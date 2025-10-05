BSB 2025

Round Ten – Oulton Park

Superbike Race One

Josh Brookes returned to winning form in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with a stunning last-lap move on Leon Haslam to take victory in the opening race at Oulton Park. The triumph made Brookes the ninth different winner of the 2025 season, as the penultimate round of the championship served up a dramatic Showdown decider.

The race began in chaos when rain on the opening lap brought out the red flags. After a brief delay, the track dried and officials declared a restart over a reduced distance. Both Brookes and Haslam gambled on intermediate tyres, a bold decision that proved to be the difference as the pair powered clear once the surface came good.

Initially, it was the riders on full wet tyres who surged ahead, with Storm Stacey leading Fraser Rogers and Bradley Ray in the early laps. Rogers grabbed the lead at Lodge, but as the race developed and conditions improved, the advantage swung toward the intermediates. Leon Haslam, charging through the field on his Moto Rapido Ducati, hit the front by lap six at Hizzys, with Kyle Ryde and Brookes giving chase.

By lap eight, Brookes had climbed to second on the DAO Racing Honda, closing steadily on Haslam’s rear wheel. The Australian shadowed the 2018 champion until the final tour, when he made his decisive move at Brittens. Haslam tried to retaliate through the final sector, but Brookes held firm to cross the line first, his first victory since 2023 and a well-timed reminder of his class.

Ryde claimed a valuable third place to extend his championship lead to 43 points heading into Sunday’s races, while Rogers and Stacey impressed with strong top-five finishes. Tommy Bridewell completed the top six after a late charge.

Behind them, Max Cook led the Kawasaki challenge in seventh for AJN Steelstock Racing, with Billy McConnell breaking back into the top ten after snatching ninth from Bradley Ray in the closing stages. Omologato pole-sitter Charlie Nesbitt rounded out the top ten for MasterMac Honda.

Josh Brookes – P1

“It felt like Leon [Haslam] was more confident in the damper conditions, so I was just trying to use him as a gauge and as the track started to dry out more I could feel my tyre was starting to head up more on the dry areas of the track. “It looked like Leon wasn’t able to pull away as much when it got to those conditions and I started to catch him and then it started to sprinkle with rain and he gapped me again, so it was clear again that the cooler and damper conditions was favouring his bike. Then fortunately the rain went away finally and the last few laps the track was drying, and I felt like I had a package that was working better on those tyres. “Our pace was so evenly matched, that I knew a regular pass wasn’t going to be enough to make Leon just accept second, so I thought I needed to make a pass in an unconventional place just to catch him off guard and gain a couple of tenths so he couldn’t immediately attack back in the next turn. “In the last sector I just took a lot of risks to make sure he couldn’t attack back and obviously fighting hard to get this result. t’s not a conventional way to win a race but I don’t care, I didn’t know if I’d ever get another one of these again on my recent results, so it’s just nice to be back up here again.”

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Brookes Hon 23m51.594 2 L. Haslam Duc +0.358 3 K. Ryde Yam +20.385 4 F. Rogers Hon +22.877 5 S. Stacey Bmw +22.941 6 T. Bridewell Hon +23.493 7 M. Cook Kaw +25.848 8 B. McConnell Hon +33.464 9 B. Ray Yam +36.611 10 C. Nesbitt Hon +38.978 11 D. Harrison Hon +52.579 12 L. Hedger Hon +1m03.515 13 S. Swann Hon +1m04.006 14 D. Todd Bmw +1m17.364 15 R. Kerr Bmw +1m26.127 16 J. van Sikkelerus Hon +1m36.686 17 C. Iddon Kaw +1m37.463 18 B. Baker Hon +1 Lap 19 P. Hickman Bmw +1 Lap 20 L. Jackson Hon +1 Lap 21 S. Redding Duc +1 Lap 22 J. McPhee Hon +2 Laps Not Classified DNF J. Davis Hon – DNF G. Irwin Yam –

Superbike Race Two

Bradley Ray charged from 14th on the grid to take a sensational win on Sunday morning. The Raceways Yamaha rider carved through the pack in style before passing both Christian Iddon and Leon Haslam on the final lap to seal his first victory since returning to the series.

