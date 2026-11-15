2027 Australian Superbike Championship

Round Two – The Bend

Superbike Race One

Cam Dunker came from ninth on the grid to win the opening Superbike race at The Bend, holding off Jonathan Nahlous by 0.138s to take the championship lead. He had already taken his Addicted to Track R6 to second in Supersport before climbing aboard the Blue Marlin Pools East Racing Yamaha R1.

Nahlous had come from eighth on the grid to win his first Superbike race at Phillip Island. He started second at The Bend, 0.186s off the 1m50.313 that put Yamaha team-mate Mike Jones on pole. Olly Simpson completed the front row for DesmoSport Ducati.

Harrison Voight had won Race Two at the Island and left three points clear of Nahlous after rain washed out the third race. The defending champion’s testing crash at One Raceway kept him out of The Bend. Nahlous was the best placed of the 16 starters, three points ahead of Dunker and four clear of Cru Halliday, who qualified fourth.

Half an inch of rain had fallen during Friday practice at The Bend. Saturday qualifying ran in the dry. The Bureau had forecast a top of 20°C with up to 1 mm of rain for Sunday. A little rain did arrive that morning. The track had mostly dried by the Superbike start, with a few damp patches around the back and a much stronger wind.

Simpson leads the opening lap

Max Stauffer had qualified eighth and started from the back on his Ducati V4 R, which was yet to be homologated. That brought Dunker, tenth in qualifying, up to ninth on the grid.

Nahlous led into Turn One and ran a little wide, opening the door for Simpson. The Ducati rider led across the line ahead of Nahlous, Glenn Allerton and Halliday. Dunker was seventh, still within a second of the lead.

Nahlous, Simpson and Allerton were virtually three abreast under brakes for Turn One as they started lap two. Nahlous came out in front, with Simpson second and Allerton third. Just behind them, Jack Favelle and Cru Halliday went down together. Both riders were up. Halliday later rejoined before stopping again at Turn One.

Dunker closes on Nahlous

Nahlous set the early pace with a 1m51.789 on lap two and led Simpson by six tenths at the line. Dunker was already fourth. He passed Allerton early on lap three and got ahead of Simpson later that lap, leaving him a second behind Nahlous with eight laps to go.

Dunker took six tenths out of the lead with the fastest lap to that point on lap four. He went quicker again with a 1m51.423 on lap five, bringing the gap under two tenths. By the end of lap six the two Yamahas were four seconds clear of Simpson, who had Allerton right behind him.

Dunker found a way through on the switchback early on lap seven. He led by almost half a second at the line, and Nahlous stayed within half a second at every subsequent crossing. Dunker ran all ten of his flying laps in the 1m51s.

At the last-lap board Dunker had three tenths in hand. He stretched that to just over half a second at the first split, then Nahlous took time back through each of the remaining three sectors. Nahlous saved his quickest lap for last, just eight thousandths off Dunker’s race best. Dunker held on by just over a tenth.

Dunker said he’d been stressing about the race after qualifying. He credited the crew’s work on the R1.

Cam Dunker

“The boys done an awesome job. Found a little problem with the bike that ended up turning out to be quite a big problem. So yeah, I feel unreal on the bike.”

Jonathan Nahlous

“Cam put up a good fight … gave my all in the end, but yeah, it just wasn’t quite enough.”

Four riders in the fight for third

Allerton put the Superbike Advocates Ducati into third when he passed Simpson late on lap seven. With two laps to go, less than a second covered the pair and the two Yamahas of John Lytras and Mike Jones. Lytras and Jones both passed Simpson on the penultimate lap. Lytras kept after Allerton and finished seven tenths shy of the podium, with Jones fifth. At 45, Allerton still had a few years on the two riders ahead of him put together.

Glenn Allerton

“Really happy to get into a battle there and come out on top. Those two just got away from us.”

Simpson came home sixth, more than two seconds clear of DesmoSport Ducati team-mate Josh Waters. Harry Khouri was eighth for Addicted to Track, with Jayden Martin passing Luca Durning on the final lap for ninth. Charles Holding finished 11th and Morgan McLaren-Wood recovered from a Turn Six crash to finish 12th.

Stauffer had come through from last to seventh by the end of lap three and set the third-quickest lap of the race. He pulled into the pits on lap ten. Michael Edwards also retired.

Dunker now leads the championship with 63 points to Nahlous’s 61. Allerton sits third on 51 and Lytras fourth on 45, one point ahead of the absent Voight. The Superbikes are due back on the grid later this afternoon for their second race of the weekend.

ASBK Superbike Race One

The Bend – Provisional Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Dunker Yam 20m34.209 2 J. Nahlous Yam +0.138 3 G. Allerton Duc +8.953 4 J. Lytras Yam +9.628 5 M. Jones Yam +11.223 6 O. Simpson Duc +12.244 7 J. Waters Duc +14.617 8 H. Khouri Yam +29.409 9 J. Martin Yam +46.936 10 L. Durning BMW +47.526 11 C. Holding Yam +1m19.275 12 M. McLaren-Wood Yam +1m29.538 Retirements DNF M. Stauffer Duc Retired DNF M. Edwards Yam Retired DNF C. Halliday Duc Retired DNF J. Favelle Hon Retired

Results remain provisional until the protest and appeal time limit expires.

ASBK Superbike Championship Standings

After Race One at The Bend

Pos. Rider Points 1 C. Dunker 63 2 J. Nahlous 61 3 G. Allerton 51 4 J. Lytras 45 5 H. Voight 44 6 M. Jones 43 7 J. Waters 41 8 C. Halliday 37 9 M. McLaren-Wood 29 10 J. Roulstone 26 11 J. Martin 25 12 L. Durning 23 13 B. Pearson 19 14 J. Newman 16 15 O. Simpson 15 16 H. Khouri 13 17 C. Holding 13 18 B. Wilson 13 19 J. Favelle 11 20 T. Binaisse 9 21 J. Quinn 8 22 M. Hamod 5 23 S. Bleazby 3 24 E. Leeson 1

Provisional championship points after Race One.