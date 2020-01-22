Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex boots

Product News Advertorial

Sidi’s highly popular Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Boots are now offered in a new colour for 2020, with a Grey option joining the existing Black and Brown versions, giving even more choice in this premium high-spec adventure boot.

The Adventure 2 Gore-Tex boot features a full grain microfibre and grey suede construction, lined with Gore-Tex waterproof and breathable membrane ensuring high levels of durability and wear, alongside a waterproof boot.

PU shin plates offer strong levels of protection in this area, with a large velcro upper closure at the calf, joined by two lower buckles, which are replaceable and adjustable.

An inner gaiter is joined by plastic support at the ankle, with a flex system offering high levels of movement at the ankle, alongside strong levels of protection against movement in unwanted directions.

The calf area also features an elastic panel, while there’s a nylon inner-sole with removable arch support and a non-slip rubber sole.

The Sidi Adventure 2 Gore-Tex boot in Grey (suede) is available in sizes 41 through to 50 for $649.95 RRP. The Sidi Adventure 2 Gore boot is also available in Black for the same price in sizes 41 through to 50, and in Brown (suede) in sizes 41 to 48.

To check out the Adventure 2 Gore boots in person visit your local Sidi stockist, or check out the McLeod Accessories website for the full Sidi catalogue.