BSB 2025
Round Ten – Oulton Park
Superbike Race One
Josh Brookes returned to winning form in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship with a stunning last-lap move on Leon Haslam to take victory in the opening race at Oulton Park. The triumph made Brookes the ninth different winner of the 2025 season, as the penultimate round of the championship served up a dramatic Showdown decider.
The race began in chaos when rain on the opening lap brought out the red flags. After a brief delay, the track dried and officials declared a restart over a reduced distance. Both Brookes and Haslam gambled on intermediate tyres, a bold decision that proved to be the difference as the pair powered clear once the surface came good.
Initially, it was the riders on full wet tyres who surged ahead, with Storm Stacey leading Fraser Rogers and Bradley Ray in the early laps. Rogers grabbed the lead at Lodge, but as the race developed and conditions improved, the advantage swung toward the intermediates. Leon Haslam, charging through the field on his Moto Rapido Ducati, hit the front by lap six at Hizzys, with Kyle Ryde and Brookes giving chase.
By lap eight, Brookes had climbed to second on the DAO Racing Honda, closing steadily on Haslam’s rear wheel. The Australian shadowed the 2018 champion until the final tour, when he made his decisive move at Brittens. Haslam tried to retaliate through the final sector, but Brookes held firm to cross the line first, his first victory since 2023 and a well-timed reminder of his class.
Ryde claimed a valuable third place to extend his championship lead to 43 points heading into Sunday’s races, while Rogers and Stacey impressed with strong top-five finishes. Tommy Bridewell completed the top six after a late charge.
Behind them, Max Cook led the Kawasaki challenge in seventh for AJN Steelstock Racing, with Billy McConnell breaking back into the top ten after snatching ninth from Bradley Ray in the closing stages. Omologato pole-sitter Charlie Nesbitt rounded out the top ten for MasterMac Honda.
Josh Brookes – P1
“It felt like Leon [Haslam] was more confident in the damper conditions, so I was just trying to use him as a gauge and as the track started to dry out more I could feel my tyre was starting to head up more on the dry areas of the track.
“It looked like Leon wasn’t able to pull away as much when it got to those conditions and I started to catch him and then it started to sprinkle with rain and he gapped me again, so it was clear again that the cooler and damper conditions was favouring his bike. Then fortunately the rain went away finally and the last few laps the track was drying, and I felt like I had a package that was working better on those tyres.
“Our pace was so evenly matched, that I knew a regular pass wasn’t going to be enough to make Leon just accept second, so I thought I needed to make a pass in an unconventional place just to catch him off guard and gain a couple of tenths so he couldn’t immediately attack back in the next turn.
“In the last sector I just took a lot of risks to make sure he couldn’t attack back and obviously fighting hard to get this result. t’s not a conventional way to win a race but I don’t care, I didn’t know if I’d ever get another one of these again on my recent results, so it’s just nice to be back up here again.”
Superbike Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
23m51.594
|
2
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+0.358
|
3
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+20.385
|
4
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+22.877
|
5
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+22.941
|
6
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+23.493
|
7
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+25.848
|
8
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+33.464
|
9
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+36.611
|
10
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+38.978
|
11
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+52.579
|
12
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+1m03.515
|
13
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+1m04.006
|
14
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+1m17.364
|
15
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
+1m26.127
|
16
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
+1m36.686
|
17
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+1m37.463
|
18
|
B. Baker
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
19
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
+1 Lap
|
20
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
21
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+1 Lap
|
22
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+2 Laps
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
–
|
DNF
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
–
Superbike Race Two
Bradley Ray charged from 14th on the grid to take a sensational win on Sunday morning. The Raceways Yamaha rider carved through the pack in style before passing both Christian Iddon and Leon Haslam on the final lap to seal his first victory since returning to the series.
The race began in typically unpredictable Oulton Park conditions, with race one winner Josh Brookes grabbing the early lead from Kyle Ryde, Lee Jackson, and Christian Iddon.
Championship leader Ryde soon took control before a red flag halted proceedings on lap three, following a technical issue for Peter Hickman’s LEW 8TEN Racing BMW, which caused track contamination and required a lengthy clean-up.
