2027 Australian Superbike Championship

Round Two – The Bend – Qualifying

Jones leads YRT one-two in qualifying at The Bend

Mike Jones and Jonathan Nahlous put the Yamaha Racing Team one-two early in Q1, ahead of Max Stauffer and Cam Dunker. Olly Simpson split the Yamahas on his first banker and finished the session just five thousandths shy of Jones.

With 12 of the 16 riders going through, there was little reason for the front-runners to push their luck in Q1. A tidy lap bought them a ticket to the shootout. Luca Durning, Jayden Martin, Charles Holding and Michael Edwards missed the cut.

Jones, Cru Halliday, Nahlous and Glenn Allerton went straight into the 1m51s in Q2. Simpson was among the last out of the pit lane, but the wait paid off. The South Australian put the DesmoSport Ducati on provisional pole with a 1m50.929, the first lap under 1m51s all weekend. Most of the field then headed back to the pits before having another crack at it.

Halliday, Nahlous and Jones all had time in hand over Simpson through the splits on their second runs. Halliday lost that advantage in the final sector, while Nahlous carried his all the way to the line for a 1m50.499. He had barely had time to enjoy pole before Jones went almost two tenths quicker with a 1m50.313.

Jack Favelle crashed at Turn 18 with less than two minutes left, ending his run. His earlier lap held up for ninth.

Jones and Nahlous stayed at the top to give YRT a one-two, with Simpson completing the front row.

Halliday missed out on a front-row start by 0.028s and heads row two alongside John Lytras and Josh Waters.

Just 0.051s covered Waters, Allerton and Stauffer. Allerton heads row three from Stauffer and Favelle, while Dunker missed that row by 0.049s and starts tenth, ahead of Harry Khouri.

The Superbikes races run over eleven laps at 1135 and 1445 on Sunday. All times are Adelaide time; add half an hour for AEDT.

ASBK Qualifying Times

The Bend

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Jones Yam 1m50.313 2 J. Nahlous Yam +0.186 3 O. Simpson Duc +0.616 4 C. Halliday Duc +0.644 5 J. Lytras Yam +0.885 6 J. Waters Duc +1.326 7 G. Allerton Duc +1.363 8 M. Stauffer Duc +1.377 9 J. Favelle Hon +1.609 10 C. Dunker Yam +1.658 11 H. Khouri Yam +3.188 12 M. McLaren-Wood Yam +3.220 13 L. Durning BMW +4.810 14 J. Martin Yam +5.119 15 C. Holding Yam +7.793 16 M. Edwards Yam +13.071

Provisional classification.

Positions 1–12 are determined by Q2, with the remaining positions set by Q1.

Supersport

Nelson edges Toparis to Supersport Next Gen pole at The Bend

Hayden Nelson took Supersport Next Generation pole at The Bend by just 0.071s, putting his BC Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R ahead of Tom Toparis’s SBG Racing Yamaha YZF-R9 with a 1m55.101.

Jake Farnsworth led the early running in Q1 on his Worth Race Developments Yamaha YZF-R6 before Toparis took over and finished with a 1m55.263 on his last lap. Nelson also saved his best for his final lap of Q1 to go second, almost a second back.

Riley Nauta set the early pace in Q2 before Farnsworth went to the top of the session on lap two and lowered his time to 1m55.523 on lap three. That still left Toparis’s morning time as the one to beat. Toparis bettered it himself with a 1m55.172 on lap five, only for Nelson to take pole less than three minutes later on his sixth lap.

Nelson was just a hundredth up on Toparis through three sectors and found another six hundredths in the last. Toparis was just half a tenth off his own best on lap nine, and Farnsworth’s early lap held up for third.

Nelson’s BC Performance team-mate Tom Edwards moved up to fourth with his ninth lap, edging fellow Kawasaki rider Nauta by 0.069s to give the ZX-6R three of the top five spots. Cam Dunker completed the second row in sixth on the Addicted to Track Yamaha YZF-R6.

ASBK Supersport Next Generation Qualifying Times

The Bend

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Nelson Kaw 1m55.101 2 T. Toparis Yam +0.071 3 J. Farnsworth Yam +0.422 4 T. Edwards Kaw +0.513 5 R. Nauta Kaw +0.582 6 C. Dunker Yam +1.012 7 M. Hamod Yam +1.526 8 J. Simpson Yam +1.784 9 A. Schmidt Yam +2.028 10 S. Pezzetta Yam +2.246 11 E. Leeson Duc +2.938 12 J. Newman Yam +3.305 13 J. Pelgrave Yam +3.995 14 T. Collins Yam +4.255 15 T. King Yam +4.299 16 M. Ritter Yam +4.699 17 J. Soderland Yam +5.550 18 F. Jacobs Yam +7.007 Non-qualifiers 19 H. Li Yam +15.413

Provisional combined classification.

Haoji Li must seek permission from the Clerk of Course to start.

Race & Road Supersport 300 Qualifying Times

The Bend

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Fleming Yam 2m11.442 2 M. Ritter Yam +0.249 3 T. Morrison Kaw +0.535 4 O. Peovitis Kaw +0.963 5 N. Lazos Yam +1.184 6 E. Dellow Yam +1.271 7 T. Nicolson Kaw +1.611 8 S. Dellow Yam +1.806 9 C. Nichols Kaw +2.432 10 K. Knight Yam +2.874 11 J. Fyffe Yam +3.104 12 Z. Russo Yam +3.364 13 A. Reid Yam +3.442 14 L. Darling Yam +6.039 15 V. Mitchell Kaw +7.070 16 R. Chamberlain Yam +9.225 17 K. Vest Yam +9.559

Provisional combined classification.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Times

The Bend

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Harrison Yam 2m36.542 2 L. Hyslop Yam +0.424 3 J. Lazar Yam +0.467 4 A. Londhe Yam +0.506 5 C. Campbell Yam +0.634 6 R. McKenna Yam +0.723 7 L. Birkle Yam +1.165 8 H. Yanko Yam +1.223 9 C. Stephens Yam +1.368 10 R. Plumb Yam +1.582 11 L. Fookes Yam +2.118 12 X. Dellow Yam +3.577 13 K. Brien Yam +3.941 14 P. Lucchitti Yam +4.057 15 M. Harrison Yam +5.470 16 J. Fletcher Yam +5.752 17 D. Burggraaff Yam +8.816 18 T. Lucchitti Yam +8.851 19 R. Paddon Yam +9.592

Provisional combined classification. All riders qualified.