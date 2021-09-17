Go Flat Tracking with Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield have already been dipping their peg in Flat Track racing around the world and have run schools in both Europe and the USA for riders to get a taste for some sideways action.

In some big news for Aussie enthusiasts, the Aussie importer for Royal Enfield, Urban Moto Imports, are gearing up to run a series of ‘Flat Track Slide Schools’ here in Australia.

The timeline and venues are still being locked in but the plans are well advanced and the details are expected to be announce soon.