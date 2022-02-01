Sepang MotoGP Test Times

Shakedown Day One

MotoGP Rookies and test riders took to the track yesterday in Malaysia in what for many was only their second time on a MotoGP machine. Their first time on the big bangers was at Jerez last November.

Raul Fernandez was quickest on track yesterday with a 2m0.898, besting Ducati’s Pirro by 0.144s. The 21-year-old was also quick at the previous test and is continuing to show impressive early form.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was on track with the latest iteration of the Ducati Desmosedici.

The Desmosedici sported a new much longer exhaust at the Jerez Test in November and it appears that development has continued on to the latest prototype. New fairings and air intakes are also markedly different than seen in 2021.

Marco Bezzecchi was on the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. Among the very first guys on the track, Bezzecchi donned a special pre-season helmet with a big P on the top to indicate he is new to the class. Bezzecchi completed 38 laps with a best of 2m02.012s.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was also on track for Ducati as he starts his season with Gresini Ducati. The 23-year-old Italian recorded a best lap of 2m02.596s.

Remy Gardner also circulated despite recently fracturing his the radius bone in his wrist while riding motocross, and having subsequent surgery on the break only a fortnight ago.

The Australian rookie was just under a second slower than Tech3 KTM team-mate and outright pacesetter Raul Fernandez.

Three Yamaha machines were on track, two for their Japanese test riders, and the third in the hands of Darryn Binder. The South African making his debut with the new look WithU RNF Yamaha Racing Team. Binder was 1.248s from the benchmark set by day one pacesetter Raul Fernandez.

Aprilia riders can also ride these first three shakedown days under the concessions rules for manufacturers that have not achieved any recent podium results.

However, only test rider Lorenzo Savadori took to the track on the opening day as Maverick Vinales looked on. Savadori was fourth quickest behind KTM Test rider Mika Kallio.

Sylvain Guintoli was on track for Suzuki and recorded a best lap of 2m02.181s.

Rookies and Test riders will be again on track today and tomorrow, then there is a break in proceedings before the full complement of MotoGP riders hit the track on February 5.

Sepang Test Times

Shakedown Day One

Raul Fernandez – KTM – 2m0.898 Michele Pirro – Ducati – 2m01.042s Mika Kallio – KTM – 2m01.250s Lorenzo Savadori – Aprilia – 2m01.676s Remy Gardner – KTM – 2m01.852s Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati – 2m02.012s Darryn Binder – Yamaha – 2m02.146s Sylvain Guintoli – Suzuki – 2m02.181s Fabio Di Giannantonio – Ducati – 2m02.596s Katsuyuki Nakasuga – Yamaha – 2m03.442s

2022 MotoGP Entry List

2022 MotoGP Entry List N° Rider ………………………… Nat Team ……………………………………………….. Bike 4 Andrea Dovizioso ITALIAN WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM YAMAHA 5 Johann Zarco FRENCH PRAMAC RACING DUCATI 10 Luca Marini ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM DUCATI 12 Maverick Vinales SPANISH APRILIA RACING APRILIA 20 Fabio Quartararo FRENCH MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP YAMAHA 21 Franco Morbidelli ITALIAN MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP YAMAHA 23 Enea Bastianini ITALIAN GRESINI RACING MotoGP DUCATI 25 Raul Fernandez SPANISH TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 30 Takaaki Nakagami JAPANESE LCR HONDA IDEMITSU HONDA 33 Brad Binder S-AFRICAN RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 36 Joan Mir SPANISH TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 40 Darryn Binder S-AFRICAN WITHU YAMAHA RNF MotoGP TEAM YAMAHA 41 Aleix Espargaro SPANISH APRILIA RACING APRILIA 42 Alex Rins SPANISH TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 43 Jack Miller AUSTRALIAN DUCATI LENOVO TEAM DUCATI 44 Pol Espargaro SPANISH REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA 49 Fabio Digiannantonio ITALIAN GRESINI RACING MotoGP DUCATI 63 Francesco Bagnaia ITALIAN DUCATI LENOVO TEAM DUCATI 72 Marco Bezzecchi ITALIAN VR46 RACING TEAM DUCATI 73 Alex Marquez SPANISH LCR HONDA CASTROL HONDA 87 Remy Gardner AUSTRALIAN TECH3 KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 88 Miguel Oliveira PORTUGUESE RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING KTM 89 Jorge Martin SPANISH PRAMAC RACING DUCATI 93 Marc Marquez SPANISH REPSOL HONDA TEAM HONDA

2022 Provisional MotoGP Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit 06 March Qatar Losail International Circuit 20 March Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit 03 April Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 10 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 24 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit 01 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 15 May France Le Mans 29 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello 05 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya 19 June Germany Sachsenring 26 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 10 July Finland KymiRing 07 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 21 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 04 September San Marino Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 18 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón 25 September Japan Twin Ring Motegi 02 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 16 October Australia Philip Island 23 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 06 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

