Women Only Adventure Ride with Ride ADV

Test ride the new Yamaha Tenere 700

Sign up for a weekend of fun on NSW’s Central Coast and test ride Yamaha’s new Ténéré 700, with Ride ADV offering a great adventure riding experience, with a course laid out, support vehicle, lead and sweep riders and much more.

With all eyes on the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and the launch of Yamaha’s Tenere 700, adventure riding is the hot ticket right now. A ticket that’s not just for blokes – because women can experience the same fun thanks to Yamaha’s bLU cRU partner Ride ADV.

Now the next instalment in the series of successful women-only rides has been announced. This two day adventure ride runs from Gosford to Cessnock, NSW and will be held on the weekend of 22-23 Feb 2020.

YMA is supplying a new Ténéré 700 for the purpose of short demo test rides during the weekend – the unit will be fitted with the Yamaha Genuine Accessories low seat and lowering link to offer increased confidence to the shorter rider.

Ride ADV introduced its first women only ADV ride in 2018 and trail boss Greg Yager was surprised at the enthusiastic uptake and the vibrant community created. In short, these rides have been a massive success.

Greg Yager

“They have exceeded anything we thought possible. There will be lead riders and sweep riders at the rear. We will have our regular support vehicles and a bag truck to carry the luggage. Accommodation will be by pub, hotel or camping. The choice is yours – it’s your ride, your adventure! We’ll head out from Gosford for an overnight in Cessnock, returning to Gosford the following day using a different route. Now it isn’t far from Gosford to Cessnock the normal way… but there is some magic planned.”

The first ride of 2020 starts and finishes in Gosford with both days suitable for any bike and skill level. Note also that despite Ride ADV’s fleet being Yamahas, and having a renowned reputation as Yamaha experts, the ride is open to all brands of motorcycle.

Cost is only $120 per person per day – that’s only $240 for two spectacular days of fully supported ADV riding, with on track training and tuition from the experienced Ride ADV crew.

For more details and to register for the ride visit the Ride ADV website at https://www.rideadv.com.au/event/the-1st-australian-womens-adventure-ride-weekend-for-2020-central-coast-nsw-22nd-23rd-feb/

2020 Ride ADV Calendar

Australian Women’s Adventure Ride Weekend

Central Coast NSW, February 22-23

Galaxy Motel, 26 Central Coast Hwy

RideADV Four Day Vic High Country Ride

Vic High Country, February 28 – March 3

Alpine Hotel Bright, Anderson St

Yamaha bLU cRU Tenere 700 Only Two-Day Navigation Ride

Bulahdelah NSW, March 27-29

Plough Inn Hotel, 77 Stroud St

4th Annual WR250R Rally Ride

Cessnock, April 4-5

Chris Watson’s Motorcycles, 279 Maitland Road

South Coast Two-Day Navigation Ride

Nowra NSW, April 18-19

Archer Resort Hotel, Cnr Princes Highway & Kalandar St

RideADV / Yamaha Australia Introduction to Adventure Riding #2

Blackheath, NSW, May 2-3

Gardners Inn Hotel, 255 Great Western Hwy

RideADV NSW Mid North Coast 2 Day Navigation Ride

Wauchope, NSW, May 30 – 31,

Bago Inn, 235 High Street

RideADV’s 2020 Insanely Cold Navigation Ride

Lithgow, NSW, June 27-28

Commercial Hotel Motel Lithgow, 198 Main Street

4th Annual Remembrance Wall to Wall Adventure Ride

Sydney, NSW, Sep 9 – 13

Art Gallery Road, Art Gallery Road