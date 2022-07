Estoril MotoGP 2009 Gallery | Part One

With Phil Aynsley

I was lucky enough to be able to attend the final World Championship races held at the Estoril circuit in Portugal, in 2009.

It was the event that saw Casey Stoner return after missing three rounds due to a then undiagnosed illness (later put down to lactose intolerance). Casey finished second to Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo, with Dani Pedrosa on a Honda in third.

Here is Part One showcasing some of my efforts over the weekend.

