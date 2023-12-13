Motorcycle Accessory Recall Notices

Triumph Thruxton 1200 and Thruxton 1200 R Fairing/Wiring recall

Triumph Motorcycles has decided that a defect that relates to motor vehicle safety exists in certain optional/aftermarket café racer fairings intended for installation on Triumph Thruxton 1200 and Thruxton 1200 R. Triumph is conducting a safety recall to address the condition in accordance with the requirements of the ACCC.

If you purchased – or if your motorcycle is fitted with – any of the fairing part numbers listed below, please review this recall notice carefully for further instructions.

Part Number Description A9708301- DG/HN/NK/PG COCKPIT FAIRING A9708412- CW/HN/MP/NW/PS COCKPIT FAIRING A9938255- HN/NK/PG ACCPACK TRACKRACER EU, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS A9938257- CW/HN/MP/NW/PS ACCPACK TRACKRACER EU, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS A9938265-HN/NK/PG ACC PACK TRACK RCR, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS A9938267- CW/MP/PS ACC PACK TRACK RCR, INSPAK INSPIRATION PACKS A9938323- HN/PG TRACK RACER US A9938325- CW/MP/PS TRACK RACER PK

The reason for this recall notice:

The two wire conduits in these aftermarket fairing kits have insufficient clearance and may cause damage to the wiring. Damaged wiring may lead to an engine stall or loss of the headlight or turn signals, increasing the risk of a crash.

What Triumph Motorcycles Australia and Triumph dealers will do:

Triumph Motorcycles Australia has authorised its dealers to replace the original conduits free of charge (parts and labour) to affected customers. This repair should take less than 60 minutes. However, depending upon the dealer’s work schedule, it may be necessary to make your motorcycle available for a longer period of time.

What you must do to ensure your safety:

Please make an appointment with your authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to have this important remedy performed on your motorcycle as soon as possible.

Regulations require that any vehicle lessor receiving this recall notice forward a copy of this notice to the lessee within 10 days.

If you need help:

Please contact your authorised Triumph dealer should you have any questions or encounter any difficulty regarding this recall. In the event your dealer is unable to remedy your motorcycle, please email Triumph Motorcycles Australia.

Triumph Rocket 3 Brake Pedal recall

Recall number – REC-005832

Campaign number – SB611

Original published date – 22 November 2023

Supplier details – PS Importers

Contact name – Cliff Stovall

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au

Triumph Rocket 3

Variants:

Rocket 3 GT Triple Black, Rocket 3 R Black ,Rocket 3 GT, Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 TFC

Year range – 2019 – 2023

Affected units – 842

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

The rear brake pedal may lose pressure due to air entering the rear brake system. As a result, it could lead to a loss of braking performance.

Note: The front brakes will remain functional.

What are the hazards?

A loss of braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their preferred authorised Triumph Motorcycles dealer to have the work carried as soon as possible, free of charge.