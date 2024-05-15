ShopYamaha R3 Cup 2024

The Morgan Park Raceway round of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) from July 12-14 will feature the return of the massively entertaining Yamaha R3 Cup.

Yamaha Australia’s online retail outlet, ShopYamaha, joins as naming rights sponsor of the 2024 instalment, with the Morgan Park Raceway opener to be followed by rounds at One Raceway from October 4-6 and the ASBK grand finale at The Bend from November 8-10.

ShopYamaha is a one-stop portal for accessories in Yamaha’s motorcycle, ATV, SSV, PWC, e-bike, outboard and golf car families, and consumers can also peruse the marque’s full range of apparel and merchandise.

A total of $13,400 in bonuses will be available in the 2024 ShopYamaha R3 Cup, paid to the top three riders across individual races, the round and final standings.

Moreover, the fastest qualifier at each round will receive a $500 voucher to spend at ShopYamaha and, if a YZF-R3 rider wins both the ShopYamaha R3 Cup and the Race and Road Supersport 300 Championship, they will receive a $2000 bonus.

ASBK and Yamaha Australia introduced the one-make Yamaha R3 Cup in 2016 as a cost-effective entry-level package into national-level circuit racing. Since then, many of the established names in ASBK have honed their skills and race craft in the pressure-cooker class where victories are always well-earned – and often not decided until the final run to the finish line!

Such has been the success of the initiative, Yamaha Moto Co. has launched the same concept across the globe, providing a perfect pathway to international competition for aspiring young talent.

Cameron Swain, who won the 2023 Yamaha R3 Cup, is a case-in-point, now contesting the FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup alongside the FIM Motul Superbike World Championship.

Tara-Lea Albury – Yamaha Parts and Accessories Marketing Manager

“After years of being the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup, we are delighted to take over the naming rights with the ShopYamaha banner and bring some new energy for 2024 and beyond. Our online presence continues to grow with ShopYamaha where there is a huge range of genuine Yamaha accessories, apparel and merchandise. Supporting the ShopYamaha R3 Cup as well as an involvement with the Yamaha Racing Team, brings a closer connection to our riders and customer base. We look forward to getting the series started at Morgan Park and continuing a long and successful relationship with Yamaha and ASBK.”

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia

“There’s no doubt the Yamaha R3 Cup has been one of the major success stories of the ASBK Championship over the last decade. The Yamaha R3 Cup created the perfect entry-level class in the ASBK Championship, and the racing is simply sensational – as well as being anyone’s guess who might win! It’s a level of intensity that keeps spectators glued to the fences and TV screen. I have no doubt 2024 will produce more of the same, and I look forward to seeing it all kick off at Morgan Park.”