When racing resumed, Iddon led the charge with Brookes and Jackson in close pursuit. However, Ray was already on the move, the Yamaha star slicing through the field with precision. By lap five, he had caught and passed his championship rival Ryde to move into third, setting his sights on the leading duo of Haslam and Iddon.
As the laps ticked down, Haslam and Iddon looked to have made a break at the front, but Ray’s relentless pace brought him back into contention. On the final lap, he pulled off two decisive overtakes, first on Iddon at Island Bend, then a daring dive on Haslam at Knickerbrook to snatch the lead. He held firm to the chequered flag, taking victory by just 0.481 seconds in one of the races of the season.
Ryde finished fourth, limiting the damage in the championship battle to maintain a 36-point advantage, while Storm Stacey impressed again in fifth for Bathams AJN Racing BMW.
Tommy Bridewell came home sixth for Honda Racing UK, ahead of Charlie Nesbitt, who held off Brookes and Max Cook for seventh. Billy McConnell rounded out the top ten.
Superbike Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
12m47.094
|
2
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+0.184
|
3
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+0.481
|
4
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+2.073
|
5
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+3.894
|
6
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+3.996
|
7
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+5.048
|
8
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+5.451
|
9
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+5.534
|
10
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+5.918
|
11
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+9.253
|
12
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+9.540
|
13
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+9.757
|
14
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+12.210
|
15
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+12.693
|
16
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+15.337
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+19.650
|
18
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+20.080
|
19
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
+30.205
|
20
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
+36.107
|
21
|
B. Baker
|
Hon
|
+38.865
|
22
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
–
Superbike Race Three
Scott Redding delivered an incredible Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three win at Oulton Park for the Hager PBM Ducati team after an intense ten-way battle for the victory ahead of Bradley Ray and Leon Haslam.
Bradley Ray knew he needed to outscore Kyle Ryde before the title chase heads to Brands Hatch for the season finale, and he instantly hit the front of the pack at the start, ahead of his closest championship rival, with Leon Haslam in third place.
A lap later, and Ryde had seized the advantage with a move at Old Hall, but Ray instantly fought back and regained the position at Island.
The leading trio initially had begun to break the pack, but Redding was closing, and behind him, a freight train of riders was also ready to join the battle, including Christian Iddon, Storm Stacey, Tommy Bridewell, Max Cook, Glenn Irwin and Charlie Nesbitt, all in pursuit.
Ray was holding the lead despite mounting pressure from Ryde, Haslam, and Redding, as the order continued to change with the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing rider moving into second place at Lakeside on the seventh lap.
A lap later, and Haslam grabbed the lead with a move at Old Hall, and as he moved ahead, Ryde also saw his opportunity to move forward, and a pass at Hizzys put him ahead of his main title rival, pushing Ray into third.
The lead changed again on lap nine, when Ryde made another committed pass into Hizzys. The Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha rider was defending hard, but Haslam was determined, and a lap later the lead changed again as he fired ahead at Lakeside.
Ryde was fighting back, making a move back into the lead at Hizzys again, whilst Ray knew he needed to close down his fierce rival, and he crucially moved into second place at Knickerbrook on the same lap.
On lap 11, Ray was back at the front of the pack and he was pushing to add to his earlier win in race two, but two laps later, Haslam regained the advantage at Old Hall as Redding moved into a podium position on the Hager PBM Ducati.
Redding was into second place by lap 14 as he dived ahead of Ray at Lodge before seizing the lead a lap later at Hizzys.
Redding was pushing for the victory with Haslam holding second, and Stacey was third as he began battling with Ray for the final podium position. The Raceways Yamaha rider moved back ahead for third place with three laps to go, and then it would come down to the last corner on the final lap to decide the podium positions.
Redding would ultimately emerge on top to claim his fifth race win of the season, but Haslam hit a false neutral into Lodge for the final time and ran wide, as Ray stormed through into second on the run to the line.
Haslam was trying to regain the ground as Stacey made a final bid for the last podium position on the run to the chequered flag, but the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing rider had the edge by just 0.026s.
Ryde claimed fifth place ahead of Glenn Irwin and Iddon, with Cook, Bridewell and Charlie Nesbitt completing the top ten.
Josh Brookes and Billy McConnell didn’t quite make the top ten this time around but it was a good weekend for the Aussies as a whole.
