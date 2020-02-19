2020 MotoGP

Official Jerez Test – Day 1

2020 is up and running in Moto2 and Moto3 with Remy Gardner (Onexox TKKR SAG Team) ending Day 1 at the Official Jerez Test as the man to beat in the intermediate class, with Sergio Garcia (Estrella Galicia 0,0) taking the honour in the lightweight class.

Sergio Garcia topped the Moto3 timesheets

There were good conditions for the riders at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto as the first of three days testing began on Wednesday, with each class able to maximise their track time.

Moto2

Gardner set a scorching 1:40.848 in the final session of the day in Moto2 to top the timesheets, with an impressive Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing Team) slotting into second 0.269 down. Perennial title challenger Tom Lüthi (Liqui Moly Intact GP) was the only other rider to get within half a second of Gardner, taking P3.

Tom Lüthi

Behind the quickest trio came reigning FIM CEV Moto2 European Champion Edgar Pons (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) to make it a Kalex top four lockout, the Spaniard sitting 0.587 off Gardner. After an impressive private test, rookie Aron Canet (Aspar Team) began the Official Test in fine form too as the Spaniard finished P5 with a 1:41.439 – the top Speed Up and rookie.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Tetsuta Nagashima, who gets on the team’s new Kalex chassis with previous experience, was fifth, ahead of an impressive first run out for MV Agusta Forward Racing’s Simone Corsi, with the Italian veteran less than half a tenth off Nagashima, in P7.

The second-fastest Speed Up on Day 1 was 2019 Jerez podium finisher Jorge Navarro (Speed Up Racing) in P8, with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) splitting Navarro from his teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was tenth.

Aron Canet

Navarro is also the man whose pole lap from 2019 is the lap record time Gardner beat on Day 1, so there’s likely plenty to come from the field yet. But it was nevertheless a competitive start to the season for the intermediate class, with under two seconds splitting the top 25 riders.

Moto2 Combined Times – Jerez Test Day 1

Pos. Rider Nat. Team Gap
1 Remy GARDNER AUS Onexox TKKR SAG Team 01:40.8
2 Enea BASTIANINI ITA Italtrans Racing Team 0.269
3 Thomas LUTHI SWI Liqui Moly Intact GP 0.498
4 Edgar PONS SPA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 0.587
5 Aron CANET SPA Aspar Team 0.591
6 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA JPN Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.597
7 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing 0.628
8 Jorge NAVARRO SPA Speed Up Racing 0.737
9 Xavi VIERGE SPA Petronas Sprinta Racing 0.833
10 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Speed Up Racing 0.885
11 Augusto FERNANDEZ SPA EG 0.0 Marc VDS 0.915
12 Luca MARINI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 1.031
13 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP 1.032
14 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 1.062
15 Hector GARZO SPA Flexbox HP 40 1.215
16 Nicolo BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 1.27
17 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing 1.283
18 Somkiat CHANTRA THA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 1.309
19 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED NTS RW Racing GP 1.363
20 Jorge MARTIN SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo 1.388
21 Jesko RAFFIN SWI NTS RW Racing GP 1.434
22 Lorenzo BALDASARRI ITA Flexbox HP 40 1.5
23 Joe ROBERTS USA American Racing 1.554
24 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Aspar Team 1.611
25 Stefano MANZI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing 1.899
26 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team 2.196
27 Marcos RAMIREZ SPA American Racing 2.473
28 Andi FARID IZDIHAR INA Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 2.678

Moto3

In Moto3, it was Sergio Garcia who picked up where he left off in 2019. The Valencia GP winner topped the timesheets on Wednesday, although it wasn’t by much – with Petronas Sprinta Racing’s John McPhee just 0.060 in arrears. Ai Ogura (Honda Team Asia) impressed to complete the top three, another tenth and a half back.

MotoGP Jerez Test D Albert Arenas Moto
Albert Arenas was top KTM

2019 Jerez winner Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was fourth fastest overall, although he was just 0.011 ahead of Gabriel Rodrigo (Kömmerling Gresini Moto3), the man who broke the lap record in private testing last week. Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) took P6, ahead of Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) in seventh as the Spaniard seems to have quickly settled into life on the Honda.

The top KTM rider on Day 1 was Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) just behind Masia, with Filip Salač (Rivacold Snipers Team) in P9 after a noteworthy day on the timesheets for the Czech rider.

MotoGP Jerez Test D Romano Fenati Moto
Romano Fenati

Noteworthy was also apt for the man in tenth: Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team). The veteran Italian was fastest Husqvarna on Wednesday as the marque return to Moto3 competition, making it all three manufacturers in the top ten as 2020 begins.

Moto3 Combined Times – Jerez Test Day 1

Pos. Rider Nat. Team Gap
1 Sergio GARCIA SPA Estrella Galicia 0.0 01:45.5
2 John McPHEE GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing 0.06
3 Ai OGURA JPN Honda Team Asia 0.231
4 Niccolo ANTONELLI ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse 0.287
5 Gabriel RODRIGO ARG Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 0.298
6 Tatsuki SUZUKI JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse 0.406
7 Jaume MASIA SPA Leopard Racing 0.641
8 Albert ARENAS SPA Aspar Team 0.677
9 Filip SALAC CZE Rivacold Snipers Team 0.758
10 Romano FENATI ITA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team 0.771
11 Dennis FOGGIA ITA Leopard Racing 0.841
12 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo 0.885
13 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Rivacold Snipers Team 0.928
14 Alonso LOPEZ SPA Sterilgarda Max Racing Team 0.939
15 Stefano NEPA ITA Aspar Team 0.972
16 Deniz ONCU TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 1.075
17 Andrea MIGNO ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 1.175
18 Yuki KUNII JPN Honda Team Asia 1.181
19 Jeremy ALCOBA SPA Kömmerling Gresini Moto3 1.199
20 Ayumu SASAKI JPN Red Bull KTM Tech3 1.338
21 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 1.352
22 Darryn BINDER RSA CIP Green Power 1.392
23 Kaito TOBA JPN Red Bull KTM Ajo 1.449
24 Davide PIZZOLI ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy 1.507
25 Ryusei YAMANAKA JPN Estrella Galicia 0.0 1.998
26 Carlos TATAY SPA Reale Avintia Racing 2.012
27 Riccardo ROSSI ITA BOE Skull Rider Facile.Energy 2.122
28 Jason DUPASQUIER SWI CarXpert Pruestel GP 2.178
29 Khairul Idham PAWI MAL Petronas Sprinta Racing 2.195
30 Maximilian KOFLER AUS CIP Green Power 2.844
31 Dirk GEIGER GER CarXpert Pruestel GP 3.793

