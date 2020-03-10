COTA Grand Prix Postponed

Dorna Sports have announced the postponement of the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas. Due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, the COTA race has been rescheduled for later on in the year and will now take place from the 13th to the 15th of November 2020.

The COTA round of the MotoGP Championship was set to take place from the 3rd to the 5th of April 2020.

What would have been MotoGP’s round three, at least for now Gran Premio Motul de la República Argentina will default as round one, and will be our first chance to see the MotoGP class in action for 2020.

This news follows on from the recent cancellation of the opening MotoGP class race at Losail, which was followed shortly after with the Buriram Thai round also facing the same fate.

As a result of the COTA MotoGP round being rescheduled, this means that The Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana will therefore be moved forward to the 20th to 22nd of November 2020, as opposed to its original date which was the 15th to 20th of November 2020.

Revised 2020 MotoGP Calendar

(Updated 10th March)