Superbike Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
28m36.435
|
2
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+0.462
|
3
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+0.700
|
4
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+0.726
|
5
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+2.251
|
6
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+2.408
|
7
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+2.532
|
8
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+2.615
|
9
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+2.846
|
10
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+3.775
|
11
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+12.008
|
12
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+12.401
|
13
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+12.567
|
14
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+15.631
|
15
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+20.220
|
16
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
+20.468
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+32.636
|
18
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+36.642
|
19
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
+53.716
|
20
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
+1m14.574
|
21
|
B. Baker
|
Hon
|
+1m14.632
|
22
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
+1m15.559
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
DNF
Bradley Ray
“After a difficult start to the weekend, it was great to be able to turn things around with today’s success. I feel really pleased to have brought home a win for the team, the last couple of rounds haven’t been easy, so it’s nice to pay them back for all of the hard work. I’m feeling happy with our performance this weekend; we took some points away from Kyle in the championship standings, and that’s what matters. We’ll head towards Brands Hatch with the aim of replicating today’s form in an attempt to put up a hard fight for the championship crown.”
Scott Redding
“This weekend has honestly felt like a baptism of fire! I won at Assen, and then I came here, and I could barely get the bike around. I think it might be to do with not having a set-up in the dry around here like these other guys do with this year and previous years. I just took it race by race. In the last race, I thought if I got a top five I’d be happy, and a podium I’d be over the moon, and I just felt good on the bike. I had the bit between my teeth, I wasn’t thinking at all about making mistakes or crashing and I was determined but calm. I overrode a little bit, but I was just excited and hats off to these guys, I still don’t believe it, we set up the bike based on sighting laps, which isn’t ideal but somehow we made it work. I’d go far as to say that was my best win, even more so than when I was in BSB in 2019, because I literally went off of no dry set up on a track which is difficult for me and I don’t know why or how it happened! I was going round the slow down lap thinking how did that just happen? They’re the good days, especially after a difficult weekend.”
British Superbike Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
445
|
2
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
415
|
3
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
344
|
4
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
272
|
5
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
272
|
6
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
268
|
7
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
237.5
|
8
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
217
|
9
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
212
|
10
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
204
|
11
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
196
|
12
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
182
|
13
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
151
|
14
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
136
|
15
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
119
|
16
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
61
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
53
|
18
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
49
|
19
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
47.5
|
20
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
23
|
21
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
7
|
22
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
7
|
23
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
6
|
24
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
5.5
|
25
|
J. Talbot
|
Hon
|
4
|
26
|
W. Tessels
|
Kaw
|
2
|
27
|
R. Kerr
|
Bmw
|
1.5
Supersport Race One (Sprint)
Rhys Irwin strengthened his championship advantage with a composed and calculated ride to victory in a hectic 10-lap Sprint race, mastering the mid-pack chaos to take one of his most impressive wins of the season.
Starting second on the grid, the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 rider was tucked in behind polesitter Ben Currie (Moto Rapido Ducati) as the lights went out. Currie grabbed the holeshot into Turn 1, with Irwin, Joe Talbot and reigning champion Jack Kennedy slotting in behind.
For the opening four laps, Irwin shadowed Currie while the group behind traded positions in fierce battles that saw Kennedy and Talbot repeatedly swap places. Then, on Lap Five, Kennedy launched his attack for the lead. He slipped past Currie only for the Ducati rider to immediately fight back. As the pair duelled, Talbot seized his chance to snatch second, pushing Currie down to third.
Irwin, momentarily shuffled to fourth, regrouped brilliantly. He blasted back past Currie and, within two laps, stormed through on both Talbot and Kennedy to reclaim the front. From there, the Irishman managed the pace perfectly, resisting pressure from behind as Kennedy tried to mount one final challenge.
On the last lap, Kennedy looked poised to strike for the win, but Talbot appeared from nowhere with a bold lunge to snatch second place. The pair traded positions twice more before the flag, but Irwin was already clear, crossing the line 0.496 seconds ahead to take another commanding victory.
Talbot held firm for second, while Kennedy had to settle for third after an all-action final lap. Currie finished a close fourth, with Eugene McManus completing the top five.
