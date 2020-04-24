Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence raising money for Good Friday Appeal

Chad Reed and Jett Lawrence are giving you the chance to own their Milwaukee toolbox and tools, where they hope to raise much needed funds and greater awareness for the Good Friday Appeal.

The toolbox up for auction was used last year when the duo competed in the final round of the Australian Supercross Championship in 2019.

The tool box unit is a Milwaukee 46” (1.68mm) High Capacity steel tool box and roll cab combination with built in power center. Hand tools included in the set are:

28-piece ¼ drive socket set

Mini ¼ drive socket set

32 piece 3/8” drive socket set

9-piece screwdriver set

Open end / rachet ring spanner set 8mm/ 22mm

5-piece vice grip set

8m tape measure

3/8” drive battery powered rachet

½” drive battery powered ratchet

Soft tool pack

Work fan battery powered

Additionally, MX/SX hero, Malcolm Stewart has added his framed signed jersey to the collection of goods to be auctioned.

The auction is open for anyone to bid and all proceeds will be donated to the Good Friday Appeal.

Chad Reed has three kids of his own and notes the importance of the Good Friday Appeal for families who have sick kids.

“My kids are my world and their health and happiness mean everything to me. The Good Friday Appeal raises money and awareness to support kids in need and I am proud to be involved,” said Reed.

Jett Lawrence’s father, Darren Lawrence is proud of both his boys’ achievements and appreciates the importance of a supportive health system.

“Watching your kids grow up and chase their dreams is something all parents should get to witness so I’m proud of Jett and his idol Chad Reed for contributing to this cause in any way they can and I hope they can raise as much as they can for this cause.” Said Darren Lawrence.

For those who want to place a bid for the toolbox or Malcolm Stewarts signed and framed jersey, visit:

Toolbox or Jersey