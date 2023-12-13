Motorcycle Accessory Recall Notices
Triumph Thruxton 1200 and Thruxton 1200 R Fairing/Wiring recall
Triumph Motorcycles has decided that a defect that relates to motor vehicle safety exists in certain optional/aftermarket café racer fairings intended for installation on Triumph Thruxton 1200 and Thruxton 1200 R. Triumph is conducting a safety recall to address the condition in accordance with the requirements of the ACCC.
If you purchased – or if your motorcycle is fitted with – any of the fairing part numbers listed below, please review this recall notice carefully for further instructions.
|Part Number
|Description
|A9708301- DG/HN/NK/PG
|COCKPIT FAIRING
|A9708412- CW/HN/MP/NW/PS
|COCKPIT FAIRING
|A9938255- HN/NK/PG
|ACCPACK TRACKRACER EU, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS
|A9938257- CW/HN/MP/NW/PS
|ACCPACK TRACKRACER EU, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS
|A9938265-HN/NK/PG
|ACC PACK TRACK RCR, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS
|A9938267- CW/MP/PS
|ACC PACK TRACK RCR, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS
|A9938323- HN/PG
|TRACK RACER US
|A9938325- CW/MP/PS
|TRACK RACER PK
The reason for this recall notice:
The two wire conduits in these aftermarket fairing kits have insufficient clearance and may cause damage to the wiring. Damaged wiring may lead to an engine stall or loss of the headlight or turn signals, increasing the risk of a crash.
What Triumph Motorcycles Australia and Triumph dealers will do:
Triumph Motorcycles Australia has authorised its dealers to replace the original conduits free of charge (parts and labour) to affected customers. This repair should take less than 60 minutes. However, depending upon the dealer’s work schedule, it may be necessary to make your motorcycle available for a longer period of time.
What you must do to ensure your safety:
Please make an appointment with your authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to have this important remedy performed on your motorcycle as soon as possible.
Regulations require that any vehicle lessor receiving this recall notice forward a copy of this notice to the lessee within 10 days.
If you need help:
Please contact your authorised Triumph dealer should you have any questions or encounter any difficulty regarding this recall. In the event your dealer is unable to remedy your motorcycle, please email Triumph Motorcycles Australia.
Triumph Rocket 3 Brake Pedal recall
Recall number – REC-005832
Campaign number – SB611
Original published date – 22 November 2023
Supplier details – PS Importers
Contact name – Cliff Stovall
Contact phone – 03 8327 8049
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au
Triumph Rocket 3
Variants:
Rocket 3 GT Triple Black, Rocket 3 R Black ,Rocket 3 GT, Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 TFC
Year range – 2019 – 2023
Affected units – 842
See the VIN list.
What are the defects?
The rear brake pedal may lose pressure due to air entering the rear brake system. As a result, it could lead to a loss of braking performance.
Note: The front brakes will remain functional.
What are the hazards?
A loss of braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should contact their preferred authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to have the work carried as soon as possible, free of charge.