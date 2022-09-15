Agius on Moto2 grid again this weekend

Aussie teenager Senna Agius will again fill in for the injured Sam Lowes, who is still not ready to return to action after suffering left shoulder and upper arm injuries at Silverstone last month.

Lowes is hoping to be able to return next weekend in Motegi.

This will be the third Moto2 World Championship event where Senna Agius has got to ride for the well credentialed Elf Marc VDS Racing Team.

The rising star from Sydney is looking forward to another weekend of knowledge and experience gathering in Aragon at a track where he has competed at previously in the Junior World Championship.

Senna Agius

“I’m really looking forward to getting another chance to compete in the Moto2 World Championship in Aragon.

“I know we have a long lap penalty to serve after my unfortunate mistake in Misano but it doesn’t change how I will approach the weekend and challenge ahead.

“We’ll work in the same way as the last two races in terms of building speed and confidence.

“Aragon is a track I love and I’m really excited to be back on the bike and working with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team once again.”