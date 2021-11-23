HART Red Nation MX Demo Day

Somerton MX Track 9am-3pm

Honda’s fleet of 2022 MX models will be available to test at HART’s Somerton MX Track on Sunday November 28, from 9am to 3pm, offering a great chance to test out the new machinery.

Sessions will be split into Junior and Senior groups, with Juniors (U16) able to test the CRF150R and the CRF250R. Seniors will have the opportunity to test the CRF250R and CRF450R.

Bookings are essential to ensure no disappointment, with riders also required to wear their own protective gear to be allowed to ride. That includes off-road motorcycle boots, a full face helmet with visor and goggles meeting AS1698 or ECE22.05. Off-road gloves, elbow and knee armour, and a motorcycle jersey and pants.

Ambulance cover is recommended, while riders will be responsible for a $2500 excess if a demonstrator motorcycle is damaged during the test ride.

The day takes place at 200 Hume Highway, Somerton, Victoria and is free, with 15-minute track sessions. You can book up to two sessions, while it’s also possible to reach the HART Somerton centre via public transport. Catch the train to the Craigieburn Railway Station, then catch the route 532 bus towards Broadmeadows and disembark at the La Mirage Convention centre stop, 90 meters from HART.

Call HART now on 9270 1377 to secure your chance to ride the 2022 CRF machinery.