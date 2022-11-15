2023 Honda Forza 350

Honda’s popular Forza 350 is restyled for 2023 and scores an updated LCD dash. We’ll have to wait a little longer for details on Australian pricing and availability.

Forza 350 gets a redesigned front fairing and headlights, a new analogue/LCD dash and Pearl Siena Red and Matt Robust Gray Metallic joining the existing Pearl Falcon Gray, Matt Cynos Gray Metallic and Matt Pearl Pacific Blue which gets bronze wheels now.

Honda promise the new design offers better aerodynamics, with a more elegant headlight setup that’s more streamlined and refines that front end look. The electrically adjustable screen is retained with 180 mm of range.

The 330 cc eSP+ engine remains, producing 21.5 kW (29 hp), 31.5 Nm of torque and offering a top speed of 137 km/h, with an automatic V-Matic transmission. Honda Selectable Torque Control is also standard and can be switched off via the switchblock.

Wheels are a 14-inch/15-inch cast aluminium items, with a 256 mm front disc brake and 240 mm rear. 33 mm forks and dual rear shocks are also featured, with five-stage preload adjustment.

The seat height is 780 mm and the Forza 350 weighs in at 186 kg. There’s a smart key ignition, USB charging socket, ESS emergency stop system, Honda Smartphone Voice Control and room for two full face helmets under the seat.