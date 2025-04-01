ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

The 2025 edition of the Oceania Junior Cup marks the beginning of a new era with the introduction of the fourth-generation YZF-R15M to Australian racetracks. This latest model features upside-down forks, a slipper clutch, and a range of other refinements that collectively enhance the platform’s performance and rideability.

An even bigger boon to the Cup this year is the recent announcement that the winner of the 2025 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup receives a fully supported ride in the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship to power them onto their next stepping stone in the sport.

Young South Australian Ghage Plowman took pole on Friday evening at SMP to get the season underway.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Lap Speed 1 G. Plowman Yam 2m00.214 147 2 O. Peovitis Yam 2m00.918 153 3 R. McAdam Yam 2m01.288 148 4 H. Charlett Yam 2m01.493 151 5 P. O’Brien Yam 2m02.074 148 6 X. Curmi Yam 2m02.520 146 7 C. Williams Yam 2m02.832 145 8 C. Lewis Yam 2m02.895 145 9 J. Louis Yam 2m03.123 145 10 C. Nichols Yam 2m04.188 145 11 J. Strugnell Yam 2m04.378 140 12 C. Campbell Yam 2m05.387 144 13 T. Cameron Yam 2m05.556 147 14 S. Middlebrook Yam 2m05.877 147 15 E. Pelgrave Yam 2m06.368 144 16 K. Knight Yam 2m06.931 143 17 F. Mellerick Yam 2m07.040 148 18 L. Fookes Yam 2m08.053 143 19 L. Darling Yam 2m11.955 142 20 A. Jordan Yam ./ 143

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Connor Lewis got the early jump on the field in the opening OJC bout of the season under lights on Friday night at SMP. Hunter Charlett chased him down on the second lap, but Lewis responded to the challenge and managed to stretch away again and build on his lead.

Across the final couple of laps, though, the chasing pack managed to reel in Lewis as they benefitted from slip-streaming each other while Lewis was pushing air by himself out front. Chaz Williams stole the lead on the penultimate lap as Charlie Nichols and Xavier Curmi also joined the party up front.

Charlie Nichols moved into the lead as they started the final lap and had Lewis right on his pipe as they negotiated the opening sequence of turns.

Chaz Williams got them both to move into the lead around the back of the circuit and led them onto the chute for the final time. Williams still had his nose in front when it mattered, taking the chequered flag ahead a bike length ahead of Charlett while Lewis rounded out the podium ahead of Curmi.

Nichols may have been in the lead as they started that final lap, but he had been shuffled back to fifth by the flag. That leading group finished five-seconds ahead of sixth-placed Phoenix O’Brien.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Williams Yam 13m19.465 2 G. Plowman Yam +0.115 3 H. Charlett Yam +0.145 4 C. Lewis Yam +0.391 5 X. Curmi Yam +0.515 6 C. Nichols Yam +0.809 7 P. O’Brien Yam +5.597 8 R. McAdam Yam +7.475 9 J. Strugnell Yam +8.689 10 S. Middlebrook Yam +9.614 11 J. Louis Yam +11.550 12 T. Cameron Yam +11.578 13 O. Peovitis Yam +17.894 14 F. Mellerick Yam +24.559 15 K. Knight Yam +24.682 16 C. Campbell Yam +30.344 17 E. Pelgrave Yam +30.382 18 L. Darling Yam +45.051 19 L. Fookes Yam +1m53.096 20 A. Jordan Yam 1 Lap

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

The second OJC bout at SMP got underway at 1545 on Saturday afternoon on a track that was now drying quickly after the circuit had been soaked overnight and this morning by non-stop rain. However, conditions were still very sketchy, with some standing water at a few points on the circuit. Thus, fortune would favour the brave… Or not…

Orlando Peovitis took the advantage early on ahead of Rossi McAdam and looked to have it under control before going down at turn nine on the opening lap. Rossi McAdam was there to inherit the lead ahead of Hunter Charlett, Chaz Williams and Connor Lewis.

Hunter Charlett then moved through to the lead as a leading quartet was establishing itself well clear ahead of Phoenix O’Brien in fifth.

Chaz Williams took his turn up front again with four laps to run to lead Hunter Charlett, Rossi McAdam and Connor Lewis as they approached the halfway point of the six-lap contest.

