Rieju MR 300 Six Days France Enduro

The Rieju MR 300 Six Days France edition is on the way to Australia. This new Limited Edition Enduro offers new livery draped over a performance focused machine, with some tasty extras over the MR Pro.

Wrapped in blue, white and red in honour of the national colours of France – the country where the 96th edition of the International Six Days of Enduro will take place – the new MR 300 Six Days France is the ultimate Rieju Enduro for professional riders, especially those competing in the ISDE in August.

Rieju MR 300 Six Days France features

Limited Edition ISDE livery

Handcrafted Racing Exhaust

Polisport Frame Protectors (red) & Handguards

PUNK Footpegs

Supersprox Double Composite Sprocket

Crosspro ETC Enduro Engine & Link Guard

New Starter System & Ignition Map (wet & dry terrain mode)

Excel Rims

Competition Grip Seat with Roadbook Pocket

A race-ready Enduro straight out of the box, the Rieju MR 300 Six Days France is equipped with an A-List of power parts that make this limited edition a standout performer.

As for the chassis, the new MR 300 Six Days France has a high-strength tubular steel frame that provides stiffness, agility and safety to the rider. Compared to the MR PRO, it adds a Supersprox double composite sprocket, a handcrafted racing exhaust and a competition seat cover with a checklist pocket.

The new Polisport frame protector in red offers extra protection in case of impact, the exclusive Crosspro crankcase full protector and new black PUNK footpegs made of high strength steel.

With a growing network across Australia & New Zealand, type in your postcode to find the nearest Rieju dealership closest to your location after following the link.