BSB plan of action

Bennetts British Superbike Championship organiser MSVR has today (Wednesday) announced an updated 2020 calendar following approval by its governing body, the MCRCB. The new schedule will feature six triple-header events, totaling 18 championship rounds, all of which will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

Following extensive consultation with teams, broadcasters, partners and circuits, the revised provisional calendar will begin at the start of August with the opening rounds taking place at Donington Park (National) on 7/8/9 August before moving to Snetterton later in the month (21/22/23 August) for the second event.

The title fight will then move on to the Silverstone National circuit on 4/5/6 September with Oulton Park hosting the fourth event of the season on 18/19/20 September.

The penultimate event will take place at Donington Park (Grand Prix) on its original date of 2/3/4 October with the traditional season finale to decide the champion two weeks later on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, maintaining the weekend of 16/17/18 October.

Given the reduction in championship races from 27 to 18, the usual ‘Showdown’ format will not be applied to the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. An official test will take place prior to the opening round at Donington, with full details to be confirmed soon.

The regular supporting championships consisting of the Quattro Group British Supersport/GP2, British Talent Cup, Pirelli National Superstock, HEL Performance Junior Supersport, Ducati TriOptions Cup and Molson Group British Sidecars will also feature across the revised calendar of events.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs

“This has been an incredibly challenging period, but the enthusiasm, commitment and passion from everyone involved in the championship has been outstanding. To reach the position of announcing a provisional calendar is a big step forward. Naturally we are very disappointed that several of the traditional circuits have had to be omitted, which has been as a result of very detailed assessments of the operational, logistical and economic consequences pertinent to all circuits arising out of the COVID 19 pandemic. The firm message though is that we look forward to a full array of circuits returning in 2021. We are optimistic that we will be able to welcome fans to BSB this season, enjoying these large outdoor circuit venues with plenty of room to socially distance. We are working with the circuits to agree protocols that meet all relevant guidance and will continue to do so as the guidance evolves over the coming weeks, with further announcements on this to follow. For now though, the focus is continuing to prepare the various protocols and operational detail to ensure the safety of everyone in the BSB community.”