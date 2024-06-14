Zero Demo Day at Western Sydney
Saturday June 22!
You’re invited to the ZERO Motorcycles Demo Day at their Western Sydney dealership on Sunnyholt Road in Blacktown, their newest, just opened location in Sydney.
Whether you missed the last demo day, or didn’t even realise you could test ride one locally, ZERO have their 100% electric fleet available for a ride between 9 am and 4 pm on Saturday June 22.
Make sure you register your interest and get your name down for a test ride slot however, to make sure you get your time slot and preferred ZERO Motorcycle to test ride.
Zero Demo Day Western Sydney Registration (link)
- Date: Saturday, 22nd June 2024
- Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
- Location: ZERO Motorcycles Western Sydney, 94 Sunnyholt Rd, Blacktown NSW 2148
- Don’t miss out on riding the latest in 100% electric motorcycle technology!
- To ensure your preferred time/bike, it’s best to register your interest!
Naturally keep an eye out for future ZERO demo days, if you can’t make this one,
or for more information head to the ZERO Motorcycles Australia website (link).