The race began in typically unpredictable Oulton Park conditions, with race one winner Josh Brookes grabbing the early lead from Kyle Ryde, Lee Jackson, and Christian Iddon.

Championship leader Ryde soon took control before a red flag halted proceedings on lap three, following a technical issue for Peter Hickman’s LEW 8TEN Racing BMW, which caused track contamination and required a lengthy clean-up.

When racing resumed, Iddon led the charge with Brookes and Jackson in close pursuit. However, Ray was already on the move, the Yamaha star slicing through the field with precision. By lap five, he had caught and passed his championship rival Ryde to move into third, setting his sights on the leading duo of Haslam and Iddon.

As the laps ticked down, Haslam and Iddon looked to have made a break at the front, but Ray’s relentless pace brought him back into contention. On the final lap, he pulled off two decisive overtakes, first on Iddon at Island Bend, then a daring dive on Haslam at Knickerbrook to snatch the lead. He held firm to the chequered flag, taking victory by just 0.481 seconds in one of the races of the season.

Ryde finished fourth, limiting the damage in the championship battle to maintain a 36-point advantage, while Storm Stacey impressed again in fifth for Bathams AJN Racing BMW.

Tommy Bridewell came home sixth for Honda Racing UK, ahead of Charlie Nesbitt, who held off Brookes and Max Cook for seventh. Billy McConnell rounded out the top ten.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Ray Yam 12m47.094 2 L. Haslam Duc +0.184 3 C. Iddon Kaw +0.481 4 K. Ryde Yam +2.073 5 S. Stacey Bmw +3.894 6 T. Bridewell Hon +3.996 7 C. Nesbitt Hon +5.048 8 J. Brookes Hon +5.451 9 M. Cook Kaw +5.534 10 B. McConnell Hon +5.918 11 S. Redding Duc +9.253 12 G. Irwin Yam +9.540 13 F. Rogers Hon +9.757 14 D. Todd Bmw +12.210 15 D. Harrison Hon +12.693 16 L. Hedger Hon +15.337 17 J. McPhee Hon +19.650 18 S. Swann Hon +20.080 19 J. van Sikkelerus Hon +30.205 20 J. Davis Hon +36.107 21 B. Baker Hon +38.865 22 R. Kerr Bmw +1 Lap Not Classified DNF L. Jackson Hon –

Superbike Race Three

Scott Redding delivered an incredible Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three win at Oulton Park for the Hager PBM Ducati team after an intense ten-way battle for the victory ahead of Bradley Ray and Leon Haslam.

Bradley Ray knew he needed to outscore Kyle Ryde before the title chase heads to Brands Hatch for the season finale, and he instantly hit the front of the pack at the start, ahead of his closest championship rival, with Leon Haslam in third place.

A lap later, and Ryde had seized the advantage with a move at Old Hall, but Ray instantly fought back and regained the position at Island.

The leading trio initially had begun to break the pack, but Redding was closing, and behind him, a freight train of riders was also ready to join the battle, including Christian Iddon, Storm Stacey, Tommy Bridewell, Max Cook, Glenn Irwin and Charlie Nesbitt, all in pursuit.

Ray was holding the lead despite mounting pressure from Ryde, Haslam, and Redding, as the order continued to change with the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing rider moving into second place at Lakeside on the seventh lap.

A lap later, and Haslam grabbed the lead with a move at Old Hall, and as he moved ahead, Ryde also saw his opportunity to move forward, and a pass at Hizzys put him ahead of his main title rival, pushing Ray into third.

The lead changed again on lap nine, when Ryde made another committed pass into Hizzys. The Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha rider was defending hard, but Haslam was determined, and a lap later the lead changed again as he fired ahead at Lakeside.

Ryde was fighting back, making a move back into the lead at Hizzys again, whilst Ray knew he needed to close down his fierce rival, and he crucially moved into second place at Knickerbrook on the same lap.

On lap 11, Ray was back at the front of the pack and he was pushing to add to his earlier win in race two, but two laps later, Haslam regained the advantage at Old Hall as Redding moved into a podium position on the Hager PBM Ducati.

Redding was into second place by lap 14 as he dived ahead of Ray at Lodge before seizing the lead a lap later at Hizzys.

