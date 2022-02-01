Sepang MotoGP Test Times

Shakedown Day Two

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales had watched on from the sidelines during the opening day of the Sepang Shakedown but got down to business on day two to top proceedings.

The Aprilia rider able to join the test riders and rookies due to Aprilia’s recent lack of decent results, which allows them various concessions. Vinales was the only rider in the 1m59s.

Michele Pirro continued to work through Ducati’s comprehensive test program with Gigi Dall’Igna and was second quickest ahead of Mooney VR46 Ducati rookie Marco Bezzecchi, the fastest rookie of the test thus far.

Raul Fernandez did 55 laps today as he continues to familiarise himself with the vagaries of a MotoGP machine. The 21-year-old only fractionally bettered his Monday time though, a 2m00.819 putting him fourth.

Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli split the two KTM men and somewhat surprisingly is the only Suzuki test rider in attendance.

Remy Gardner was still suffering some discomfort in his wrist after surgery on the break, sustained in a motocross training crash, only a fortnight ago. Nonetheless Gardner put in 43 laps on Tuesday to be sixth quickest.

Darryn Binder again joined Yamaha’s two regular Japanese test riders, Kohta Nozane and Katsuyuki Nakasuga. The South African lopping almost a full second off his Monday time and significantly faster than Yamaha’s test riders.

No Honda rider had been on track for the Monday session due to logistical issues with the bikes not arriving in time. Stefan Bradl got 51 laps in today while wearing the leathers of Pol Espargaro, as his own had still not arrived in Malaysia.

Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio didn’t take to the track on Tuesday as he felt ill.

Rookies, Concession and Test riders will be again on track today and tomorrow, then there is a break in proceedings before the full complement of MotoGP riders hit the track on February 5.

Sepang Test Times

Shakedown Day Two