the next test we will focus a bit more on the rear. I enjoyed being back on my bike, and working with the team again was good. I am more happy today than I was yesterday.”

Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was the third Kawasaki rider on track and the final WorldSBK rider on Thursday, as the Frenchman continued his comeback from a scaphoid injury that forced him out of the end of the 2021 campaign.

Mahias had some new components on his bike, with more to come including updates such as the gearbox and aerodynamics. Mahias also tested a new suspension at Jerez as Kawasaki Puccetti evaluates Öhlins suspension. He completed 64 laps with a best lap time of 1’40.542s.

The one-day session proved more than worthwhile for the Team HRC squad and its two new riders, Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, as they took to the track with their CBR1000RR-R Fireblades. Continuing to adapt to their new machines, Vierge and Lecuona worked hard with their Team HRC technicians, focusing on all areas of set-up including the electronics, bike geometry and tyre testing.

Xavi Vierge

“It’s been a very good test session indeed, with great weather which allowed us to start early and make the most of the time available until five in the afternoon. We were able to lap very consistently as we continue to adapt to the bike. We worked through many things on the electronics side and with the set-up, while also evaluating the Pirelli Tyres that work differently from the ones I was used to, which took many laps to reach optimum performance. While here, we put in a fresh tyre and had a lot of grip to exploit right away. Overall, I liked the fact that, with everything we tried, I was able to understand the way to go faster. I know the Jerez track very well of course, and this meant it was the best track for me as I start learning about this category. Now it will be important to see what our feeling is like at a different circuit.”

Iker Lecuona

“I’m honestly very happy because I felt really good and strong on the bike. My hand was not yet 100% ready, but I could manage OK and was able to work well with the team. We were able to test everything anyway and complete our entire work schedule. It was an intense day in which we were able to complete many laps of the track, also because we were very lucky with the weather. By the end of the day, I was experiencing some pain in my hand but, all in all, it’s been a really satisfying test so we will save the second day for another time. Now the focus is on preparing for the next session and ensuring that I’m back to full fitness with my hand.”

Unofficial WorldSBK times from Day 2 at Jerez:

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing team WorldSBK) 1’38.851s Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’40.266s Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) 1’40.542s

Unofficial WorldSBK times after Day 1 of testing:

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) 1’40.316 Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) 1’40.342 Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) 1’40.496 Lucas Mahias (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) 1’40.921

WorldSSP

Finnish rider Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) ended the day on top in the WorldSSP category after completing 45 laps. Running the old bike with a new engine in a hybrid, the Finn posted a best lap time of 1’42.341s as the sole full-time MV Agusta tester on track.

He had been joined on Wednesday and part of Thursday by five-time Champion Kenan Sofuoglu after his nephew, Bahattin Sofuoglu, tested positive for COVID-19 before the test.

Tuuli was followed by Turkish duo Can Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Kenan Sofuoglu, with the latter switching his attentions to Kawasaki Puccetti in the afternoon.

With a new ruleset coming into force in WorldSSP for 2022, the team drafted in Sofuoglu to test out the new brake systems for the upcoming campaign including a new brake pump and disc.

Sofuoglu took to the track on Öncü’s #61 Kawasaki ZX-6R machine, with the #61 bike completing 85 laps, the most of anyone, with a best time of 1’42.361s. Sofuoglu’s best recorded time, when he was with the MV Agusta machine, was a 1’43.774s after putting 30 laps to his name.

Yari Montella, who is making his full-time debut in WorldSSP in 2022 for Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, added 49 laps to his tally across the two-day test despite a few crashes for the Italian.

He had a tumble at the final corner on Wednesday but was able to re-mount and continue riding, while he also had two more crashes today including one at Turn 10. Despite this, he posted a best time of 1’43.875ss on an eventful two days for the Italian.

WorldSSP rookie Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti) and team-mate Jeffrey Buis added 44 and 49 laps to their experience respectively on Thursday, with Australian rider Currie riding on track despite a wrist injury he noticed on Wednesday; he had some physio on Wednesday evening to ensure he was able to ride again on Thursday.

Currie’s best time was a 1’44.606s while Buis, who took part in the final two rounds of WorldSSP in 2021, was around one second slower. Ana Carrasco was also on track at Jerez, testing a WorldSSP machine for the first time, completing 52 laps with a best lap time of 1’47.553s.