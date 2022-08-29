Wakefield Park to cease all activity from September 1, 2022

Benalla Auto Club and the circuit management have announced that Wakefield Park will effectively close September 1, 2022 as restrictions only allowing four days of use a month make the track commercially unviable.

The situation arose due to the actions of the Goulburn Mulwaree Council taking the circuit owner to the New South Wales Land and Environment Court (LEC), which introduced noise restrictions essentially limiting operations to just four days a week. This follows the LEC previously approving a development proposal to upgrade the circuit.

Those restrictions extended to use of the circuit for track days or defensive driving courses, with operation for more than four days a month meaning the commencement of new harsher restrictions, which have been labelled unworkable. Estimates suggest the circuit generates up to $25 million annually into the local economy.

Find below the official statement:

The Benalla Auto Club has taken the difficult decision to cease all activity at Wakefield Park Raceway from 1 September 2022 until further notice.

Circuit management, along with the Benalla Auto Club committee, have come to the unfortunate conclusion that continued operation under the current conditions – in which the circuit cannot operate for more than four days a month – is simply not commercially feasible.

Benalla Auto Club Group General Manager Stephen Whyte said the staff at Wakefield Park and the greater Benalla Auto Club Group have been the primary consideration during the current turbulent period.

“Our biggest priority has been ongoing consultation and discussion with our loyal and hard-working team of staff, who are those most affected by the ceasing of circuit operations,” Mr Whyte said.

“Unfortunately, we cannot operate economically under the current restrictions, which has left us with no alternative but to cease all activity at the track.”

“Further reaching will be the economic loss to Goulburn and the surrounding community”.

Mr Whyte affirmed the BAC’s commitment to reaching a solution to the current plight.

“We remain committed to Wakefield Park and we will continue to work with the Goulburn Mulwaree Council and our stakeholders. We need NSW State Government assistance to find a pathway forward for Wakefield Park,” he concluded.