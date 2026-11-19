ASBK revises Supersport Race Two results after Farnsworth ruling

Jake Farnsworth has been disqualified from fourth place in Supersport Next Generation Race Two at The Bend after ASBK’s technical team found what Race Direction described as a “non-compliant engine component” during a post-race inspection of his No. 1 Yamaha YZF-R6.

When MCNews.com.au contacted Farnsworth, he said he had received no notification of the decision. He was unaware he had been disqualified or why.

Jake Farnsworth

“The only thing I would add is that I’m very disappointed in ASBK for not getting in touch with me to discuss what they found, as I’m completely unaware of what’s wrong. “They inspected my bike, and I rolled it away and into the van. Nothing was said.”

ASBK’s newly merged Supersport Next Generation class is running under something of a hodgepodge of regulations, combining the Australian rulebook with an authorised parts list drawn from the British championship. World Supersport operates under the FIM’s own regulations and eligible parts list, adding another distinction for teams to understand.

Confusion or a misinterpretation of the Australian requirements could well be a factor here. Identifying the component involved and the precise rule breached would help explain how this situation came about.

Nonetheless, the published rules are the rules. The onus is on every competitor and their team to be fully across the applicable regulations and ensure their machinery complies with them.

Motorcycling Australia issued the Race Direction notice to Supersport Next Generation competitors on Thursday. The notice gave no further detail about the component and said prize money would be adjusted to reflect the amended results.

Sam Pezzetta moves up to fourth, with John Pelgrave promoted to fifth and Eddie Leeson to sixth. Hayden Nelson won from BC Performance Kawasaki team-mate Tom Edwards, with Race One winner Archie Schmidt third.

Read our original Race Two report.

ASBK Supersport Next Generation Race Two

The Bend – Amended Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Nelson Kaw 17m38.259 2 T. Edwards Kaw +10.852 3 A. Schmidt Yam +13.464 4 S. Pezzetta Yam +21.615 5 J. Pelgrave Yam +27.620 6 E. Leeson Duc +28.078 7 J. Simpson Yam +38.540 8 T. Collins Yam +42.045 9 J. Soderland Yam +42.237 10 M. Ritter Yam +42.331 11 T. Toparis Yam +42.986 12 T. King Yam +43.216 13 F. Jacobs Yam +53.069 14 H. Li Yam 1 Lap Retirements DNF J. Newman Yam Retired DNF R. Nauta Kaw Retired DNF C. Dunker Yam Retired Disqualification DSQ J. Farnsworth Yam Disqualified

Results remain provisional until the protest and appeal time limit expires