Redding was pushing for the victory with Haslam holding second, and Stacey was third as he began battling with Ray for the final podium position. The Raceways Yamaha rider moved back ahead for third place with three laps to go, and then it would come down to the last corner on the final lap to decide the podium positions.

Redding would ultimately emerge on top to claim his fifth race win of the season, but Haslam hit a false neutral into Lodge for the final time and ran wide, as Ray stormed through into second on the run to the line.

Haslam was trying to regain the ground as Stacey made a final bid for the last podium position on the run to the chequered flag, but the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing rider had the edge by just 0.026s.

Ryde claimed fifth place ahead of Glenn Irwin and Iddon, with Cook, Bridewell and Charlie Nesbitt completing the top ten.

Josh Brookes and Billy McConnell didn’t quite make the top ten this time around but it was a good weekend for the Aussies as a whole.

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Redding Duc 28m36.435 2 B. Ray Yam +0.462 3 L. Haslam Duc +0.700 4 S. Stacey Bmw +0.726 5 K. Ryde Yam +2.251 6 G. Irwin Yam +2.408 7 C. Iddon Kaw +2.532 8 M. Cook Kaw +2.615 9 T. Bridewell Hon +2.846 10 C. Nesbitt Hon +3.775 11 L. Jackson Hon +12.008 12 J. Brookes Hon +12.401 13 F. Rogers Hon +12.567 14 B. McConnell Hon +15.631 15 D. Harrison Hon +20.220 16 D. Todd Bmw +20.468 17 J. McPhee Hon +32.636 18 S. Swann Hon +36.642 19 R. Kerr Bmw +53.716 20 J. van Sikkelerus Hon +1m14.574 21 B. Baker Hon +1m14.632 22 J. Davis Hon +1m15.559 Not Classified DNF L. Hedger Hon DNF DNF P. Hickman Bmw DNF

Bradley Ray

“After a difficult start to the weekend, it was great to be able to turn things around with today’s success. I feel really pleased to have brought home a win for the team, the last couple of rounds haven’t been easy, so it’s nice to pay them back for all of the hard work. I’m feeling happy with our performance this weekend; we took some points away from Kyle in the championship standings, and that’s what matters. We’ll head towards Brands Hatch with the aim of replicating today’s form in an attempt to put up a hard fight for the championship crown.”

Scott Redding

“This weekend has honestly felt like a baptism of fire! I won at Assen, and then I came here, and I could barely get the bike around. I think it might be to do with not having a set-up in the dry around here like these other guys do with this year and previous years. I just took it race by race. In the last race, I thought if I got a top five I’d be happy, and a podium I’d be over the moon, and I just felt good on the bike. I had the bit between my teeth, I wasn’t thinking at all about making mistakes or crashing and I was determined but calm. I overrode a little bit, but I was just excited and hats off to these guys, I still don’t believe it, we set up the bike based on sighting laps, which isn’t ideal but somehow we made it work. I’d go far as to say that was my best win, even more so than when I was in BSB in 2019, because I literally went off of no dry set up on a track which is difficult for me and I don’t know why or how it happened! I was going round the slow down lap thinking how did that just happen? They’re the good days, especially after a difficult weekend.”

British Superbike Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Ryde Yam 445 2 B. Ray Yam 415 3 L. Haslam Duc 344 4 T. Bridewell Hon 272 5 C. Iddon Kaw 272 6 R. Skinner Duc 268 7 S. Redding Duc 237.5 8 D. Kent Yam 217 9 M. Cook Kaw 212 10 S. Stacey Bmw 204 11 J. Brookes Hon 196 12 C. Nesbitt Hon 182 13 A. Irwin Hon 151 14 G. Irwin Yam 136 15 F. Rogers Hon 119 16 L. Jackson Hon 61 17 J. McPhee Hon 53 18 B. McConnell Hon 49 19 S. Swann Hon 47.5 20 L. Hedger Hon 23 21 J. van Sikkelerus Hon 7 22 D. Harrison Hon 7 23 D. Todd Bmw 6 24 P. Hickman Bmw 5.5 25 J. Talbot Hon 4 26 W. Tessels Kaw 2 27 R. Kerr Bmw 1.5

Supersport Race One (Sprint)

Rhys Irwin strengthened his championship advantage with a composed and calculated ride to victory in a hectic 10-lap Sprint race, mastering the mid-pack chaos to take one of his most impressive wins of the season.

