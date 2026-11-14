2027 Australian Superbike Championship
Round Two – The Bend – Qualifying
Jones leads YRT one-two in qualifying at The Bend
Mike Jones and Jonathan Nahlous put the Yamaha Racing Team one-two early in Q1, ahead of Max Stauffer and Cam Dunker. Olly Simpson split the Yamahas on his first banker and finished the session just five thousandths shy of Jones.
With 12 of the 16 riders going through, there was little reason for the front-runners to push their luck in Q1. A tidy lap bought them a ticket to the shootout. Luca Durning, Jayden Martin, Charles Holding and Michael Edwards missed the cut.
Jones, Cru Halliday, Nahlous and Glenn Allerton went straight into the 1m51s in Q2. Simpson was among the last out of the pit lane, but the wait paid off. The South Australian put the DesmoSport Ducati on provisional pole with a 1m50.929, the first lap under 1m51s all weekend. Most of the field then headed back to the pits before having another crack at it.
Halliday, Nahlous and Jones all had time in hand over Simpson through the splits on their second runs. Halliday lost that advantage in the final sector, while Nahlous carried his all the way to the line for a 1m50.499. He had barely had time to enjoy pole before Jones went almost two tenths quicker with a 1m50.313.
Jack Favelle crashed at Turn 18 with less than two minutes left, ending his run. His earlier lap held up for ninth.
Jones and Nahlous stayed at the top to give YRT a one-two, with Simpson completing the front row.
Halliday missed out on a front-row start by 0.028s and heads row two alongside John Lytras and Josh Waters.
Just 0.051s covered Waters, Allerton and Stauffer. Allerton heads row three from Stauffer and Favelle, while Dunker missed that row by 0.049s and starts tenth, ahead of Harry Khouri.
The Superbikes races run over eleven laps at 1135 and 1445 on Sunday. All times are Adelaide time; add half an hour for AEDT.
ASBK Qualifying Times
The Bend
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|M. Jones
|Yam
|1m50.313
|2
|J. Nahlous
|Yam
|+0.186
|3
|O. Simpson
|Duc
|+0.616
|4
|C. Halliday
|Duc
|+0.644
|5
|J. Lytras
|Yam
|+0.885
|6
|J. Waters
|Duc
|+1.326
|7
|G. Allerton
|Duc
|+1.363
|8
|M. Stauffer
|Duc
|+1.377
|9
|J. Favelle
|Hon
|+1.609
|10
|C. Dunker
|Yam
|+1.658
|11
|H. Khouri
|Yam
|+3.188
|12
|M. McLaren-Wood
|Yam
|+3.220
|13
|L. Durning
|BMW
|+4.810
|14
|J. Martin
|Yam
|+5.119
|15
|C. Holding
|Yam
|+7.793
|16
|M. Edwards
|Yam
|+13.071
Provisional classification.
Positions 1–12 are determined by Q2, with the remaining positions set by Q1.
Supersport
Nelson edges Toparis to Supersport Next Gen pole at The Bend
Hayden Nelson took Supersport Next Generation pole at The Bend by just 0.071s, putting his BC Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R ahead of Tom Toparis’s SBG Racing Yamaha YZF-R9 with a 1m55.101.
Jake Farnsworth led the early running in Q1 on his Worth Race Developments Yamaha YZF-R6 before Toparis took over and finished with a 1m55.263 on his last lap. Nelson also saved his best for his final lap of Q1 to go second, almost a second back.
Riley Nauta set the early pace in Q2 before Farnsworth went to the top of the session on lap two and lowered his time to 1m55.523 on lap three. That still left Toparis’s morning time as the one to beat. Toparis bettered it himself with a 1m55.172 on lap five, only for Nelson to take pole less than three minutes later on his sixth lap.
Nelson was just a hundredth up on Toparis through three sectors and found another six hundredths in the last. Toparis was just half a tenth off his own best on lap nine, and Farnsworth’s early lap held up for third.
Nelson’s BC Performance team-mate Tom Edwards moved up to fourth with his ninth lap, edging fellow Kawasaki rider Nauta by 0.069s to give the ZX-6R three of the top five spots. Cam Dunker completed the second row in sixth on the Addicted to Track Yamaha YZF-R6.
ASBK Supersport Next Generation Qualifying Times
The Bend
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H. Nelson
|Kaw
|1m55.101
|2
|T. Toparis
|Yam
|+0.071
|3
|J. Farnsworth
|Yam
|+0.422
|4
|T. Edwards
|Kaw
|+0.513
|5
|R. Nauta
|Kaw
|+0.582
|6
|C. Dunker
|Yam
|+1.012
|7
|M. Hamod
|Yam
|+1.526
|8
|J. Simpson
|Yam
|+1.784
|9
|A. Schmidt
|Yam
|+2.028
|10
|S. Pezzetta
|Yam
|+2.246
|11
|E. Leeson
|Duc
|+2.938
|12
|J. Newman
|Yam
|+3.305
|13
|J. Pelgrave
|Yam
|+3.995
|14
|T. Collins
|Yam
|+4.255
|15
|T. King
|Yam
|+4.299
|16
|M. Ritter
|Yam
|+4.699
|17
|J. Soderland
|Yam
|+5.550
|18
|F. Jacobs
|Yam
|+7.007
|Non-qualifiers
|19
|H. Li
|Yam
|+15.413
Provisional combined classification.
Haoji Li must seek permission from the Clerk of Course to start.
Race & Road Supersport 300 Qualifying Times
The Bend
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|T. Fleming
|Yam
|2m11.442
|2
|M. Ritter
|Yam
|+0.249
|3
|T. Morrison
|Kaw
|+0.535
|4
|O. Peovitis
|Kaw
|+0.963
|5
|N. Lazos
|Yam
|+1.184
|6
|E. Dellow
|Yam
|+1.271
|7
|T. Nicolson
|Kaw
|+1.611
|8
|S. Dellow
|Yam
|+1.806
|9
|C. Nichols
|Kaw
|+2.432
|10
|K. Knight
|Yam
|+2.874
|11
|J. Fyffe
|Yam
|+3.104
|12
|Z. Russo
|Yam
|+3.364
|13
|A. Reid
|Yam
|+3.442
|14
|L. Darling
|Yam
|+6.039
|15
|V. Mitchell
|Kaw
|+7.070
|16
|R. Chamberlain
|Yam
|+9.225
|17
|K. Vest
|Yam
|+9.559
Provisional combined classification.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Times
The Bend
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S. Harrison
|Yam
|2m36.542
|2
|L. Hyslop
|Yam
|+0.424
|3
|J. Lazar
|Yam
|+0.467
|4
|A. Londhe
|Yam
|+0.506
|5
|C. Campbell
|Yam
|+0.634
|6
|R. McKenna
|Yam
|+0.723
|7
|L. Birkle
|Yam
|+1.165
|8
|H. Yanko
|Yam
|+1.223
|9
|C. Stephens
|Yam
|+1.368
|10
|R. Plumb
|Yam
|+1.582
|11
|L. Fookes
|Yam
|+2.118
|12
|X. Dellow
|Yam
|+3.577
|13
|K. Brien
|Yam
|+3.941
|14
|P. Lucchitti
|Yam
|+4.057
|15
|M. Harrison
|Yam
|+5.470
|16
|J. Fletcher
|Yam
|+5.752
|17
|D. Burggraaff
|Yam
|+8.816
|18
|T. Lucchitti
|Yam
|+8.851
|19
|R. Paddon
|Yam
|+9.592
Provisional combined classification. All riders qualified.