In the Cup class, Ben Tolliday claimed top honours ahead of Stephen Thomas and Josh Bannister, rounding out another thrilling day of racing.
Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Class
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
16m32.143
|
2
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+0.496
|
3
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+0.633
|
4
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+0.751
|
5
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+1.303
|
6
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+10.813
|
7
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+11.412
|
8
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+11.922
|
9
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+12.072
|
10
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+12.143
|
11
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+14.441
|
12
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+14.592
|
13
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+14.844
|
14
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+18.111
|
15
|
C. Brown
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+18.443
|
16
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+20.544
|
17
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+21.218
|
18
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+22.024
|
19
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+22.079
|
20
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+29.499
|
21
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+29.725
|
22
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+36.325
|
23
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+40.569
|
24
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+40.698
|
25
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+40.884
|
26
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+40.913
|
27
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+41.122
|
28
|
P. Jordan
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+41.538
|
29
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
SSP
|
+52.139
|
30
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+54.860
|
31
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+55.148
|
32
|
J. Bannister
|
Suz
|
CUP
|
+55.420
|
33
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+58.392
|
34
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+1m14.727
|
35
|
C. Smith
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+1m18.248
|
36
|
J. Kantola
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+1m18.436
Supersport Race Two
Defending champion Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) took full advantage of chaos ahead to secure a commanding victory in Sunday’s Supersport feature race at Oulton Park, a result that blows the title fight wide open after a costly clash between championship rivals Rhys Irwin and Ben Currie.
Currie, second in the standings coming into the race and 18 points adrift of Irwin, had made the perfect start from the front row on his Moto Rapido Ducati, seizing the early lead ahead of Irwin’s Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki. The pair quickly pulled clear of the chasing pack, setting the stage for what looked like another intense duel in their season-long title scrap.
But the defining moment came at the end of Lap 5, when Irwin misjudged his entry into Lodge corner. Carrying too much speed, he struck the back of Currie’s Ducati, sending himself tumbling into the gravel and out of the race. Currie was lucky to stay upright, but after running off track, he rejoined well down the order in 11th place.
That left Kennedy, who had been running a calm and consistent third, inheriting the lead. From there, the four-time British Supersport Champion was untouchable, stretching his advantage lap by lap to claim his first win since Knockhill and keep his faint championship hopes alive.
Behind him, Eugene McManus produced a strong ride to finish second, while Lee Johnston completed the podium in third after a fierce late-race battle with Luke Stapleford. The pair swapped places multiple times in the closing laps, with Johnston reclaiming the spot at Turn 1 on the final lap, leaving Stapleford to settle for fourth.
Matt Truelove rounded out the top five, while a determined Currie salvaged sixth to keep his title challenge mathematically alive, though the points lost could prove pivotal heading into the final round.
In the Cup class, victory went to Keo Walker, who held off Ben Tolliday and Stephen Thomas in a close three-way fight for the win.
With Irwin failing to score and Kennedy taking maximum points, the championship picture has shifted dramatically. The stage is now set for a thrilling season finale, and after today’s drama, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge on top.
