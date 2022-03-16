Indonesia has been fertile ground for Repsol Honda in the past

Indonesia holds fond memories for the Repsol Honda Team, Mick Doohan and Tadayuki Okada won the two previous races held at Sentul in 1996 and 1997.

The 1997 edition, the last race in Indonesia, saw the Repsol Honda Team lock out the podium with Okada winning ahead of team-mates Doohan and Alex Criville.

Four Australians contested the 500 cc race of the Indonesian GP in 1997 with Daryl Beattie and Peter Goddard on Suzuki machinery, while Kirk McCarthy rode a WCM Yamaha. Doohan was second, Beattie 12th, Goddard 13th and McCarthy 15th.

Max Biaggi won the 250 cc race that year ahead of Tohru Ukawa and Olivier Jacque to make for an all-Honda podium in that class also.

A young Valentino Rossi was victorious in the 125 ranks ahead of Kazuto Sakata while Jorge Martinez made it an all-Aprilia podium. Garry McCoy finished ninth.

Back to the present day, and Repsol Honda arrive with boosted confidence after a strong start to the year under Qatar’s floodlights. Pol Espargaro led the team home in third with Marc Marquez rounding out the night with a productive fifth place, the combined results putting the Repsol Honda Team at the top of the Teams’ Championship. More consistent results are the aim for this weekend in Lombok as both Espargaro and Marquez start putting together their respective seasons.

Espargaro enjoyed his best start to a MotoGP season of his career, leading the opening race for 17 laps on his way to third place. Having topped the final MotoGP pre-season test at the Mandalika Circuit, the Espargaro arrives with a good base at the new track. Resurfacing work after the test will present Espargaro and the rest of the grid with a new aspect of the track to master and assessing these changes will be first and foremost in the weekend’s plan.

Pol Espargaro

“I am really looking forward to Mandalika, the fans were already incredible there during the test and I can only imagine what it will be like for the race. We’re coming in a good moment, a strong race in Qatar and we had a good test before in Mandalika, but a lot has changed since then. They’ve resurfaced the track which should be a big help, but we have to see what it’s like when we arrive. The plan is to continue working how we did during Qatar and in the test and to keeping unlocking our full potential.”

Marquez’s results during the Mandalika Test also offer early positive indications for him and his side of the Repsol Honda Team garage. Showing the potential of the new Honda RC213V with an impressive front-row performance in Qatar, Marquez is eager to keep the improvements coming as his feeling with the new machine grows. Brand new MotoGP circuits have been somewhat of a speciality for the #93 in the past, winning his first premier class Grand Prix in Austin when the US tack debuted on the calendar. He also won the inaugural Thai GP in 2018 and the first Argentinian round held at Termas in 2014.

Marc Marquez

“We made improvements over the weekend in Qatar and it’s clear to see there is a lot of potential there. I’m really happy to return to Mandalika, it is great to be able to see all our Indonesian fans and to finally put on a great show for them after so many years. I hope our fans enjoy it and we can put together a good weekend for them to celebrate. Another weekend presents another chance to understand the bike more and get closer again to fighting at the front, it’s early days and we keep on pushing.”

Weather will no doubt be a major factor over the weekend as showers have been occurring daily in the lead up to the race and when it rains in these parts, it really rains… Current forecasts predict a 90 per cent chance of rain on Friday with a couple of thunderstorms, the chances are 77 per cent for similar on Saturday while on race day Sunday the forecast is for an afternoon thunderstorm…

2022 MotoGP Round Two

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday (Sat)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP1 1255 Moto2 FP1 1350 MotoGP FP1 1615 Moto3 FP2 1710 Moto2 FP2 1805 MotoGP FP2

Saturday (Sun)

Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP3 1255 Moto2 FP3 1350 MotoGP FP3 1535 Moto3 Q1 1600 Moto3 Q2 1630 Moto2 Q1 1655 Moto2 Q2 1725 MotoGP FP4 1805 MotoGP Q1 1830 MotoGP Q2

Sunday (Mon)

Time Class Session 1300 Moto3 WUP 1320 Moto2 WUP 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1620 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

(*Subject to change*)