The leading quartet continued to pull away from the field despite cutting each other up at almost every turn. McAdam in front, then Charlett in front, then McAdam again, then Williams.. It was on like Donkey Kong.

Williams led early on the final lap from McAdam, Lewis and Charlett and there were no changes in that order all the way to the chequered flag. Chaz Williams the victor despite Rossi McAdam putting in the fastest lap of the race on that final circuit on his way to second place. Connor Lewis securing the final step on the rostrum ahead of Hunter Charlett.

Xaiver Curmi took a lonely fifth place more than seven-seconds later, but with four-seconds over sixth placed Phoenix O’Brien.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Williams Yam 13m06.990 2 R. McAdam Yam +0.331 3 C. Lewis Yam +0.487 4 H. Charlett Yam +0.489 5 X. Curmi Yam +7.691 6 P. O’Brien Yam +11.657 7 S. Middlebrook Yam +15.535 8 T. Cameron Yam +29.989 9 G. Plowman Yam +30.300 10 C. Nichols Yam +30.388 11 J. Strugnell Yam +30.870 12 C. Campbell Yam +30.911 13 E. Pelgrave Yam +32.284 14 J. Louis Yam +32.384 15 O. Peovitis Yam +38.501 16 A. Jordan Yam +1m03.246 17 L. Fookes Yam +1m03.252 18 K. Knight Yam +1m06.503 19 F. Mellerick Yam +1m26.515 20 L. Darling Yam +1m27.761

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Rossi McAdam stole the early advantage in the third and final OJC bout of the SMP weekend ahead of Hunter Charlett, Ghage Plowman, Phoenix O’Brien and Chaz Williams.

However, at the end of the opening lap we had a red flag halt to proceedings after two riders, Charlie Nichols and Stevie Middlebrook, went down at turn eight and needed to be recovered.

Riders were ushered back around to the grid but ultimately, the race was cancelled because of time restraints.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Yamaha OJC Scholarship

Yamaha Motor Australia and Motorcycling Australia have launched the Yamaha OJC Scholarship, creating a new pathway for Junior Australian Road Race Championship riders to aim international.

The winner of this year’s six-round BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) will receive a fully supported ride in the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship.

Peter Doyle – CEO Motorcycling Australia

“The Yamaha OJC Scholarship represents a fantastic new opportunity for our Oceania Junior Cup graduates to take their careers to the next level. This partnership with Yamaha strengthens our commitment to developing world-class Australian racing talent.”

What the Yamaha OJC Scholarship provides:

Use of fully race-prepared Yamaha YZF-R3;

Riding gear, excluding helmet;

Uniform;

Tyres;

Fuel;

Service;

Entry fee to each round;

Rider lunch at the track; and

Testing included within the calendar.

Who can win the Yamaha OJC Scholarship?

The Yamaha Scholarship will be awarded to the OJC winner provided they meet eligibility criteria, including age, off-track factors such as attitude, professionalism and presentation. Should the OJC winner not meet these requirements, the scholarship will be offered to the next highest-placed eligible competitor.

Furthermore, riders must be 12 years old by round one of the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship to participate.

In 2025, two rounds of the Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship will be held in Australia in conjunction with the ASBK Championship.

The rounds will be at Philip Island (September 6-7) and One Raceway (October 3-5), featuring a plethora of past and current OJC riders.

And now with the creation of a direct connection between the OJC and Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship, the previously announced ‘to be advised’ round of the 2025 OJC will also be held at Phillip Island on September 6-7.

Sharing the Phillip Island paddock with the international program will allow the OJC riders to get a first-hand appreciation of the Asia-Pacific Championship, as well as seeking counsel from the Australian and New Zealand riders competing in the 2025 instalment.

A month later, it’ll all happen again at One Raceway as the Asia-Pacific Championship completes part two of its Aussie swing before heading to Thailand for the final round.

Scott Bishop – Motorsport Manager, Land Mobility, Yamaha Australia

“Over the last 12 months Yamaha has made a concerted push to step up pathways on an international basis, and now with the Yamaha OJC Scholarship there’s a pathway into Asia. And the winner of the R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship then goes into the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup. It’s a great initiative from Yamaha and one that we are really happy to support.”