Aussie Sidecars to join ASBK at Winton & Wakefield in 2021

The ASBK Management Team have announced the return of the Horsell Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship to the ASBK calendar in 2021.

The Australian Sidecar Championships will join ASBK at Winton Motor Raceway in Benalla, over the March 12-14 weekend and again at Wakefield, over the April 16-18 weekend. These two rounds will constitute the first and second rounds of the Sidecar championships.

With continued support from Horsell and Pagid Brakepads, the 2021 season is shaping up to be hard fought battle in both F1 and F2 sidecar categories with additional rounds to be announced in the coming weeks. Spectators are also being promised an even better spectacle, with ASBK Sam Redfern excited to make the announcement.

Sam Redfern – ASBK Events Manager

“We are very excited to have the Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship back on track in 2021. ­­The sidecars have always provided race fans with sensational action and close racing at both Winton and Wakefield and we are sure both rounds will attract strong fields. While COVID-19 meant sidecars were unable to get on track in 2020 we know teams will be itching to kick-off 2021 in style at Winton Motor Raceway.”

Additional Australian F1 and F2 Sidecar Championship round dates will be announced in the New Year.

You can find the 2021 ASBK calendar below, with the season kicking off at Phillip Island in February, before being joined by the Sidecars for Rounds 2 & 3 at Winton and Wakefield. Then ASBK heads to Hidden Valley Raceway for Round 4 in Northern Territory, followed by Morgan Park in Queensland for Round 5.

The Bend Motorsport Park will hold the penultimate round in South Australia, while the season finale, Round 7, is yet to be confirmed but is noted down for November.

The Australian round of the MotoGP is currently scheduled for October 24, with the Australian WorldSBK round date still to be confirmed subject to contract, but currently expected to follow the November 12-14 Indonesian round.

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar