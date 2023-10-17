Vario Luggage for BMW R 1300 GS

For extended tours and long-distance trips with plenty of luggage, BMW Motorrad will offer the Vario luggage system for the new R 1300 GS, consisting of two Vario cases and a Vario top case.

The design of the Vario cases and the Vario top case has been completely revised. Anodised aluminium trims on the outside of the cases as well as on the outside and lid of the Vario top case are claimed to not only offer robust reliability, but together with the black plastic housing also help blend into the design of the new BMW R 1300 GS.

Another highlight is the luggage system now provides power, smartphones, tablets or laptops can be charged in the left Vario case.

There is a USB-A charging port there that enables charging via the on-board network with a charging power of up to 15 W (5 V / 3 A). Another USB-A port is located in the top case. In addition, there is integrated lighting in the Vario cases.

Another new feature is that the Vario cases and the top case are integrated into the standard radio central locking system of the new BMW R 1300 GS. In addition, the Vario luggage system also includes mechanical keys in case the radio key is lost.

The volume adjustment of the Vario cases and Vario top case can now be continuously adjusted throughout the size range by handwheel, instead of the previous two-step system

In total, the new Vario luggage system offers up to 97 litres of capacity. Expanding the Vario cases increases the luggage compartment volume from approx. 49 l by a maximum of approx. 5.5 l each. The storage volume of the top case stretches from 28 to a maximum of 36 litres.

The Vario luggage system can store the BMW Helmet 7 (Vario case left and Vario top case) and the BMW Helmet GS fits in the Vario top case. The maximum load per Vario case is 10 kg per side, the maximum load of the Vario top case is set at 6 kg. A total load of 26 kg can therefore be loaded.

In addition, you can also stow luggage on the outside of the Vario cases and on the Vario top case. Up to 1 kg can be attached to the side of each Vario case and a further 2 kg to the Vario top case. Tension straps are recommended for securing additional luggage. Lashing eyes are fitted on the lid of the Vario top case for this purpose. There are also lashing eyes on the sides of the Vario cases.

As part of the original BMW Motorrad accessories range, additional Vario inner bags are available for the Vario luggage system of the new BMW R 1300 GS, both for the Vario cases and for the Vario top case. The volumes of the inner cases are:

Left case: 21.5 – 28.9 l.

Right case: 21.3 – 26.8 l.

Top case: 24.8 – 33 l.

For each Vario case there is a large main inner bag and a smaller additional bag that can be placed loosely on top of the main bag in the case. The main bag for the left Vario case has a padded storage compartment for electronic devices with cable outlet to the USB charging port. The Vario top case inner bag consists of a large main bag with up to 33 l of volume.

The maximum permissible speed for riding with the Vario luggage system is 180 km/h. The new Vario luggage system is not suitable for previous models such as the BMW R 1250 GS and others.