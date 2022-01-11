Savic e-Motorcycles showcased on new website

Savic Motorcycles have launch a new state-of-the-art website and apparel range, with the new site including a motorcycle configurator that allows users to ‘build’ an electric motorcycle to their own specifications. You can check it out at https://savicmotorcycles.com.

The configurator enables users to design their own Savic C-Series in different colours with various trims and optional components and upgrades – offering a distinctive new way for customers to check out what’s available and shop online.

The website also has a built-in augmented reality viewer which enables users to project their virtual motorcycle to scale in their driveway – both as a practical tool for storage and as a visualisation of the possible ownership experience.

To bring this experience to life, Savic partnered with a start-up visual technology studio, Future Perfect Digital, which specialises in web-based 3D content and ‘mixed reality’ experiences.

Alexandra Bromley – Savic Chief Marketing Officer

“Finding a partner with the same passions and values around exceptional design through innovative technology was important to us, and when we found Buzzby and Andrew at Future Perfect Digital, they understood what we were looking for and worked hard to turn our concepts into reality. We’re very excited to launch these new services as we continue to utilise new technology to create memorable experiences for our customers and fans of the Savic Motorcycles brand.”

The challenge with the apparel range was to keep it connected to Savic Motorcycles, while appealing both to those with an interest in electric vehicles and those who are looking for a fashionable and ethical addition to their wardrobes.

Michael D’Amico – Savic’s apparel business

“Our ‘Savic Culture’ is a lifestyle brand for anyone who sees the boundless possibilities that e-mobility can unlock. It’s born on the streets of Melbourne, where we’ve developed and ridden our first e-motorcycles. It represents an unswerving dedication to ethical and environmental principles in all design and manufacturing. Our initial research showed that teen and young adult audiences are particularly interested in theEV culture, due to its compelling combination of cutting-edge technology and carbon-free living. Growing the Savic Motorcycles brand means we need to attract new and future riders, but also stand by our commitment to a sustainable future for all Australians. We want to change the direction in which fast fashion has been heading. Under the Savic Culture label, we’re committing to green and ethical practices. We’ll also collaborate with local brands and artists, and endeavour to source more sustainable materials throughout our design and manufacturing processes.”

Savic’s 2022 Summer Collection t-shirts are all inspired by Savic Culture, which places an equal emphasis on graphic design, printing, materials, fit and sizing, to ensure each Savic garment ‘ticks all the boxes’ when it comes to premium looks, comfort and quality. The range can be checked out at the website: https://store.savicmotorcycles.com/collections/savic-store.

The 2022 Winter Collection, is also now under development, and will be another exciting addition including some cool new collaborations.