2024 Asia Talent Cup

The Selection Event for the 2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup has now concluded, with 10 new permanent riders chosen to join the grid next season, as well as 10 reserve riders.

On a hot Wednesday at Sepang Karting Track in the grounds of the awesome Petronas Sepang International Circuit, the nearly 90 hopefuls took to the track to show their skills and stake their claim on a place.

Action began at 8am and concluded mid-afternoon, with a team of experts on hand to assess the riders, led by Dorna External Talent Promotion Director Alberto Puig. 2009 250cc Champion Hiroshi Aoyama was likewise on hand, as well as rider coaches Joan Olive and Diego Lozano.

With each session on track, some names were selected to continue to the next stage until the final decisions and announcements were made following the conclusion of the last exit. 10 riders were chosen outright and 10 additional names as reserves, together representing nine countries: Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

We are delighted to share with you the news that two young Australians have been selected to join the Asia Talent Cup in 2024, Rikki Henry and Archie Schmidt, both 14, are confirmed on the grid. Countryman Hudson Thompson did not get a confirmed slot for 2024 but has been named as a reserve rider.

Now, the selected riders will prepare for this new challenge over winter and until the start of the 2024 season, getting ready to join their Road to MotoGP.

Alberto Puig

“Now after many years doing this, it’s more or less the same system, and same laptimes, we know the successful format! But it’s not just laptimes, that is a priority in this sport but it’s also meeting the riders, seeing and understanding them. Age, too, and nationality because we have to create a balance.

“If you’re not selected this year, it doesn’t mean you cannot continue to follow your dream of being a motorbike rider. We encourage you to keep on trying, and the doors of the Asia Talent Cup are always open for all those who want to try again in the future. And we’ll be very pleased to assist you in future.

“We want to thank everyone here today, the suppliers, mechanics, coaches, Alpinestars, Dunlop, Honda, all those from Malaysia who have come to help, everyone made this possible preparing for months.”

2024 Asia Talent Cup Entry List