Supersport Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Class
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
19m39.973
|
2
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+2.735
|
3
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+4.127
|
4
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+4.411
|
5
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+5.706
|
6
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+10.378
|
7
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+12.387
|
8
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+13.104
|
9
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+15.226
|
10
|
C. Brown
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+26.491
|
11
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+26.582
|
12
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+26.744
|
13
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+27.699
|
14
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+27.883
|
15
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+27.883
|
16
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
SSP
|
+34.365
|
17
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+46.242
|
18
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+49.753
|
19
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+50.866
|
20
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+51.146
|
21
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
SSP
|
+51.157
|
22
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
+51.257
|
23
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+51.597
|
24
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
+1m09.403
|
25
|
J. Kantola
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
+1m09.833
|
26
|
C. Smith
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
+1m16.342
|
27
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+1m16.879
|
28
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
CUP
|
+1m17.062
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
P. Jordan
|
Duc
|
SSP
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Bannister
|
Suz
|
CUP
|
DNF
British Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
353
|
2
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
349
|
3
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
330
|
4
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
308
|
5
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
280
|
6
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
215
|
7
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
165
|
8
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
145
|
9
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
138
|
10
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
128
|
11
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
122
|
12
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
109
|
13
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
72
|
14
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
68
|
15
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
47
|
16
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
46
|
17
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
40
|
18
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
39
|
19
|
F. Seabright
|
Suz
|
34
|
20
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
31
|
21
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
28
|
22
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
27
|
23
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
19
|
24
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
11
|
25
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
9
|
26
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
7
|
27
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
7
|
28
|
S. Richardson
|
Suz
|
5
|
29
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
4
|
30
|
J. Nixon
|
Duc
|
4
|
31
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
4
|
32
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
3
|
33
|
O. Jenner
|
Hon
|
3
|
34
|
B. Perie
|
Yam
|
2
|
35
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
1
|
36
|
J. McManus
|
Duc
|
1
Hel Supersport Cup Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
280
|
2
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
277
|
3
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
219
|
4
|
J. Farragher
|
Kaw
|
176
|
5
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
158
|
6
|
J. Bannister
|
Suz
|
157
|
7
|
T. Tunstall
|
Duc
|
20
|
8
|
M. Morgan
|
Kaw
|
16
Superstock Race One
Luke Mossey returned to winning form in style at Oulton Park, claiming victory in a dramatic Superstock race after edging out David Allingham by just 0.083 seconds at the line.
The Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider bided his time before making a decisive move in the closing laps, holding firm under immense pressure as Allingham launched a fierce late charge that fell agonisingly short.
Polesitter Eemeli Lahti grabbed the holeshot into the first corner, but it wasn’t long before championship leader Ilya Mikhalchik muscled his way to the front. Allingham, Mikhalchik’s only remaining title rival, wasn’t content to sit behind, and on Lap 4 he pounced, sweeping past the Ukrainian along with Mossey as the pair set the pace.
Allingham led for several laps, but Mossey’s relentless pace proved too much to contain. Once in front, the Padgetts rider executed a flawless defence to secure a long-awaited win, his margin over Allingham less than a blink of an eye.
Josh Owens completed the podium in third after a consistent ride, while Mikhalchik had to settle for fourth, his first finish outside the top three this season. Lahti rounded out the top five.
Superstock Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Machine
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
14m43.960
|
2
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
+0.083
|
3
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
+0.471
|
4
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
+3.570
|
5
|
E. Lahti
|
Hon
|
+7.640
|
6
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
+11.849
|
7
|
B. Perie
|
Apr
|
+11.979
|
8
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
+12.031
|
9
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
+12.195
|
10
|
D. Connell
|
Hon
|
+20.788
|
11
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
+20.808
|
12
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
+24.286
|
13
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
+24.387
|
14
|
A. Beech
|
Apr
|
+24.691
|
15
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
+24.872
|
16
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
+24.944
|
17
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
+25.457
|
18
|
M. Whelan
|
Hon
|
+25.698
|
19
|
T. O’Grady
|
Hon
|
+39.315
|
20
|
R. White
|
Bmw
|
+39.350
|
21
|
G. Watts
|
Hon
|
+39.933
|
22
|
M. Evans
|
Hon
|
+45.409
|
23
|
I. Quayle
|
Hon
|
+45.527
|
24
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
+45.807
|
25
|
C. White
|
Hon
|
+46.053
|
26
|
P. Cunvin
|
Hon
|
+1m10.074
|
27
|
C. Grover
|
Hon
|
+1m10.176
|
28
|
A. Spence
|
Hon
|
+1m11.550
|
29
|
L. Healey
|
Hon
|
+1m20.796
|
30
|
M. Morris
|
Hon
|
+1m26.724
|
31
|
L. Thornton
|
Hon
|
+1m29.702
|
32
|
D. Williams
|
Yam
|
+1m29.932
|
33
|
C. Wilkinson
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
J. McGuinness
|
Hon
|
–
|
DNF
|
J. Major-Bird
|
Hon
|
–
British Superstock Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
349
|
2
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
280
|
3
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
229
|
4
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
219
|
5
|
T. Ward
|
Hon
|
214
|
6
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
214
|
7
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
126
|
8
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
123
|
9
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
81
|
10
|
D. Connell
|
Hon
|
80
|
11
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
71
|
12
|
K. Dixon
|
Yam
|
66
|
13
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
65
|
14
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
61
|
15
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
60
|
16
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
41
|
17
|
B. Perie
|
Apr
|
32
|
18
|
A. Barnes
|
Hon
|
24
|
19
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
18
|
20
|
E. Lahti
|
Hon
|
16
|
21
|
N. Harrison
|
Hon
|
16
|
22
|
T. Neave
|
Hon
|
14
|
23
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
14
|
24
|
J. Francis
|
Hon
|
13
|
25
|
R. White
|
Hon
|
13
|
26
|
J. Perrin
|
Hon
|
12
|
27
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
7
|
28
|
I. Hutchinson
|
Bmw
|
6
|
29
|
R. Campion
|
Bmw
|
6
|
30
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
6
|
31
|
C. Grigor
|
Hon
|
4
|
32
|
M. Rees
|
Hon
|
4
|
33
|
A. Beech
|
Apr
|
3
|
34
|
J. McGuinness
|
Hon
|
2
|
35
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
1
Sportbike Race One
Fenton Seabright produced a stunning ride to claim victory by just 0.002 seconds over championship leader Kas Beekmans, as title contender Asher Durham crashed out in dramatic fashion at the final corner.
