Sepang MotoGP Test Times
Shakedown Day One
MotoGP Rookies and test riders took to the track yesterday in Malaysia in what for many was only their second time on a MotoGP machine. Their first time on the big bangers was at Jerez last November.
Raul Fernandez was quickest on track yesterday with a 2m0.898, besting Ducati’s Pirro by 0.144s. The 21-year-old was also quick at the previous test and is continuing to show impressive early form.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was on track with the latest iteration of the Ducati Desmosedici.
The Desmosedici sported a new much longer exhaust at the Jerez Test in November and it appears that development has continued on to the latest prototype. New fairings and air intakes are also markedly different than seen in 2021.
Marco Bezzecchi was on the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Among the very first guys on the track, Bezzecchi donned a special pre-season helmet with a big P on the top to indicate he is new to the class. Bezzecchi completed 38 laps with a best of 2m02.012s.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was also on track for Ducati as he starts his season with Gresini Ducati. The 23-year-old Italian recorded a best lap of 2m02.596s.
Remy Gardner also circulated despite recently fracturing his the radius bone in his wrist while riding motocross, and having subsequent surgery on the break only a fortnight ago.
The Australian rookie was just under a second slower than Tech3 KTM team-mate and outright pacesetter Raul Fernandez.
Three Yamaha machines were on track, two for their Japanese test riders, and the third in the hands of Darryn Binder. The South African making his debut with the new look WithU RNF Yamaha Racing Team. Binder was 1.248s from the benchmark set by day one pacesetter Raul Fernandez.
Aprilia riders can also ride these first three shakedown days under the concessions rules for manufacturers that have not achieved any recent podium results.
However, only test rider Lorenzo Savadori took to the track on the opening day as Maverick Vinales looked on. Savadori was fourth quickest behind KTM Test rider Mika Kallio.
Sylvain Guintoli was on track for Suzuki and recorded a best lap of 2m02.181s.
Rookies and Test riders will be again on track today and tomorrow, then there is a break in proceedings before the full complement of MotoGP riders hit the track on February 5.
Sepang Test Times
Shakedown Day One
- Raul Fernandez – KTM – 2m0.898
- Michele Pirro – Ducati – 2m01.042s
- Mika Kallio – KTM – 2m01.250s
- Lorenzo Savadori – Aprilia – 2m01.676s
- Remy Gardner – KTM – 2m01.852s
- Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati – 2m02.012s
- Darryn Binder – Yamaha – 2m02.146s
- Sylvain Guintoli – Suzuki – 2m02.181s
- Fabio Di Giannantonio – Ducati – 2m02.596s
- Katsuyuki Nakasuga – Yamaha – 2m03.442s
2022 MotoGP Entry List
|2022 MotoGP Entry List
|N°
|Rider…………………………
|Nat
|Team………………………………………………..
|Bike
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITALIAN
|WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRENCH
|PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|SPANISH
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRENCH
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITALIAN
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP
|YAMAHA
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|ITALIAN
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|SPANISH
|TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JAPANESE
|LCR HONDA IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|33
|Brad Binder
|S-AFRICAN
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|36
|Joan Mir
|SPANISH
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|40
|Darryn Binder
|S-AFRICAN
|WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPANISH
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|42
|Alex Rins
|SPANISH
|TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR
|SUZUKI
|43
|Jack Miller
|AUSTRALIAN
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|SPANISH
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
|49
|Fabio Digiannantonio
|ITALIAN
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITALIAN
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITALIAN
|VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|73
|Alex Marquez
|SPANISH
|LCR HONDA CASTROL
|HONDA
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUSTRALIAN
|TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|PORTUGUESE
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|89
|Jorge Martin
|SPANISH
|PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|93
|Marc Marquez
|SPANISH
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|06 March
|Qatar
|Losail International Circuit
|20 March
|Indonesia
|Mandalika International Street Circuit
|03 April
|Argentina
|Termas de Rio Hondo
|10 April
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|24 April
|Portugal
|Algarve International Circuit
|01 May
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Autodromo del Mugello
|05 June
|Catalunya
|Barcelona-Catalunya
|19 June
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 June
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|10 July
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo
Images by Dorna