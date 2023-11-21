Two days of ASBK action from The Bend live via SBS On Demand

Thanks to SBS Sport the Grand Finale of the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul at The Bend, running from December 1-3, has turned into an all-weekend streaming extravaganza, for those who can’t make it in person.

In a huge win for motorsport fans across Australia, they’ll now be able to access – for free – all the live action from Saturday’s ASBK round at The Bend exclusive to SBS’s dedicated streaming service – SBS On Demand.

The Saturday telecast on SBS On Demand will begin at 9:20am (ACDT) and conclude at 5:30pm (ACDT), so you don’t have to miss a minute of the unfolding action.

The schedule will include qualifying for the premier Alpinestars Superbike class, with Honda rider Troy Herfoss and Ducati’s Josh Waters heading into the final round tied on points. Even the bonus championship point for pole position in the Alpinestars Superbike class, will take on an extra special dimension, with SBS On Demand viewers able to enjoy the tension the whole way.

In addition to Alpinestars Superbike, the five other ASBK classes – Michelin Supersport, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup, Supersport 300, bLU cRU Oceania and Sureflight Superbike Masters – are also still up for grabs, adding even more spice to Saturday proceedings.

All qualifying sessions and five action-packed races will be featured on the Saturday telecast via SBS On Demand.

The entire Saturday ASBK program will then be made available online whenever and wherever you want, if you missed it on the day.

To access and/or sign up for free to SBS On Demand on your television, smartphone, computer or tablet, visit www.sbs.com.au/ondemand.

Saturday’s SBS On Demand telecast is just the start of a massive weekend of ASBK on the national broadcaster, with the ASBK Grand Final and championship-deciding races to be telecast live and free on SBS from 12:30-3:30pm (ACDT) on Sunday.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“In four decades of the Australian Superbike Championship, this is the first time two riders have gone into the final round deadlocked on points. That means every minute of racetrack action at The Bend will be must-viewing, and SBS On Demand will be there to make sure we get the full picture. Extra special thanks to SBS for its unwavering support of Australia motorcycle racing, and I’m sure it will be rewarded with exceptional streaming numbers on Saturday as the ASBK Championship reaches its exciting crescendo.”

Ken Shipp – SBS Director of Sport

“We’re thrilled to stream the 2023 ASBK Australian Superbike Championship on SBS On Demand for a jam-packed weekend of action for motorsport fans at The Bend. SBS Sport strongly supports Australian motorcycle racing and can’t wait to see the nation’s fastest riders battle it out on the challenging circuit.”

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 293 2 Troy HERFOSS 293 3 Glenn ALLERTON 226 4 Cru HALLIDAY 222 5 Mike JONES 220 6 Bryan STARING 189 7 Broc PEARSON 186 8 Ted COLLINS 174 9 Arthur SISSIS 158 10 Max STAUFFER 151 11 Anthony WEST 119 12 Matt WALTERS 99 13 Paris HARDWICK 98 14 Michael KEMP 84 15 Scott ALLARS 80 16 Josh SODERLAND 41 17 Jack DAVIS 41 18 Mark CHIODO 34 19 Michael EDWARDS 32 20 Eddie LEESON 32 21 Jed METCHER 16 22 Dominic DE LEON 13 23 Nicholas MARSH 12 24 Albert BAKER 12 25 Leanne NELSON 4