Seabright made his intentions clear from the start, grabbing the holeshot and setting the early pace in the 10-lap race. Both Beekmans and Durham briefly took turns at the front around mid-distance, but the FHS Racing rider refused to let them escape and reclaimed the lead with three laps remaining.
As the race entered its closing stages, the top four – Seabright, Beekmans, Durham and Alfie Davidson – were locked together in a tense scrap for the win. Everything came to a head on the final lap, when Durham launched a daring move at the last corner in a bid for victory, only to lose the front and crash out.
That left Seabright and Beekmans to drag race to the line, the pair separated by a barely measurable margin of two-thousandths of a second at the flag, the narrowest winning margin of the season. Davidson completed the podium in third, with Ferre Fleerackers finishing fourth and Rhys Stephenson rounding out the top five.
While Seabright celebrated his hard-fought win, the bigger story was Durham’s costly last-corner fall, a blow to his championship aspirations with precious few points-scoring opportunities remaining.
Sportbike Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
17m35.101
|
2
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
+0.002
|
3
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
+0.268
|
4
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
+7.278
|
5
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
+8.834
|
6
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
+11.710
|
7
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
+11.676
|
8
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
+12.020
|
9
|
J. Stephenson
|
Yam
|
+12.512
|
10
|
C. Dawson
|
Tri
|
+13.004
|
11
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
+17.198
|
12
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
+18.272
|
13
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
+19.686
|
14
|
F. Smart-Weeden
|
Apr
|
+21.214
|
15
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
+21.319
|
16
|
Z. Weston
|
Apr
|
+21.777
|
17
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
+22.057
|
18
|
A. Davie
|
Cfm
|
+22.125
|
19
|
S. O’Reilly
|
Apr
|
+26.911
|
20
|
K. Kent
|
Tri
|
+27.542
|
21
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
+27.750
|
22
|
C. Collymore
|
Apr
|
+34.589
|
23
|
J. Smith
|
Apr
|
+38.940
|
24
|
J. Ellis
|
Apr
|
+39.358
|
25
|
J. Proudfoot
|
Yam
|
+40.522
|
26
|
J. Knights
|
Apr
|
+40.649
|
27
|
W. Kleinfeld
|
Apr
|
+40.993
|
28
|
O. Maher
|
Apr
|
+41.061
|
29
|
S. Green
|
Apr
|
+45.374
|
30
|
E. Belsito
|
Kaw
|
+1m00.301
|
31
|
K. Hand
|
Tri
|
+1m01.678
|
32
|
M. Chambers
|
Apr
|
+1m02.278
|
33
|
R. Brown
|
Apr
|
+1m02.577
|
34
|
M. McGauran
|
Apr
|
+1m15.707
|Not CLassified
|
DNF
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
O. Morgan-Edwards
|
Apr
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
B. Keen
|
Yam
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
DNF
British Sportbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
260
|
2
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
209
|
3
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
209
|
4
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
191
|
5
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
186
|
6
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
158
|
7
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
140
|
8
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
96
|
9
|
T. Strudwick
|
Tri
|
89
|
10
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
79
|
11
|
A. Davie
|
Cfm
|
68
|
12
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
61
|
13
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
55
|
14
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
55
|
15
|
J. Nixon
|
Cfm
|
48
|
16
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
32
|
17
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
30
|
18
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
29
|
19
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
29
|
20
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
26
|
21
|
C. Dawson
|
Tri
|
23
|
22
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
18
|
23
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
10
|
24
|
F. Smart-Weeden
|
Apr
|
9
|
25
|
J. Stephenson
|
Yam
|
8
|
26
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
7
|
27
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
6
|
28
|
J. Collier
|
Cfm
|
5
|
29
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
5
|
30
|
G. Rodio
|
Suz
|
4
|
31
|
H. Cook
|
Tri
|
4
|
32
|
O. Maher
|
Apr
|
4
|
33
|
R. Cooper
|
Kov
|
2
|
34
|
C. Collymore
|
Suz
|
2
SuperTeen Race One
Charlie Barnes mastered treacherous conditions at a rain-soaked Oulton Park to claim victory after inheriting the lead when newly crowned champion Henry Snell crashed out in the closing stages.
