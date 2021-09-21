2021 FIM Endurance World Championship Bol d’Or 24 Hour Images Full Race Report and Results Here
YART looked set to take the battle up to SERT
Both the YART and WeBike Kawasaki entries pictured here fail to finish the race
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team
VRD Igol Experiences finished 6th overall with Florian Alt, Florian Marino and Nico Terol
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team,
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team - Xavier Simeon
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team - Gregg Black
The rain in the night caused all competitors problems
SERT set a new lap record on their way to pole position
Randy de Puniet, Robin Mulhauser and Roberto Rolfo took second place with MotoAin
Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot with BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers won the Superstock category
Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team
2021 FIM EWC Bol d’Or Gridding up
F.C.C. TSR Honda came into the event off the back of a great victory at the 12 Hours of Estoril
ERC Ducati also failed to score points
Crowds were back for the first time this year, and 48,000 flocked to Paul Ricard
Crowds were back for the first time this year, and 48,000 flocked to Paul Ricard
BMW Motorrad went unrewarded
Anthony Loiseau, Jonathan Hardt and Julien Pilot with BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers won the Superstock category