Starting second on the grid, the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 rider was tucked in behind polesitter Ben Currie (Moto Rapido Ducati) as the lights went out. Currie grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1, with Irwin, Joe Talbot and reigning champion Jack Kennedy slotting in behind.

For the opening four laps, Irwin shadowed Currie while the group behind traded positions in fierce battles that saw Kennedy and Talbot repeatedly swap places. Then, on Lap Five, Kennedy launched his attack for the lead. He slipped past Currie only for the Ducati rider to immediately fight back. As the pair duelled, Talbot seized his chance to snatch second, pushing Currie down to third.

Irwin, momentarily shuffled to fourth, regrouped brilliantly. He blasted back past Currie and, within two laps, stormed through on both Talbot and Kennedy to reclaim the front. From there, the Irishman managed the pace perfectly, resisting pressure from behind as Kennedy tried to mount one final challenge.

On the last lap, Kennedy looked poised to strike for the win, but Talbot appeared from nowhere with a bold lunge to snatch second place. The pair traded positions twice more before the flag, but Irwin was already clear, crossing the line 0.496 seconds ahead to take another commanding victory.

Talbot held firm for second, while Kennedy had to settle for third after an all-action final lap. Currie finished a close fourth, with Eugene McManus completing the top five.

In the Cup class, Ben Tolliday claimed top honours ahead of Stephen Thomas and Josh Bannister, rounding out another thrilling day of racing.

Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results

Pos Rider Bike Class Time/Gap 1 R. Irwin Suz SSP 16m32.143 2 J. Talbot Duc SSP +0.496 3 J. Kennedy Hon SSP +0.633 4 B. Currie Duc SSP +0.751 5 E. McManus Duc SSP +1.303 6 L. Johnston Tri SSP +10.813 7 O. Barr Duc SSP +11.412 8 E. McGlinchey Tri SSP +11.922 9 H. Truelove Duc SSP +12.072 10 T. Toms Kaw SSP +12.143 11 L. Stapleford Tri SSP +14.441 12 E. Colombi Duc SSP +14.592 13 Z. Corderoy Hon SSP +14.844 14 H. Claridge Suz SSP +18.111 15 C. Brown Duc SSP +18.443 16 M. Wadsworth Tri SSP +20.544 17 B. Luxton Duc SSP +21.218 18 C. Tinker Kaw SSP +22.024 19 C. Fraser Suz SSP +22.079 20 S. Hill Suz SSP +29.499 21 J. Erwig Duc SSP +29.725 22 C. Hall Kaw SSP +36.325 23 J. Boerboom Kaw SSP +40.569 24 B. Tolliday Tri CUP +40.698 25 M. Hardie Kaw SSP +40.884 26 F. Barnes Tri SSP +40.913 27 G. Edwards Hon SSP +41.122 28 P. Jordan Duc SSP +41.538 29 A. Brown Yam SSP +52.139 30 C. Harris Kaw SSP +54.860 31 S. Thomas Tri CUP +55.148 32 J. Bannister Suz CUP +55.420 33 K. Walker Tri CUP +58.392 34 L. Jones Tri CUP +1m14.727 35 C. Smith Suz SSP +1m18.248 36 J. Kantola Duc SSP +1m18.436

Supersport Race Two

Defending champion Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) took full advantage of chaos ahead to secure a commanding victory in Sunday’s Supersport feature race at Oulton Park, a result that blows the title fight wide open after a costly clash between championship rivals Rhys Irwin and Ben Currie.

Currie, second in the standings coming into the race and 18 points adrift of Irwin, had made the perfect start from the front row on his Moto Rapido Ducati, seizing the early lead ahead of Irwin’s Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki. The pair quickly pulled clear of the chasing pack, setting the stage for what looked like another intense duel in their season-long title scrap.

But the defining moment came at the end of Lap 5, when Irwin misjudged his entry into Lodge corner. Carrying too much speed, he struck the back of Currie’s Ducati, sending himself tumbling into the gravel and out of the race. Currie was lucky to stay upright, but after running off track, he rejoined well down the order in 11th place.

