Finally the 2020 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season has wings and a 12 race season. With the ongoing support of Dorna as part of the Road to MotoGP structure, the fourteenth Cup season will begin with four races over back-to-back weekends at the Red Bull Ring following a three day preseason test at the same venue in the first week of August.

Alongside the other Grand Prix classes the double weekend theme continues with four races at Motorland Aragón in October and the remaining quartet in November at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

The twenty-six Rookies come from across the globe, including one young Aussie called Billy Van Eerde, are desperate to get on their KTM RC 250 Rs having shared the motorsport world’s frustration following the cancellation of the original test in Jerez in April and the delayed start to the season.

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Calendar 2020

August 2-4: Preseason Test in Spielberg, Austria August 15-16: Race 1 & Race 2 in Spielberg, Austria August 22-23: Race 3 & Race 4 in Spielberg, Austria October 17-18: Race 5 & 6 in Aragón, Spain October 24-25: Race 7 & 8 in Aragón, Spain November 7-8: Race 9 & 10 in Valencia, Spain November 14-15: Race 11 & 12 in Valencia, Spain

Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Provisional Entry List