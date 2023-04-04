Triumph T120 & T120 Black Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005641

Campaign number – SB606

Original published date – 23 March 2023

Supplier details – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Contact name – Cliff Stovall

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – [email protected]

Triumph T120 and T120 Black

Year range – 2022-2023

Affected units – 129

See VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the brake disc may have been fitted incorrectly and could detach from the front wheel assembly. This could reduce the expected braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their preferred authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to replace the left-hand brake disc damper, free of charge to you including parts and labour.

This repair should take around 18 minutes. However, depending upon the dealer’s work schedule, it may be necessary to make your motorcycle available for a longer period.

BMW S 1000 R & S 1000 XR Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005644

Campaign number – 00 00 34 88 00

Original published date – 28 March 2023

Supplier details – B M W AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre

Contact phone -133 269

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW K63- S 1000 R and K69- S 1000 XR

Variants: Only vehicles which have received a software update during a workshop visit

Year range – 2020-2022

Affected units – 151

All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue during a past vehicle software update, the front wheel lift detection component of the DYNAMIC PRO riding mode has been reset to the factory setting of zero. As a result there may not be any assistance on front wheel lift detection (wheelie control).

What are the hazards?

A reduction in riding assistance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider, other road users and bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Affected customers should contact their preferred BMW Motorrad dealer, or BMW’s Customer Interaction Centre as soon as possible to arrange a time to have the front wheel lift detection (wheelie control) reactivated to the safest, maximum stability setting by the dealer.

Kawasaki KLR650 Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005638

Campaign number – DAK957A

Original published date – 28 March 2023

Supplier details – KAWASAKI MOTORS PTY LTD

Contact name – Kawasaki Nationwide Dealership Network

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – www.kawasaki.com.au

Kawasaki 22MY KL650F/H (KLR650/KLR650 ADVENTURE)

Year range – 2021-2022

Affected units – 460

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump may have been manufactured outside of specifications. Under certain conditions, if the engine stalls the defective fuel pump may cause the engine to not start/restart from stationary.

What are the hazards?

A reduction in expected performance and/or loss of vehicle power while riding could increase the risk of an accident and injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should return the motorcycle to their original selling dealer if possible, or alternately, to any authorised Kawasaki Motorcycle dealership so that fuel pump identification marks can be checked and fuel pump replaced if required.

Can-Am Spyder RT & Ryker Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005645

Campaign number – Bulletin 2023-6

Original published date – 29 March 2023

Supplier details – BRP AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – BRP

Contact phone – 1800 531 996

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://can-am.brp.com/on-road/au/en/

Can-Am Spyder RT MY 2020 and 2021;

Certain Spyder RT MY 2022 and 2023 and Ryker MY 2022 and 2023

Year range – 2019-2023

Affected units – 714

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the brake light may remain illuminated when the brake pedal is released. If this occurs, the traffic behind the vehicle will be unable to identify if the motorcycle is actually braking.

What are the hazards?

If the traffic behind the vehicle is unable to identify whether the motorcycle is actually braking, it could result in an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger and/or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their authorized BRP Can-Am dealer and schedule an appointment to have the safety recall performed on their vehicle, free of charge.

Note: If you choose to ride your vehicle before the repair, please verify the brake lights are illuminating properly before you ride. The brake lights should be turned off when the brake pedal is released.

Parts will be gradually available starting from early April, 2023, and will be released progressively upon availability.