That left Kennedy, who had been running a calm and consistent third, inheriting the lead. From there, the four-time British Supersport Champion was untouchable, stretching his advantage lap by lap to claim his first win since Knockhill and keep his faint championship hopes alive.

Behind him, Eugene McManus produced a strong ride to finish second, while Lee Johnston completed the podium in third after a fierce late-race battle with Luke Stapleford. The pair swapped places multiple times in the closing laps, with Johnston reclaiming the spot at Turn 1 on the final lap, leaving Stapleford to settle for fourth.

Matt Truelove rounded out the top five, while a determined Currie salvaged sixth to keep his title challenge mathematically alive, though the points lost could prove pivotal heading into the final round.

In the Cup class, victory went to Keo Walker, who held off Ben Tolliday and Stephen Thomas in a close three-way fight for the win.

With Irwin failing to score and Kennedy taking maximum points, the championship picture has shifted dramatically. The stage is now set for a thrilling season finale, and after today’s drama, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge on top.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Class Time/Gap 1 J. Kennedy Hon SSP 19m39.973 2 E. McManus Duc SSP +2.735 3 L. Johnston Tri SSP +4.127 4 L. Stapleford Tri SSP +4.411 5 H. Truelove Duc SSP +5.706 6 B. Currie Duc SSP +10.378 7 T. Toms Kaw SSP +12.387 8 Z. Corderoy Hon SSP +13.104 9 O. Barr Duc SSP +15.226 10 C. Brown Duc SSP +26.491 11 M. Wadsworth Tri SSP +26.582 12 B. Luxton Duc SSP +26.744 13 H. Claridge Suz SSP +27.699 14 C. Fraser Suz SSP +27.883 15 J. Erwig Duc SSP +27.883 16 G. Edwards Hon SSP +34.365 17 M. Hardie Kaw SSP +46.242 18 J. Boerboom Kaw SSP +49.753 19 K. Walker Tri CUP +50.866 20 B. Tolliday Tri CUP +51.146 21 A. Brown Yam SSP +51.157 22 F. Barnes Tri SSP +51.257 23 S. Hill Suz SSP +51.597 24 C. Harris Kaw SSP +1m09.403 25 J. Kantola Duc SSP +1m09.833 26 C. Smith Suz SSP +1m16.342 27 S. Thomas Tri CUP +1m16.879 28 L. Jones Tri CUP +1m17.062 Not Classified DNF C. Tinker Kaw SSP DNF DNF E. Colombi Duc SSP DNF DNF E. McGlinchey Tri SSP DNF DNF R. Irwin Suz SSP DNF DNF J. Talbot Duc SSP DNF DNF C. Hall Kaw SSP DNF DNF P. Jordan Duc SSP DNF DNF J. Bannister Suz CUP DNF

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Irwin Suz 353 2 B. Currie Duc 349 3 J. Kennedy Hon 330 4 L. Stapleford Tri 308 5 J. Talbot Duc 280 6 E. McManus Duc 215 7 L. Johnston Tri 165 8 D. Harrison Hon 145 9 T. Toms Kaw 138 10 O. Barr Duc 128 11 H. Truelove Duc 122 12 Z. Corderoy Hon 109 13 B. Luxton Duc 72 14 C. Brown Yam 68 15 M. Wadsworth Tri 47 16 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz 46 17 O. Bayliss Tri 40 18 E. Colombi Duc 39 19 F. Seabright Suz 34 20 E. McGlinchey Tri 31 21 J. Erwig Duc 28 22 H. Claridge Suz 27 23 C. Fraser Suz 19 24 S. Hill Suz 11 25 G. Edwards Hon 9 26 C. Tinker Kaw 7 27 C. Hall Kaw 7 28 S. Richardson Suz 5 29 C. Harris Kaw 4 30 J. Nixon Duc 4 31 M. Hardie Kaw 4 32 K. Walker Tri 3 33 O. Jenner Hon 3 34 B. Perie Yam 2 35 J. Boerboom Kaw 1 36 J. McManus Duc 1 Hel Supersport Cup Championship Points Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Tolliday Tri 280 2 K. Walker Tri 277 3 L. Jones Tri 219 4 J. Farragher Kaw 176 5 S. Thomas Tri 158 6 J. Bannister Suz 157 7 T. Tunstall Duc 20 8 M. Morgan Kaw 16