Royal Enfield Scram 450

Royal Enfield has been busy developing an all-new water-cooled 450 cc single to power a new generation of machines from the Indian manufacturer.

Rumours are that Royal Enfield are targetting an output of around 45 horsepower for the new mill which would be a huge step-up from the current range of oil-air cooled singles.

Much of the design along with prototype production and testing for Royal Enfield though happens in the UK and is largely directed by a group of ex Triumph employees that jumped over to Royal Enfield a number of years ago.

For the first time, a prototype of the new and very contemporary looking Royal Enfield Scram 450 has now been seen, and shot.