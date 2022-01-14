Remy Gardner with OGK KABUTO

Japanese helmet manufacturer OGK Kabuto has signed a sponsorship agreement with promising young MotoGP rider Remy Gardner.

The current Moto2 World Champion was born in 1998 and will debut in the premier class with Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing exactly 30 years after the retirement of Wayne Gardner – Remy’s father and 1987 world champion.

At 24 years of age Remy is taking the leap to face the challenge of MotoGP and will race wearing the Japanese company’s racing flagship F-17 helmet that adopts the latest aerodynamic technology.

Remy Gardner

“For me it is a dream to race in MotoGP! We have a lot to learn, and a long road ahead. But I can’t wait to start! The first test was like a teaser, and the real work will start in Malaysia! Hopefully we can fight for rookie of the year and have a good first season! Thank you to each one of you for the support”