The race was one of survival as riders battled standing water and poor visibility. Early on, it looked like business as usual for polesitter Snell, who quickly built a comfortable advantage at the front and appeared to have the win under control.
But with just two laps remaining, disaster struck. The champion lost the front and slid out of contention, leaving Barnes to inherit the lead. The young rider kept his composure through the remaining laps, riding smartly to stay upright while others faltered.
James Cook mounted a late charge but ultimately ran out of time to close the gap, crossing the line in second. Behind them, Kylan Shuttlewood celebrated his first podium of the year with a hard-earned third place after staying clear of the chaos.
Ruben Sherman-Boyd and Freddy Oakley completed the top five after a dramatic race that rewarded patience and precision in brutal wet conditions.
SuperTeen Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Barnes
|
Kaw
|
18m10.620
|
2
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+1.618
|
3
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
+3.611
|
4
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
+13.181
|
5
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
+16.103
|
6
|
J. Cumbermack
|
Kaw
|
+17.554
|
7
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
+20.684
|
8
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
+43.480
|
9
|
F. Page
|
Kaw
|
+43.586
|
10
|
S. Crone
|
Kaw
|
+44.244
|
11
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
+52.694
|
12
|
A. White
|
Kaw
|
+1m18.965
|
13
|
R. Bray
|
Kaw
|
+1m59.414
|
14
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
O. Sims
|
Kaw
|
DNF
British SuperTeen Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Snell
|
Kaw
|
317
|
2
|
J. Cook
|
Kaw
|
277
|
3
|
F. Oakley
|
Kaw
|
232
|
4
|
M. Mackenzie
|
Kaw
|
212
|
5
|
C. Beach
|
Kaw
|
204
|
6
|
G. Marshall
|
Kaw
|
174
|
7
|
K. Shuttlewood
|
Kaw
|
173
|
8
|
C. Dance
|
Kaw
|
150
|
9
|
R. Sherman-Boyd
|
Kaw
|
125
|
10
|
L. Hopkins
|
Kaw
|
120
|
11
|
D. Lindemann
|
Kaw
|
100
|
12
|
J. Cumbermack
|
Kaw
|
62
|
13
|
A. Layton
|
Kaw
|
59
|
14
|
C. Barnes
|
Kaw
|
55
|
15
|
I. Mark
|
Kaw
|
51
|
16
|
J. Muir
|
Kaw
|
37
|
17
|
H. Harris
|
Kaw
|
35
|
18
|
F. Page
|
Kaw
|
25
|
19
|
T. Jeffrey
|
Kaw
|
20
|
20
|
S. Crone
|
Kaw
|
20
|
21
|
O. Sims
|
Kaw
|
8
|
22
|
A. White
|
Kaw
|
8
|
23
|
C. Sparey
|
Kaw
|
7
|
24
|
R. Bray
|
Kaw
|
6
|
25
|
R. Khatri
|
Kaw
|
4
|
26
|
B. Russell
|
Kaw
|
3
|
27
|
L. Wilkinson
|
Kaw
|
3
|
28
|
A. Ormrod
|
Kaw
|
3