Motorcycle Recall Round-Up

2013-2023 BMW R 1250 Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005609

Campaign number – 0000232600

Original published date – 31 January 2023

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre (CIC)

Contact phone – 1800 813 299

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au/

BMW (K50) R 1250 GS, (K51) R 1250 GS Adventure,

(K52) R 1250 RT-P Authority Vehicle

Year range – 2017 – 2023

Affected units – 3,778

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Under certain circumstances, operating the vehicle with abrupt and major speed differences between the engine and final drive can result in overloading, and subsequent damage to the transmission input shaft. This may cause the rear wheel to lock, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death of rider, passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners should contact their preferred BMW Motorrad dealer to have the recall work performed as soon as possible. A list of dealers can be found at www.bmw-motorrad.com.au alternatively email [email protected]

2021-2023 Triumph Speed Triple RS & RR Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005612

Campaign number – SB605

Original published date – 9 February 2023

Supplier details – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Contact name – Cliff Stovall

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – [email protected]

TRIUMPH Speed Triple RS and Speed Triple RR

Variants – Speed Triple RS, Speed Triple RR

Year range – 2021 – 2023

Affected units – 279

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect the radiator fan can exceed its maximum temperature limit leading to a malfunction of the coolant fan motor. If the rider ignores the instrument warning light and continues to operate the motorcycle, coolant fluid may leak.

What are the hazards?

If the coolant leaks, it may come in contact with the rider and/or the rear tyre causing loss of control and may pose an injury hazard.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their preferred authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to have the work carried out as soon as possible, free of charge.